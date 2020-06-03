All apartments in St. Paul
Find more places like Johnson Parkway - 1334.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Paul, MN
/
Johnson Parkway - 1334
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:20 AM

Johnson Parkway - 1334

Open Now until 5pm
1334 Ames Avenue · (865) 328-4180
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
St. Paul
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1334 Ames Avenue, St. Paul, MN 55106
Roosevelt - Phalen Center

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 days AGO

Studio

Studio-1

$695

Studio · 1 Bath · 340 sqft

1 Bedroom

One Bedroom-1

$895

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

One Bedroom-2

$915

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Small Two Bedroom-1

$1,060

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Large Two Bedroom-1

$1,060

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 960 sqft

Small Two Bedroom-2

$1,080

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

See 2+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Johnson Parkway - 1334.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
carpet
ceiling fan
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
parking
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
playground
Our beautifully landscaped community features studios, 1 and 2 bedroom apartments!




Come home to Johnson Parkway Apartmentsthe finest in apartment living!Our community is ideally located with easy access to I-94 and I-35E, in the heart of the Lake Phalen neighborhood.Johnson Parkway boasts large floor plans, tons of green space, an on-site playground and private balconies!Heat, water and trash are included in the rent.Each apartment home comes with new carpeting, energy-efficient appliances, and large windows!Storage closets and private garages are also available! Cats and dogs are welcome!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $35
Deposit: $500 regardless of credit
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $200
fee:
limit: 2
rent: $50
restrictions: Weight limit 25lbs.
Parking Details: Assigned garage parking, open lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Johnson Parkway - 1334 have any available units?
Johnson Parkway - 1334 offers studio floorplans starting at $695, one-bedroom floorplans starting at $895, and two-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,060. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
What amenities does Johnson Parkway - 1334 have?
Some of Johnson Parkway - 1334's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Johnson Parkway - 1334 currently offering any rent specials?
Johnson Parkway - 1334 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Johnson Parkway - 1334 pet-friendly?
Yes, Johnson Parkway - 1334 is pet friendly.
Does Johnson Parkway - 1334 offer parking?
Yes, Johnson Parkway - 1334 offers parking.
Does Johnson Parkway - 1334 have units with washers and dryers?
No, Johnson Parkway - 1334 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Johnson Parkway - 1334 have a pool?
No, Johnson Parkway - 1334 does not have a pool.
Does Johnson Parkway - 1334 have accessible units?
No, Johnson Parkway - 1334 does not have accessible units.
Does Johnson Parkway - 1334 have units with dishwashers?
No, Johnson Parkway - 1334 does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Johnson Parkway - 1334?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Parkview - 1226
1226 Hazelwood Street
St. Paul, MN 55106
Pine Tree Park - 806
806 Hazel Street North
St. Paul, MN 55119
Oxbo
202 7th St W
St. Paul, MN 55102
Montana
1749 Montana Avenue East
St. Paul, MN 55106
Park Vista - 1453
1453 Arlington Avenue East
St. Paul, MN 55106
Como Park Apartments
1385 W Jessamine Ave
St. Paul, MN 55108
L and O
215 Dunlap St S
St. Paul, MN 55105
Villages on McKnight
177 McKnight Rd N
St. Paul, MN 55119

Similar Pages

St. Paul 1 BedroomsSt. Paul 2 Bedrooms
St. Paul Apartments with ParkingSt. Paul Pet Friendly Places
St. Paul Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MN
Eden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MN
Edina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

HighlandPayne PhalenDowntown St. Paul
North Of MarylandProsperity HeightsWest Seventh
Macalester GrovelandSt. Anthony

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline University
Metropolitan State UniversitySaint Paul College
Mitchell Hamline School of Law
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity