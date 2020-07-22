All apartments in St. Paul
Find more places like The Hill.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Paul, MN
/
The Hill
Last updated July 22 2020 at 6:56 PM

The Hill

255 Western Avenue N · (651) 372-3356
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
St. Paul
See all
West Seventh
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedroom Apartments
See all

Location

255 Western Avenue N, St. Paul, MN 55103
West Seventh

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 204 · Avail. Nov 7

$1,225

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 459 sqft

Unit 404 · Avail. Nov 7

$1,240

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 459 sqft

Unit 304 · Avail. Nov 7

$1,255

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 459 sqft

See 33+ more

1 Bedroom

Unit 111 · Avail. Nov 7

$1,575

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 730 sqft

Unit 211 · Avail. Nov 7

$1,595

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 730 sqft

Unit 116 · Avail. Nov 7

$1,595

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 741 sqft

See 62+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 207 · Avail. Nov 7

$2,150

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1028 sqft

Unit 307 · Avail. Nov 7

$2,175

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1028 sqft

Unit 407 · Avail. Nov 7

$2,195

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1028 sqft

See 47+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 210 · Avail. Nov 7

$3,400

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1640 sqft

Unit 410 · Avail. Nov 7

$3,450

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1640 sqft

Unit 310 · Avail. Nov 7

$3,550

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1640 sqft

See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Hill.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
courtyard
dog park
doorman
elevator
24hr gym
parking
pool
bike storage
garage
hot tub
package receiving
bbq/grill
conference room
dog grooming area
fire pit
green community
lobby
shuffle board
Welcome to The Hill Apartments — an charming community nestled in the architecturally-pleasing neighborhood of Cathedral Hill, set to welcome you in November 2020! Begin a new life journey in one of our St Paul, MN, apartments and be inspired every day by top-end amenities and an ultra-modern ambiance. Do this together with your four-legged buddies, because we are pet-friendly!

Featuring a selection of luxurious studio, alcove, 1, 1+ den, 2, 2+ den, and 3-bedroom apartments for rent, we made sure that your comfort and convenience are in the spotlight. This is possible due to the wide array of features and services available in our shared community spaces and floor plans. Unwinding after a hard day is effortless when you have an open-air swimming pool with sundeck and jacuzzi, an entertainer-friendly clubhouse, and a 24/7 fitness center. Furry residents will be happy running around in the bark park, while you get to relax knowing that indoor parking and a bike fix-it station are there to take some worries off your shoulders.

Inside your home, stylish quartz countertops, custom cabinetry, Energy Star appliances, along with luxury vinyl flooring, ample windows, and in-unit washers and dryers are just some of the many conveniences that make life at The Hill Apartments a breeze. And when you want to go out, you’re in for a treat—we are in a historic quaint area, while still remaining minutes away from Downtown and the West 7th Street. Highly walkable, our community offers easy access to numerous cultural cuisine spots and popular retailers, as well as being moments away from the Western and Marshall Bike Trails.

Be among the first ones to snatch one of our new apartments. Give us a call today and ask our staff more about our leasing terms!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Hill have any available units?
The Hill has 155 units available starting at $1,225 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
What amenities does The Hill have?
Some of The Hill's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Hill currently offering any rent specials?
The Hill is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Hill pet-friendly?
Yes, The Hill is pet friendly.
Does The Hill offer parking?
Yes, The Hill offers parking.
Does The Hill have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Hill offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Hill have a pool?
Yes, The Hill has a pool.
Does The Hill have accessible units?
No, The Hill does not have accessible units.
Does The Hill have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Hill has units with dishwashers.
Interested in The Hill?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Evergreen East - 1293
1293 Hazelwood Street
St. Paul, MN 55106
The Jax
253 4th Street East
St. Paul, MN 55101
Montana
1749 Montana Avenue East
St. Paul, MN 55106
Rolling Hills
1332 Mississippi St
St. Paul, MN 55130
Parkview - 1224
1224 Hazelwood Street
St. Paul, MN 55106
EVERGREEN EAST
1265 Hazelwood St
St. Paul, MN 55106
South Highland Apartments
1280 Davern St
St. Paul, MN 55116
Phalen Shores
985 Ivy Ave E
St. Paul, MN 55106

Similar Pages

St. Paul 1 Bedroom ApartmentsSt. Paul 2 Bedroom Apartments
St. Paul Apartments with ParkingSt. Paul Pet Friendly Apartments
St. Paul Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Louis Park, MNPlymouth, MNBloomington, MN
Eden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNEdina, MN
Minnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNWoodbury, MNEagan, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

HighlandPayne PhalenDowntown St. Paul
Macalester GrovelandNorth Of MarylandProsperity Heights
West SeventhHamline Midway

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline University
Metropolitan State UniversitySaint Paul College
Mitchell Hamline School of Law
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity