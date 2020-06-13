Apartment List
105 Apartments for rent in St. Paul, MN with balcony

Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 12:44am
Prosperity Heights
Contact for Availability
Parkview - 1226
1226 Hazelwood Street, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$700
510 sqft
1 Bedroom
$875
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
800 sqft
Large studios, 1 & 2 bedroom apartment homes in the heart of Saint Paul! Come home to Parkview Apartments the finest in apartment living! Our on-site management and maintenance staff will ensure that youll be proud to call Parkview home! Located in
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 12:44am
Prosperity Heights
Contact for Availability
Parkview - 1224
1224 Hazelwood Street, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$700
510 sqft
1 Bedroom
$875
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
800 sqft
Large studios, 1 & 2 bedroom apartment homes in the heart of Saint Paul! Come home to Parkview Apartments the finest in apartment living! Our on-site management and maintenance staff will ensure that you'll be proud to call Parkview home! Located
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 12:44am
Payne - Phalen
Contact for Availability
Park Vista - 1457
1457 Arlington Avenue East, St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
$950
838 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
975 sqft
Come check out our spacious 1 and 2 bedroom apartments! Come home to Park Vista Apartments the finest in apartment living! Our on-site management and maintenance staff will ensure that youll be proud to call Park Vista home! Our community features
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 12:44am
Payne - Phalen
Contact for Availability
Park Vista - 1453
1453 Arlington Avenue East, St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
$950
838 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
975 sqft
Come check out our spacious 1 and 2 bedroom apartments! Come home to Park Vista Apartments the finest in apartment living! Our on-site management and maintenance staff will ensure that youll be proud to call Park Vista home! Our community features
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Merriam Park East
110 Units Available
Harper Apartments
150 Snelling Avenue, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$1,270
520 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,690
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,130
983 sqft
Sitting above a familiar and inviting dark wood paneled pub, burrowed at the corner of Selby and Snelling Avenues, Harper Apartments offers co-working desks and offices, and a variety of living options with charming amenities.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
St. Anthony
18 Units Available
The Lyric at Carleton Place
765 Hampden Ave, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$1,335
687 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,440
861 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1157 sqft
The Lyric at Carleton Place is smack dab in the middle of the Twin Cities metro area, right in between downtown Minneapolis and downtown St. Paul.
Verified

1 of 68

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Downtown St. Paul
12 Units Available
Custom House
180 Kellogg Blvd E, St. Paul, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,497
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,890
1292 sqft
Stunning Art Deco building featuring studio to three-bedroom units. Next to Mississippi River, close to Union Depot, Route 52 and I-94. Entertainment just minutes away. Rooftop terrace, fitness center, historic lobby, parking.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Payne - Phalen
10 Units Available
Rolling Hills
1332 Mississippi St, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$829
421 sqft
1 Bedroom
$899
581 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
728 sqft
Rolling Hills Apartments are a great value in a great location! Renovated apartment homes AND property - apartments, grounds, buildings! Easy access to all major roads and colleges; Metro-State 3 miles, Music-Tech 2.5 miles, Macalester College 6.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
West Seventh
9 Units Available
Crosby Pointe
1115 Elway St, St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,690
1182 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,120
1742 sqft
Wooded area near walking trails and parks. Close to I-35E and minutes to downtown St. Paul and entertainment. Recently renovated units with granite counters and in-unit laundry. Clubhouse, elevator, sauna and 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Summit Hill
12 Units Available
The Blair Apartments
400 Selby Ave, St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,450
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,630
1106 sqft
Located in a lively neighborhood right in the midst of an array of restaurants, businesses and newly renovated homes, amenities include granite counters, bay windows, and more.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Highland
14 Units Available
Highland Ridge Apartments
2285 Stewart Ave, St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,345
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1035 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Nest technology and proximity to the Mississippi River make these luxury apartments worth a look. Community amenities are bountiful with a pool table, sauna, tennis and volleyball courts, swimming pool and exclusive clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
Conway
10 Units Available
Bradley House Apartments
2150 Wilson Ave, St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
$995
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
990 sqft
Beautiful apartments include fully equipped kitchens, separate dining area, patio/balcony and spacious closets. Immaculately landscaped community offers fitness center, walking paths, pool, laundry, business center. Close to entertainment, transit and Sun Ray Shopping Center.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Highland
6 Units Available
The Plaza
2353 Youngman Ave, St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1165 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
1568 sqft
Sparkling swimming pool and stunning interiors with granite counter and dishwasher included. Proximity to Shepherd Park means you can enjoy nature trails and scenic views. Pet friendly with ample amenities.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Highland
12 Units Available
The Finn
725 Cleveland Ave S, St. Paul, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,459
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,380
1275 sqft
Near Highland restaurants and boutiques. Luxurious interiors with an indoor fireplaces and coffee bar. Designer cabinetry, white oak plank flooring, and rolling barn doors on bedrooms. Built-in wine rack.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
Conway
6 Units Available
Sun Cliffe
400 Luella St N, St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,110
869 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1126 sqft
Spacious one- and two-bedroom apartments within walking distance of Conway Park and Sun Ray Library. Walk-in closets and patio/balcony. Community has on-site laundry, car wash area, BBQ area and clubhouse. Close to I-94.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Payne - Phalen
2 Units Available
Phalen Shores
985 Ivy Ave E, St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,049
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
824 sqft
Quaint community living right on the shores of Lake Phalen. This pet-friendly community offers a personal patio or balcony, air conditioning and parking. Close to restaurants and ample green space.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 12:47am
North of Maryland
Contact for Availability
Cottage Terrace
330 Cottage Ave W, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$740
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$850
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,040
950 sqft
1 & 2 Bedroom Apartmentsnow available! Come home to Cottage Terrace Apartmentsthe finest in apartment living! Our on-site management and maintenance staff will ensure that youll be proud to call Cottage Terrace home! Heat, water and trash
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 12:44am
Prosperity Heights
Contact for Availability
Parkview Apts.
1244 Hazelwood St, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$700
510 sqft
1 Bedroom
$875
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$990
800 sqft
Large studios, 1 & 2 bedroom apartment homes in the heart of Saint Paul! Come home to Parkview Apartmentsthe finest in apartment living!Our on-site management and maintenance staff will ensure that youll be proud to call Parkview
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 12:44am
Roosevelt - Phalen Center
Contact for Availability
Johnson Parkway Apartments
1348 Ames Ave, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$695
340 sqft
1 Bedroom
$895
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,060
927 sqft
Our beautifully landscaped community features studios, 1 and 2 bedroom apartments! Come home to Johnson Parkway Apartmentsthe finest in apartment living!Our community is ideally located with easy access to I-94 and I-35E, in the heart of
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 12:43am
Prosperity Heights
Contact for Availability
EVERGREEN EAST
1265 Hazelwood St, St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
$875
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
800 sqft
Beautiful 1 and 2 bedroom apartments in the heart of Saint Paul! Come home to Evergreen East Apartmentsthe finest in apartment living!Our on-site management and maintenance staff will ensure that youll be proud to call Evergreen East
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 12:43am
Roosevelt - Phalen Center
Contact for Availability
Johnson Parkway - 1334
1334 Ames Avenue, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$695
340 sqft
1 Bedroom
$895
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,060
927 sqft
Our beautifully landscaped community features studios, 1 and 2 bedroom apartments! Come home to Johnson Parkway Apartmentsthe finest in apartment living!Our community is ideally located with easy access to I-94 and I-35E, in the heart of
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 12:43am
Prosperity Heights
Contact for Availability
Evergreen East - 1293
1293 Hazelwood Street, St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
$875
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
800 sqft
Beautiful 1 and 2 bedroom apartments in the heart of Saint Paul! Come home to Evergreen East Apartmentsthe finest in apartment living!Our on-site management and maintenance staff will ensure that youll be proud to call Evergreen East
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 12:43am
Prosperity Heights
Contact for Availability
Evergreen East - 1291
1291 Hazelwood Street, St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
$875
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
800 sqft
Beautiful 1 and 2 bedroom apartments in the heart of Saint Paul! Come home to Evergreen East Apartmentsthe finest in apartment living!Our on-site management and maintenance staff will ensure that youll be proud to call Evergreen East
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 12:43am
Prosperity Heights
Contact for Availability
Evergreen East - 1283
1283 Hazelwood Street, St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
$875
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
800 sqft
Beautiful 1 and 2 bedroom apartments in the heart of Saint Paul! Come home to Evergreen East Apartmentsthe finest in apartment living!Our on-site management and maintenance staff will ensure that youll be proud to call Evergreen East
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in St. Paul, MN

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for St. Paul renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

