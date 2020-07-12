/
highland
194 Apartments for rent in Highland, St. Paul, MN
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
6 Units Available
The Finn
725 Cleveland Ave S, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$1,625
564 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,989
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,380
1275 sqft
Near Highland restaurants and boutiques. Luxurious interiors with an indoor fireplaces and coffee bar. Designer cabinetry, white oak plank flooring, and rolling barn doors on bedrooms. Built-in wine rack.
Last updated July 12 at 06:02pm
6 Units Available
St. Paul Avenue
956 Saint Paul Ave, St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
$895
700 sqft
Cat-friendly community featuring off-street parking, on-site laundry facilities, 24/7 maintenance, and bonus storage. Conveniently located near Hwy 55, Hwy 5, and I-35E and close to public transportation. Rent includes utilities.
Last updated July 12 at 06:34pm
1 Unit Available
Ford Parkway Apartments
1912 Ford Pkwy, St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
$945
650 sqft
Prime location in Highland Park neighborhood close to the Airport and Mall of America. Units have generous closets, built-in shelving and updated appliances. Laundry facilities on-site.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
8 Units Available
Woodstone
2335 Stewart Ave, St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,180
746 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
954 sqft
Overlooking the Mississippi River and just minutes from St. Paul International Airport. Heated underground parking and a complimentary airport shuttle for residents. Pet-friendly.
Last updated July 12 at 06:07pm
1 Unit Available
Saunders at the Park
2040 Saunders Avenue, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$795
421 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Located in the west corner of Highland Park, 1 mile from the breathtaking Mississippi River, the Twin Cities are in your hand when you live at 2040 Saunders Avenue.
Last updated July 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
Adeline Apartments
1398 St Paul Ave, St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
$895
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Great Highland Park location, located on bus line, close to shopping and restaurants. You will find spacious one and two bedroom apartment homes in this clean, nicely landscaped community.
Last updated July 12 at 06:36pm
2 Units Available
Marjon Terrace
2390 7th St W, St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
$875
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,005
760 sqft
Located near Hwy 5, Hwy 55 and I-35E for easy commuting. One- and two-bedroom apartments have extra large windows and updated appliances. Community features off-street parking and laundry on-site.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
4 Units Available
South Highland Apartments
1280 Davern St, St. Paul, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,050
526 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
866 sqft
South Highland offers affordable studio, one and two-bedroom apartments all cared for and so convenient. Upgraded apartments available now! Featuring all new cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, refurbished hardwood floors, and more.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
15 Units Available
Highland Ridge Apartments
2285 Stewart Ave, St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,345
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1035 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1246 sqft
Nest technology and proximity to the Mississippi River make these luxury apartments worth a look. Community amenities are bountiful with a pool table, sauna, tennis and volleyball courts, swimming pool and exclusive clubhouse.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
5 Units Available
The Plaza
2353 Youngman Ave, St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1165 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,380
1568 sqft
Sparkling swimming pool and stunning interiors with granite counter and dishwasher included. Proximity to Shepherd Park means you can enjoy nature trails and scenic views. Pet friendly with ample amenities.
Last updated July 12 at 06:25pm
4 Units Available
Davern Park Apartments
1517 St. Paul Avenue, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$855
474 sqft
1 Bedroom
$925
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
825 sqft
Spacious one- and two-bedroom apartments with updated appliances, ceiling fans and air conditioning. Community features well-maintained playground areas, an outdoor pool and detached parking garages are available.
Last updated July 12 at 08:40pm
1 Unit Available
1285 Saint Paul Avenue
1285 Saint Paul Avenue, St. Paul, MN
4 Bedrooms
$2,495
2118 sqft
***In person and virtual tours are available, please contact the agent for more details.
Last updated July 12 at 07:37pm
1 Unit Available
570 Fairview Ave. S. - B
570 Fairview Avenue South, St. Paul, MN
4 Bedrooms
$2,750
1325 sqft
This multi-level duplex is located in the highly desirable Macalester-Groveland nieghborhood.
Results within 1 mile of Highland
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
14 Units Available
The Riverwood
1015 Sibley Memorial Hwy, Mendota Heights, MN
Studio
$1,302
610 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,489
910 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,796
1280 sqft
Live a stone's throw from the Mississippi River! Apartments have beautiful views and luxurious features. Community features 24-hour gym, fire pit and courtyard, tennis court and yoga for all residents.
Last updated July 12 at 08:30pm
82 Units Available
Oaks Minnehaha Longfellow
5329 48th Ave S, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,235
608 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,235
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,610
1087 sqft
Appreciate a modern Minneapolis, Minnesota, lifestyle with an apartment home at Oaks Minnehaha Longfellow. Well-appointed interiors and on-trend finishes set you up to live your best life yet.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
1 Unit Available
Randolf Apartments
1469 Randolph Avenue, St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
$950
630 sqft
Randolph Apartments is located at 1469 Randolph Ave. St Paul, MN and is managed by Arcadia Management, LLC, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe. Randolph Apartments offers 1 bedroom apartments of size 630 sq.ft.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
2 Units Available
The Grove
246 Snelling Avenue South, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$1,384
479 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
868 sqft
We’re excited to have you join us in the charming and energetic Macalester-Groveland neighborhood. We’ve created well-thought-out residences full of modern luxuries and conveniences.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
13 Units Available
Crosby Pointe
1115 Elway St, St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,690
1182 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,985
1742 sqft
Wooded area near walking trails and parks. Close to I-35E and minutes to downtown St. Paul and entertainment. Recently renovated units with granite counters and in-unit laundry. Clubhouse, elevator, sauna and 24-hour gym.
Last updated July 12 at 06:17pm
3 Units Available
L and O
215 Dunlap St S, St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
$925
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
850 sqft
Close to I-94, I-35, and Hwy 5, with easy access to Downtown St. Louis and the Mall of America. Controlled entry apartments with off-street parking. Near public transportation.
Last updated July 12 at 06:34pm
1 Unit Available
St. Clair Apartments
1994 Saint Clair Avenue, St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,050
Come experience the collegial charm of St. Paul's Mac-Groveland neighborhood. St. Clair Apartments offers vintage one-bedroom/den apartments featuring hardwood floors, ceiling fans and bright windows.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
6 Units Available
Lexington Hills
360 S Lexington Pkwy, St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,444
967 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Lexington Hills Apartments have much to offer! The community is located in an established neighborhood just minutes from historic downtown St. Paul. Beautiful trees and plants surround the property.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
1 Unit Available
Brimhall Apartments
476 Brimhall Street, St. Paul, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$950
518 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Brimhall Apartments is located at 476 Brimhall St. St Paul, MN and is managed by Arcadia Management, LLC, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
733 Mercer Street S
733 Mercer Street, St. Paul, MN
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
1535 sqft
Located just off West 7th Street and steps from the Mississippi River/Shepard Road, this Victoria Park Townhomes 2+Den, 1.5 BA is an amazing value for the area.
Last updated July 12 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
1752 Berkeley Avenue
1752 West Berkeley Avenue, St. Paul, MN
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1388 sqft
Available August 1st. Another new listing brought to you by The Feland Team and Renters Warehouse. This cute, FURNISHED, classic home has great hardwood floors, old-style archways and large windows.
