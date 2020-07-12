/
/
/
macalester groveland
Last updated July 12 2020 at 4:07 PM
228 Apartments for rent in Macalester - Groveland, St. Paul, MN
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
1 Unit Available
Randolf Apartments
1469 Randolph Avenue, St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
$950
630 sqft
Randolph Apartments is located at 1469 Randolph Ave. St Paul, MN and is managed by Arcadia Management, LLC, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe. Randolph Apartments offers 1 bedroom apartments of size 630 sq.ft.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
$
2 Units Available
The Grove
246 Snelling Avenue South, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$1,384
479 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
868 sqft
We’re excited to have you join us in the charming and energetic Macalester-Groveland neighborhood. We’ve created well-thought-out residences full of modern luxuries and conveniences.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated July 12 at 12:12pm
1 Unit Available
St. Clair Apartments
1994 Saint Clair Avenue, St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,050
Come experience the collegial charm of St. Paul's Mac-Groveland neighborhood. St. Clair Apartments offers vintage one-bedroom/den apartments featuring hardwood floors, ceiling fans and bright windows.
Verified
1 of 52
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
6 Units Available
Lexington Hills
360 S Lexington Pkwy, St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,444
967 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Lexington Hills Apartments have much to offer! The community is located in an established neighborhood just minutes from historic downtown St. Paul. Beautiful trees and plants surround the property.
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
1 Unit Available
Brimhall Apartments
476 Brimhall Street, St. Paul, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$950
518 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Brimhall Apartments is located at 476 Brimhall St. St Paul, MN and is managed by Arcadia Management, LLC, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 05:35pm
1 Unit Available
1752 Berkeley Avenue
1752 West Berkeley Avenue, St. Paul, MN
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1388 sqft
Available August 1st. Another new listing brought to you by The Feland Team and Renters Warehouse. This cute, FURNISHED, classic home has great hardwood floors, old-style archways and large windows.
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 06:08pm
1 Unit Available
2097 Fairmount Avenue - 1
2097 Fairmount Avenue, St. Paul, MN
5 Bedrooms
$2,750
1400 sqft
Check out this spacious living home perfect for you and others! This multi-level duplex is located in the highly desirable Macalester-Groveland neighborhood.
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1880 Grand Ave
1880 Grand Avenue, St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,050
650 sqft
Available 07/15/20 Bright and spacious Grand Ave Apt - Property Id: 312970 Spacious corner unit 1 bedroom apartment on Grand Ave! Enjoy living in a unit with an updated kitchen and bathroom.
Results within 1 mile of Macalester - Groveland
Verified
1 of 2
Last updated July 12 at 06:02pm
6 Units Available
St. Paul Avenue
956 Saint Paul Ave, St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
$895
700 sqft
Cat-friendly community featuring off-street parking, on-site laundry facilities, 24/7 maintenance, and bonus storage. Conveniently located near Hwy 55, Hwy 5, and I-35E and close to public transportation. Rent includes utilities.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 12:10pm
1 Unit Available
Ford Parkway Apartments
1912 Ford Pkwy, St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
$945
650 sqft
Prime location in Highland Park neighborhood close to the Airport and Mall of America. Units have generous closets, built-in shelving and updated appliances. Laundry facilities on-site.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
$
92 Units Available
Harper Apartments
150 Snelling Avenue, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$1,195
520 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,595
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,130
983 sqft
Sitting above a familiar and inviting dark wood paneled pub, burrowed at the corner of Selby and Snelling Avenues, Harper Apartments offers co-working desks and offices, and a variety of living options with charming amenities.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
$
30 Units Available
Vintage on Selby
1555 Selby Ave, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$1,367
529 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,639
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1300 sqft
Unique floor plans available from studio to townhouse in this luxurious historic property, the former Liberty State Bank. Upscale, newly renovated apartments above ground-floor shops. Convenient urban location in downtown Saint Paul.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 06:07pm
1 Unit Available
Saunders at the Park
2040 Saunders Avenue, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$795
421 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Located in the west corner of Highland Park, 1 mile from the breathtaking Mississippi River, the Twin Cities are in your hand when you live at 2040 Saunders Avenue.
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 12:13pm
2 Units Available
Laurel Flats
2057 Laurel Avenue, St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,025
610 sqft
With an amazing walk score of 87, this small and charming building is located on the corner of Cleveland and Laurel Avenues, across the street from the University of St.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
7 Units Available
The Finn
725 Cleveland Ave S, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$1,623
564 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,989
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,380
1275 sqft
Near Highland restaurants and boutiques. Luxurious interiors with an indoor fireplaces and coffee bar. Designer cabinetry, white oak plank flooring, and rolling barn doors on bedrooms. Built-in wine rack.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated July 12 at 06:01pm
2 Units Available
Portland Avenue Apartments
1397 Portland Ave, St. Paul, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,015
900 sqft
Classically styled units in the Merriam Park neighborhood, only minutes from Downtown Minneapolis/St. Paul. Units with hardwood floors, ceiling fans, private entrances, and separate dining areas. Parking and additional storage available.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 06:17pm
3 Units Available
L and O
215 Dunlap St S, St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
$925
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
850 sqft
Close to I-94, I-35, and Hwy 5, with easy access to Downtown St. Louis and the Mall of America. Controlled entry apartments with off-street parking. Near public transportation.
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
2 Units Available
Town & Country Apartments
2214 Marshall Avenue, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$785
260 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Town & Country Apts is located at 2214 Marshall Ave. St Paul, MN and is managed by Arcadia Management, LLC, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
992 Marshall Ave
992 Marshall Avenue, St. Paul, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1150 sqft
Available 07/16/20 Charming 2 bedrooms plus den in a prime location - Property Id: 315981 This beautiful duplex apartments provides 1150 living space, locate within walking distance to WILLIAM MITCHELL, Grand Ave., Summit Ave.
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
792 Grand Avenue
792 Grand Avenue, St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,250
775 sqft
This amazing 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment is located above quaint shops and restaurants and is available September 1st. There are wood floors throughout the majority of the unit with ceramic tile in the bathroom.
1 of 5
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1618 Selby Ave
1618 Selby Avenue, St. Paul, MN
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2200 sqft
1618 Selby Ave Available 08/31/20 Huge house! Prime Location!! - Huge House, with Hardwood floors throughout, 3 big bedrooms, and a huge 4th upper floor that can be used as a second living room or mini-apartment or just a very large bedroom.
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
733 Mercer Street S
733 Mercer Street, St. Paul, MN
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
1535 sqft
Located just off West 7th Street and steps from the Mississippi River/Shepard Road, this Victoria Park Townhomes 2+Den, 1.5 BA is an amazing value for the area.
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 06:03pm
1 Unit Available
2338 Marshall Avenue
2338 Marshall Avenue, St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
850 sqft
Apartment Features: Bedrooms: 2 Bathrooms: 1 Rent: $1650 Deposit: $1650 Square Footage: 1,000 Ceilings: Very High Ceilings Pets: Cats allowed Lease term: 1 year Interior: Stainless steel appliances Full size stove and dishwasher Hardwood
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 06:08pm
1 Unit Available
570 Fairview Ave. S. - B
570 Fairview Avenue South, St. Paul, MN
4 Bedrooms
$2,750
1325 sqft
This multi-level duplex is located in the highly desirable Macalester-Groveland nieghborhood.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MNEdina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MN
Eagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNMaple Grove, MNRoseville, MNApple Valley, MNRichfield, MNMendota Heights, MNFalcon Heights, MNWest St. Paul, MNInver Grove Heights, MNSt. Anthony, MNLittle Canada, MN