Last updated July 11 2020 at 1:02 AM

187 Apartments for rent in St. Paul, MN with washer-dryer

Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
$
2 Units Available
Macalester - Groveland
The Grove
246 Snelling Avenue South, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$1,384
479 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
868 sqft
We're excited to have you join us in the charming and energetic Macalester-Groveland neighborhood. We've created well-thought-out residences full of modern luxuries and conveniences.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
13 Units Available
South Frogtown
RAY
2323 Charles Avenue, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$1,145
433 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,395
634 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
RAY is located at 2323 Charles Avenue St Paul, MN and is managed by Arcadia Management, LLC, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe. RAY offers Studio to 2 bedroom apartments ranging in size from 372 to 955 sq.ft.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
8 Units Available
Energy Park
MacLaren Hill
1351 Carling Dr, St. Paul, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,566
1056 sqft
Prime location apartments. Pet-friendly units with in-suite laundry, appliances and patio/balconies. Community amenities include 24-hour gym and 24-hour maintenance. Close to Energy Park Business and Technology Centers and Minnesota State Fair.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
14 Units Available
Downtown St. Paul
The Parkside
250 5th St E, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$1,210
630 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,245
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1125 sqft
Historic, 20th-century living at its finest. 14-foot ceilings complement the interior design of exposed brick and wood beams. Stainless steel appliances and granite counters inside, 24-hour gym and sauna outside.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
5 Units Available
Highland
The Plaza
2353 Youngman Ave, St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1165 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,380
1568 sqft
Sparkling swimming pool and stunning interiors with granite counter and dishwasher included. Proximity to Shepherd Park means you can enjoy nature trails and scenic views. Pet friendly with ample amenities.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
13 Units Available
West Seventh
Crosby Pointe
1115 Elway St, St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,690
1182 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,985
1742 sqft
Wooded area near walking trails and parks. Close to I-35E and minutes to downtown St. Paul and entertainment. Recently renovated units with granite counters and in-unit laundry. Clubhouse, elevator, sauna and 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 11 at 12:12am
1 Unit Available
Hamline - Midway
Charles Place Apartments
1631 Charles Avenue, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$750
325 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Nestled in a quaint residential neighborhood Charles Place offers efficiency and one-bedroom apartments. Just off of University Ave, this charming 1940-built brick brownstone is just minutes from shopping centers, coffee shops and restaurants.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated June 29 at 11:24am
2 Units Available
Prosperity Heights
Cedar Park Apartments
1286 Hazelwood St, St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,015
925 sqft
Situated across from Prosperity Heights Park, northeast of downtown St. Paul. Smoke-free community of one- and two-bedroom apartments, all with open floor plans, balconies, and updated appliances. Off-street parking. Pets welcome with fee.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
$
5 Units Available
Downtown St. Paul
Rayette Lofts
261 5th St E, St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,276
996 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,175
1467 sqft
Beautiful, modernized historic building with one- and two-bedroom lofts. High ceilings, large windows, in-unit laundry and gourmet kitchens. Rooftop deck, parking, elevators and artist lobbies. Near St Paul Farmers Market and I-94.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
$
1 Unit Available
St. Anthony
Platform Apartments
747 Hampden Avenue W, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$1,066
655 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Arriving November 2020! Find the perfect harmony between the essence of nature and the convenience of urban living. A thoughtful mix of modern and refined design that provides everything you need to connect with your well-being and community.

1 of 12

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Summit - University
992 Marshall Ave
992 Marshall Avenue, St. Paul, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1150 sqft
Available 07/16/20 Charming 2 bedrooms plus den in a prime location - Property Id: 315981 This beautiful duplex apartments provides 1150 living space, locate within walking distance to WILLIAM MITCHELL, Grand Ave., Summit Ave.

1 of 14

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Hamline - Midway
678 Pascal Street N.
678 North Pascal Street, St. Paul, MN
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
1372 sqft
678 Pascal Street N. Available 08/01/20 4 bedroom 2 full bath large house in St Paul Midway!! - Another great listing from Steve and Housing Hub! Available 08/1.

1 of 16

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Summit - University
871 Laurel Ave
871 Laurel Avenue, St. Paul, MN
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
Available 09/01/20 Large 4 bed 2 bath in a great area! - Property Id: 306430 Updated 4 bedroom 2 bath unit within walking distance to Grand Ave.

1 of 10

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Dayton's Bluff
1252 7th St E D
1252 East 7th Street, St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
$900
600 sqft
Gorgeous 1BR apartment - APPLY NOW! - Property Id: 178719 #D is on 2nd floor of a quiet fourplex. Rent is $900. Gas Range, large living room and bedroom. Fully renovated bathroom. Shared laundry in basement.

1 of 4

Last updated July 10 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
Downtown St. Paul
133 East 7th Street
133 7th Street East, St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
$3,250
785 sqft
$3250/month. Rates are for our 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom units furnished suite. 2 and 3 bedroom units are available as well, furnished or unfurnished in this....HISTORIC 1917 TURN OF THE CENTURY BUILDING BECOMES MODERN HIGH TECH SMART APARTMENTS.

1 of 17

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
East Midway
918 Lafond Ave
918 Lafond Avenue, St. Paul, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
728 sqft
918 Lafond Ave Available 09/01/20 Available Sept 1: Recently Renovated Frogtown Bungalow - Available Sept 1: Wonderfully renovated 2-bedroom bungalow in the vibrant Frogtown neighborhood of St.

1 of 5

Last updated July 10 at 10:30am
Contact for Availability
Payne - Phalen
952 Lawson Ave E
952 East Lawson Avenue, St. Paul, MN
3 Bedrooms
Ask
3 bedroom Single Family House in Payne-Phalen neighborhood!! - Another great listing from Steve and Housing Hub! Available Now!! Finishing touches are being completed on this 3 bedroom home, blocks from Seventh Street in the Payne-Phalen

1 of 16

Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Summit - University
431 Portland Avenue
431 Portland Avenue, St. Paul, MN
2 Bedrooms
$3,400
2001 sqft
Exquisite

1 of 15

Last updated July 11 at 01:19am
1 Unit Available
Summit - University
712 Marshall Avenue - 712
712 Marshall Avenue, St. Paul, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
850 sqft
***At this time, all of our showings on Thursdays and Fridays will be VIRTUAL SHOWINGS through a Zoom link during your scheduled showing time.

1 of 1

Last updated July 11 at 01:19am
1 Unit Available
Payne - Phalen
733 Case Avenue East - 1
733 Case Ave, St. Paul, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1000 sqft
Recently remodeled 3-bedroom, 1-bath unit with new kitchen including range, refrigerator, dishwasher, and microwave. Laundry in unit. Fenced yard. Close to shopping and restaurants. Up/Down duplex on St Paul's Eastside.

1 of 1

Last updated July 11 at 01:19am
1 Unit Available
Payne - Phalen
733 Case Avenue East - 2
733 Case Avenue, St. Paul, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1000 sqft
Recently remodeled 3-bedroom, 1-bath unit with new kitchen including range, refrigerator, dishwasher, and microwave. Laundry in unit. Fenced yard. Close to shopping and restaurants. Up/Down duplex on St Paul's Eastside.

1 of 27

Last updated July 11 at 12:30am
1 Unit Available
Macalester - Groveland
1752 Berkeley Avenue
1752 West Berkeley Avenue, St. Paul, MN
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1388 sqft
Available August 1st. Another new listing brought to you by The Feland Team and Renters Warehouse. This cute, FURNISHED, classic home has great hardwood floors, old-style archways and large windows.

1 of 10

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
East Midway
888 Sherburne Ave 2
888 Sherburne Avenue, St. Paul, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
Unit 2 Available 09/01/20 2 BD 1 Bath Upper Unit in Saint Paul - Property Id: 301560 Office space and pantry in unit. Shared laundry in basement along with shared garage. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.

1 of 7

Last updated July 11 at 01:19am
1 Unit Available
Payne - Phalen
891 Geranium Avenue E # 2
891 East Geranium Avenue, St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
$895
754 sqft
Garage Parking! Laundry! 1 bedroom+den-St Paul! Check out this recently renovated-1 Bed/1 Bath + Den- Second Floor Unit-St. Paul. This charming 1 bedroom, upper level unit has separate entrance.

July 2020 St. Paul Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 St. Paul Rent Report. St. Paul rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the St. Paul rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

St. Paul rents declined moderately over the past month

St. Paul rents have declined 0.3% over the past month, and have decreased slightly by 0.5% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in St. Paul stand at $981 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,238 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in April. St. Paul's year-over-year rent growth lags the state and national averages, which both stand at 0.2%.

    Rents falling across cities in Minnesota

    Throughout the past year, rent decreases have been occurring not just in the city of St. Paul, but across many other cities in the state. Rents have dropped in 1 of the largest 10 cities in Minnesota for which we have data. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.2% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Eden Prairie is the most expensive of all Minnesota's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,818; of the 10 largest Minnesota cities that we have data for, 7 have seen rents fall year-over-year, with Forest Lake experiencing the fastest decline (-1.5%).
    • Burnsville, Minnetonka, and Duluth have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.5%, 0.7%, and 0.3%, respectively).

    St. Paul rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have fallen moderately in St. Paul, many large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. St. Paul is also more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • St. Paul's median two-bedroom rent of $1,238 is slightly above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in St. Paul fell moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Tulsa (+1.2%), Indianapolis (+1.2%), and Kansas City (+0.5%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in St. Paul than most large cities. For example, Miami has a median 2BR rent of $1,367.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Minneapolis
    $910
    $1,150
    -0.3%
    -0.2%
    St. Paul
    $980
    $1,240
    -0.3%
    -0.5%
    Eden Prairie
    $1,440
    $1,820
    -0.4%
    -0.5%
    Burnsville
    $1,140
    $1,440
    -0.1%
    2.5%
    Minnetonka
    $1,200
    $1,510
    -0.1%
    0.7%
    Shakopee
    $1,120
    $1,410
    0.1%
    -0.2%
    Forest Lake
    $870
    $1,100
    0.1%
    -1.5%
    Hopkins
    $1,160
    $1,460
    0
    0.5%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

