115 Apartments for rent in St. Paul, MN with garage

St. Paul apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily st... Read Guide >
Last updated June 13 at 03:15pm
Falcon Heights
17 Units Available
Como Park Apartments
1385 W Jessamine Ave, St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,039
644 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,289
945 sqft
Como Park Apartments is conveniently located near Como Park, the Zoo, Conservatory and Como Lake. Walk along miles of trails or hop in your car for a short drive to shopping malls, restaurants, several universities and both downtown St.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
St. Anthony
9 Units Available
C&E Lofts and Flats
2410 University Ave W, St. Paul, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,421
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,112
1166 sqft
Deluxe loft apartments in luxurious historic property. Granite counters, stainless steel appliances, fireplace. Near shopping, entertainment, Workhorse Coffee, and Keys Cafe and Bakery. Luxury community features pool, 24-hour gym, games room and internet cafe.
Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
West Seventh
36 Units Available
Irvine Exchange
200 Exchange Street South, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$1,166
495 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,555
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,227
1258 sqft
Now Open! Irvine Exchange Apartments connects you to the best St. Paul has to offer where the riverfront, Irvine Park, and downtown convenience meet.
Last updated June 12 at 12:45am
Payne - Phalen
Contact for Availability
Park Vista Apartments
387 Arlington Ave E, St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
$950
838 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
975 sqft
Come check out our spacious 1 and 2 bedroom apartments! Come home to Park Vista Apartmentsthe finest in apartment living!Our on-site management and maintenance staff will ensure that youll be proud to call Park Vista home!Our community features a
Last updated June 12 at 12:44am
Payne - Phalen
Contact for Availability
Park Vista - 1457
1457 Arlington Avenue East, St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
$950
838 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
975 sqft
Come check out our spacious 1 and 2 bedroom apartments! Come home to Park Vista Apartments the finest in apartment living! Our on-site management and maintenance staff will ensure that youll be proud to call Park Vista home! Our community features
Last updated June 12 at 12:44am
Payne - Phalen
Contact for Availability
Park Vista - 1453
1453 Arlington Avenue East, St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
$950
838 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
975 sqft
Come check out our spacious 1 and 2 bedroom apartments! Come home to Park Vista Apartments the finest in apartment living! Our on-site management and maintenance staff will ensure that youll be proud to call Park Vista home! Our community features
Last updated June 14 at 01:06am
St. Anthony
4 Units Available
Hampden Square
2333 Long Ave, St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
$939
595 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
In a residential neighborhood, about 6 miles from downtown St. Paul. Easy access to highways 94 and 280. The one-bedroom apartments and two- and three-bedroom townhomes feature on-site laundry and off-street parking.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Merriam Park East
110 Units Available
Harper Apartments
150 Snelling Avenue, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$1,270
520 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,690
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,130
983 sqft
Sitting above a familiar and inviting dark wood paneled pub, burrowed at the corner of Selby and Snelling Avenues, Harper Apartments offers co-working desks and offices, and a variety of living options with charming amenities.
Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
8 Units Available
Hamline Pointe Apartments
1125 Hamline Avenue N, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$1,095
449 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,195
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
913 sqft
We are in a perfect location, just across the street from Como Park in a quaint St Paul neighborhood. Excellent location for Hamline and University of MN, St Paul Campus students. Better Apartments. Better Service. Better Life.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Downtown St. Paul
12 Units Available
Custom House
180 Kellogg Blvd E, St. Paul, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,497
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,890
1292 sqft
Stunning Art Deco building featuring studio to three-bedroom units. Next to Mississippi River, close to Union Depot, Route 52 and I-94. Entertainment just minutes away. Rooftop terrace, fitness center, historic lobby, parking.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Downtown St. Paul
3 Units Available
Rayette Lofts
261 5th St E, St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
$2,125
1034 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,275
1467 sqft
Beautiful, modernized historic building with one- and two-bedroom lofts. High ceilings, large windows, in-unit laundry and gourmet kitchens. Rooftop deck, parking, elevators and artist lobbies. Near St Paul Farmers Market and I-94.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Highland
13 Units Available
Highland Ridge Apartments
2285 Stewart Ave, St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,345
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1035 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Nest technology and proximity to the Mississippi River make these luxury apartments worth a look. Community amenities are bountiful with a pool table, sauna, tennis and volleyball courts, swimming pool and exclusive clubhouse.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
Conway
10 Units Available
Bradley House Apartments
2150 Wilson Ave, St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
$995
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
990 sqft
Beautiful apartments include fully equipped kitchens, separate dining area, patio/balcony and spacious closets. Immaculately landscaped community offers fitness center, walking paths, pool, laundry, business center. Close to entertainment, transit and Sun Ray Shopping Center.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Hamline - Midway
2 Units Available
John Snell Apartments
550 Snelling Avenue North, St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
$925
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$980
862 sqft
John Snell Apartments is located at 550 Snelling Ave. N. St Paul, MN and is managed by Arcadia Management, LLC, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Highland
6 Units Available
The Plaza
2353 Youngman Ave, St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1165 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
1568 sqft
Sparkling swimming pool and stunning interiors with granite counter and dishwasher included. Proximity to Shepherd Park means you can enjoy nature trails and scenic views. Pet friendly with ample amenities.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Highland
12 Units Available
The Finn
725 Cleveland Ave S, St. Paul, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,459
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,380
1275 sqft
Near Highland restaurants and boutiques. Luxurious interiors with an indoor fireplaces and coffee bar. Designer cabinetry, white oak plank flooring, and rolling barn doors on bedrooms. Built-in wine rack.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
Conway
6 Units Available
Sun Cliffe
400 Luella St N, St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,110
869 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1126 sqft
Spacious one- and two-bedroom apartments within walking distance of Conway Park and Sun Ray Library. Walk-in closets and patio/balcony. Community has on-site laundry, car wash area, BBQ area and clubhouse. Close to I-94.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Payne - Phalen
2 Units Available
Phalen Shores
985 Ivy Ave E, St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,049
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
824 sqft
Quaint community living right on the shores of Lake Phalen. This pet-friendly community offers a personal patio or balcony, air conditioning and parking. Close to restaurants and ample green space.
Last updated June 14 at 06:14am
Highland
2 Units Available
Davern Park Apartments
1517 St. Paul Avenue, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$855
474 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
825 sqft
Spacious one- and two-bedroom apartments with updated appliances, ceiling fans and air conditioning. Community features well-maintained playground areas, an outdoor pool and detached parking garages are available.
Last updated June 12 at 12:47am
North of Maryland
Contact for Availability
Cottage Terrace
330 Cottage Ave W, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$740
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$850
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,040
950 sqft
1 & 2 Bedroom Apartmentsnow available! Come home to Cottage Terrace Apartmentsthe finest in apartment living! Our on-site management and maintenance staff will ensure that youll be proud to call Cottage Terrace home! Heat, water and trash
Last updated June 12 at 12:44am
North of Maryland
Contact for Availability
LaBlanche Apartments
390 Cottage Ave W, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$760
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$850
717 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,040
950 sqft
Large 1 & 2 bedroom apartments available now! Come home to LaBlanche Apartmentsthe finest in apartment living!Our on-site management and maintenance staff will ensure that youll be proud to call LaBlanche home! Heat, water and trash are
Last updated June 12 at 12:44am
Contact for Availability
Cottage Terrace - 1365
1365 West Cottage Ave, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$740
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$850
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,040
950 sqft
1 & 2 Bedroom Apartmentsnow available! Come home to Cottage Terrace Apartmentsthe finest in apartment living! Our on-site management and maintenance staff will ensure that youll be proud to call Cottage Terrace home! Heat, water and trash
Last updated June 12 at 12:44am
Contact for Availability
Cottage Terrace - 1355
1355 West Cottage Ave, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$740
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$850
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,040
950 sqft
1 & 2 Bedroom Apartmentsnow available! Come home to Cottage Terrace Apartmentsthe finest in apartment living! Our on-site management and maintenance staff will ensure that youll be proud to call Cottage Terrace home! Heat, water and trash
Last updated June 12 at 12:44am
Roosevelt - Phalen Center
Contact for Availability
Johnson Parkway Apartments
1348 Ames Ave, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$695
340 sqft
1 Bedroom
$895
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,060
927 sqft
Our beautifully landscaped community features studios, 1 and 2 bedroom apartments! Come home to Johnson Parkway Apartmentsthe finest in apartment living!Our community is ideally located with easy access to I-94 and I-35E, in the heart of
