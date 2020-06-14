Apartment List
MN
/
st paul
/
1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:35 PM

115 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in St. Paul, MN

Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
$
Downtown St. Paul
35 Units Available
Kellogg Square Apartments
111 Kellogg Blvd E, St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,316
730 sqft
Downtown St. Paul apartment with Mississippi River views. A walker's paradise and close to three bus stops. In-unit laundry and hardwood floors make for a stunning studio or 1-3 bedroom apartment.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 03:53pm
Falcon Heights
17 Units Available
Como Park Apartments
1385 W Jessamine Ave, St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,039
644 sqft
Como Park Apartments is conveniently located near Como Park, the Zoo, Conservatory and Como Lake. Walk along miles of trails or hop in your car for a short drive to shopping malls, restaurants, several universities and both downtown St.
Verified

1 of 59

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
St. Anthony
9 Units Available
C&E Lofts and Flats
2410 University Ave W, St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,421
783 sqft
Deluxe loft apartments in luxurious historic property. Granite counters, stainless steel appliances, fireplace. Near shopping, entertainment, Workhorse Coffee, and Keys Cafe and Bakery. Luxury community features pool, 24-hour gym, games room and internet cafe.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
$
Snelling Hamline
30 Units Available
Vintage on Selby
1555 Selby Ave, St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,419
813 sqft
Unique floor plans available from studio to townhouse in this luxurious historic property, the former Liberty State Bank. Upscale, newly renovated apartments above ground-floor shops. Convenient urban location in downtown Saint Paul.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 12:45am
Payne - Phalen
Contact for Availability
Park Vista Apartments
387 Arlington Ave E, St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
$950
838 sqft
Come check out our spacious 1 and 2 bedroom apartments! Come home to Park Vista Apartmentsthe finest in apartment living!Our on-site management and maintenance staff will ensure that youll be proud to call Park Vista home!Our community features a
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 12:44am
Payne - Phalen
Contact for Availability
Park Vista - 1457
1457 Arlington Avenue East, St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
$950
838 sqft
Come check out our spacious 1 and 2 bedroom apartments! Come home to Park Vista Apartments the finest in apartment living! Our on-site management and maintenance staff will ensure that youll be proud to call Park Vista home! Our community features
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 12:44am
Payne - Phalen
Contact for Availability
Park Vista - 1453
1453 Arlington Avenue East, St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
$950
838 sqft
Come check out our spacious 1 and 2 bedroom apartments! Come home to Park Vista Apartments the finest in apartment living! Our on-site management and maintenance staff will ensure that youll be proud to call Park Vista home! Our community features
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 06:50pm
St. Anthony
4 Units Available
Hampden Square
2333 Long Ave, St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
$939
595 sqft
In a residential neighborhood, about 6 miles from downtown St. Paul. Easy access to highways 94 and 280. The one-bedroom apartments and two- and three-bedroom townhomes feature on-site laundry and off-street parking.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Downtown St. Paul
11 Units Available
Press House Apartments
345 Cedar St, St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,095
686 sqft
Once home to Minnesota Mutual Life Insurance and the Pioneer Press Newspaper, the historic building in downtown Saint Paul is being converted into 144 studio, one, two and three bedroom income restricted apartments.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Downtown St. Paul
19 Units Available
The Parkside
250 5th St E, St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,245
737 sqft
Historic, 20th-century living at its finest. 14-foot ceilings complement the interior design of exposed brick and wood beams. Stainless steel appliances and granite counters inside, 24-hour gym and sauna outside.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
8 Units Available
Hamline Pointe Apartments
1125 Hamline Avenue N, St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,195
675 sqft
We are in a perfect location, just across the street from Como Park in a quaint St Paul neighborhood. Excellent location for Hamline and University of MN, St Paul Campus students. Better Apartments. Better Service. Better Life.
Verified

1 of 68

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Downtown St. Paul
12 Units Available
Custom House
180 Kellogg Blvd E, St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,497
736 sqft
Stunning Art Deco building featuring studio to three-bedroom units. Next to Mississippi River, close to Union Depot, Route 52 and I-94. Entertainment just minutes away. Rooftop terrace, fitness center, historic lobby, parking.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Payne - Phalen
9 Units Available
Rolling Hills
1332 Mississippi St, St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
$899
581 sqft
Rolling Hills Apartments are a great value in a great location! Renovated apartment homes AND property - apartments, grounds, buildings! Easy access to all major roads and colleges; Metro-State 3 miles, Music-Tech 2.5 miles, Macalester College 6.
Verified

1 of 54

Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
West Seventh
36 Units Available
Irvine Exchange
200 Exchange Street South, St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,555
753 sqft
Now Open! Irvine Exchange Apartments connects you to the best St. Paul has to offer where the riverfront, Irvine Park, and downtown convenience meet.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Highland
11 Units Available
Woodstone
2335 Stewart Ave, St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,130
746 sqft
Overlooking the Mississippi River and just minutes from St. Paul International Airport. Heated underground parking and a complimentary airport shuttle for residents. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Summit Hill
13 Units Available
The Blair Apartments
400 Selby Ave, St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,450
748 sqft
Located in a lively neighborhood right in the midst of an array of restaurants, businesses and newly renovated homes, amenities include granite counters, bay windows, and more.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Highland
13 Units Available
Highland Ridge Apartments
2285 Stewart Ave, St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,345
821 sqft
Nest technology and proximity to the Mississippi River make these luxury apartments worth a look. Community amenities are bountiful with a pool table, sauna, tennis and volleyball courts, swimming pool and exclusive clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
Conway
8 Units Available
Bradley House Apartments
2150 Wilson Ave, St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
$995
776 sqft
Beautiful apartments include fully equipped kitchens, separate dining area, patio/balcony and spacious closets. Immaculately landscaped community offers fitness center, walking paths, pool, laundry, business center. Close to entertainment, transit and Sun Ray Shopping Center.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
Merriam Park East
110 Units Available
Harper Apartments
150 Snelling Avenue, St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,690
710 sqft
Sitting above a familiar and inviting dark wood paneled pub, burrowed at the corner of Selby and Snelling Avenues, Harper Apartments offers co-working desks and offices, and a variety of living options with charming amenities.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 03:34pm
Downtown St. Paul
15 Units Available
The Jax
253 4th Street East, St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,460
650 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Jax in St. Paul. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Highland
12 Units Available
The Finn
725 Cleveland Ave S, St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,459
778 sqft
Near Highland restaurants and boutiques. Luxurious interiors with an indoor fireplaces and coffee bar. Designer cabinetry, white oak plank flooring, and rolling barn doors on bedrooms. Built-in wine rack.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Hamline - Midway
2 Units Available
John Snell Apartments
550 Snelling Avenue North, St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
$925
700 sqft
John Snell Apartments is located at 550 Snelling Ave. N. St Paul, MN and is managed by Arcadia Management, LLC, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
South Frogtown
12 Units Available
RAY
2323 Charles Avenue, St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,395
634 sqft
RAY is located at 2323 Charles Avenue St Paul, MN and is managed by Arcadia Management, LLC, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe. RAY offers Studio to 2 bedroom apartments ranging in size from 372 to 955 sq.ft.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
Conway
6 Units Available
Sun Cliffe
400 Luella St N, St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,110
869 sqft
Spacious one- and two-bedroom apartments within walking distance of Conway Park and Sun Ray Library. Walk-in closets and patio/balcony. Community has on-site laundry, car wash area, BBQ area and clubhouse. Close to I-94.

June 2020 St. Paul Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 St. Paul Rent Report. St. Paul rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the St. Paul rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 St. Paul Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 St. Paul Rent Report. St. Paul rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the St. Paul rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

St. Paul rent trends were flat over the past month

St. Paul rents have declined 0.1% over the past month, but have remained steady at 0.1% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in St. Paul stand at $984 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,242 for a two-bedroom. St. Paul's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.7%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Minnesota

    Throughout the past year, rents have remained steady in the city of St. Paul, but other cities across the entire state have seen rents increase. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Minnesota, 8 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.7% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Eden Prairie is the most expensive of all Minnesota's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,826; of the 10 largest cities in Minnesota that we have data for, Forest Lake and St. Cloud, where two-bedrooms go for $1,098 and $872, are the only two major cities in the state to see rents fall year-over-year (-1.7% and -1.3%).
    • Burnsville and Rochester have both experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.9% and 1.1%, respectively).

    St. Paul rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    Rent growth in St. Paul has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. St. Paul is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • St. Paul's median two-bedroom rent of $1,242 is slightly above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the stagnant growth in St. Paul.
    • While rents in St. Paul remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw increases, including Indianapolis (+1.4%), Tulsa (+1.4%), and Kansas City (+1.1%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $878, $841, and $920 respectively.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in St. Paul than most large cities. For example, Miami has a median 2BR rent of $1,376.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Minneapolis
    $910
    $1,150
    -0.2%
    0.5%
    St. Paul
    $980
    $1,240
    -0.1%
    0.1%
    Eden Prairie
    $1,450
    $1,830
    -0.4%
    0.5%
    Burnsville
    $1,140
    $1,440
    -0.3%
    2.9%
    Minnetonka
    $1,200
    $1,510
    -0.5%
    0.5%
    Shakopee
    $1,120
    $1,410
    0
    0.3%
    Forest Lake
    $870
    $1,100
    0.1%
    -1.7%
    Hopkins
    $1,160
    $1,460
    0.1%
    1.3%
    Anoka
    $970
    $1,220
    0
    1.2%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

