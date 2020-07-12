/
186 Apartments for rent in Payne - Phalen, St. Paul, MN
Rolling Hills
1332 Mississippi St, St. Paul, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$899
581 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
728 sqft
Rolling Hills Apartments are a great value in a great location! Renovated apartment homes AND property - apartments, grounds, buildings! Easy access to all major roads and colleges; Metro-State 3 miles, Music-Tech 2.5 miles, Macalester College 6.
Phalen Shores
985 Ivy Ave E, St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
$998
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
824 sqft
Quaint community living right on the shores of Lake Phalen. This pet-friendly community offers a personal patio or balcony, air conditioning and parking. Close to restaurants and ample green space.
Park Vista Apartments
387 Arlington Ave E, St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
$950
838 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
975 sqft
Come check out our spacious 1 and 2 bedroom apartments! Come home to Park Vista Apartmentsthe finest in apartment living!Our on-site management and maintenance staff will ensure that youll be proud to call Park Vista home!Our community features a
Park Vista - 1457
1457 Arlington Avenue East, St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
$950
838 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
975 sqft
Come check out our spacious 1 and 2 bedroom apartments! Come home to Park Vista Apartments the finest in apartment living! Our on-site management and maintenance staff will ensure that youll be proud to call Park Vista home! Our community features
Park Vista - 1453
1453 Arlington Avenue East, St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
$950
838 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
975 sqft
Come check out our spacious 1 and 2 bedroom apartments! Come home to Park Vista Apartments the finest in apartment living! Our on-site management and maintenance staff will ensure that youll be proud to call Park Vista home! Our community features
577 Brunson St # 2
577 North Brunson Street, St. Paul, MN
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
987 sqft
Charming upper level duplex located near downtown St. Paul and bus line. This unit features fresh paint, new carpet, appliances, cabinets in the kitchen, and a renovated bathroom. It also includes a 3 seasoned porch and one stall detached garage.
1579 Sloan St. 4
1579 North Sloan Street, St. Paul, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
800 sqft
Unit 4 Available 08/01/20 2 BR/ 1BA close to St Paul Downtown & fwy 35E & 94 - Property Id: 306247 Newly Painted, New Carpet. Ample amount of Sunlight with Big Windows in all Rooms.
1267 Cook Ave E #101
1267 East Cook Avenue, St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,010
800 sqft
***At this time, all of our showings on Thursdays and Fridays will be VIRTUAL SHOWINGS through a Zoom link during your scheduled showing time.
1337 Arkwright St N #301
1337 North Arkwright Street, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$835
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
***At this time, all of our showings on Thursdays and Fridays will be VIRTUAL SHOWINGS through a Zoom link during your scheduled showing time.
1269 Cook Ave E #107
1269 East Cook Avenue, St. Paul, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$835
600 sqft
***At this time, all of our showings on Thursdays and Fridays will be VIRTUAL SHOWINGS through a Zoom link during your scheduled showing time.
1270 Magnolia Ave E #5
1270 East Magnolia Avenue, St. Paul, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,010
800 sqft
***At this time, all of our showings on Thursdays and Fridays will be VIRTUAL SHOWINGS through a Zoom link during your scheduled showing time.
733 Case Avenue East - 1
733 Case Ave, St. Paul, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1000 sqft
Recently remodeled 3-bedroom, 1-bath unit with new kitchen including range, refrigerator, dishwasher, and microwave. Laundry in unit. Fenced yard. Close to shopping and restaurants. Up/Down duplex on St Paul's Eastside.
733 Case Avenue East - 2
733 Case Avenue, St. Paul, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1000 sqft
Recently remodeled 3-bedroom, 1-bath unit with new kitchen including range, refrigerator, dishwasher, and microwave. Laundry in unit. Fenced yard. Close to shopping and restaurants. Up/Down duplex on St Paul's Eastside.
891 Geranium Avenue E # 2
891 East Geranium Avenue, St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
$895
754 sqft
Garage Parking! Laundry! 1 bedroom+den-St Paul! Check out this recently renovated-1 Bed/1 Bath + Den- Second Floor Unit-St. Paul. This charming 1 bedroom, upper level unit has separate entrance.
1272 Magnolia Ave E #204
1272 East Magnolia Avenue, St. Paul, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$835
600 sqft
***At this time, all of our showings on Thursdays and Fridays will be VIRTUAL SHOWINGS through a Zoom link during your scheduled showing time.
1294 Westminster St
1294 North Westminster Street, St. Paul, MN
4 Bedrooms
$1,699
VIDEO TOUR 4 Bed 1 Bath Move-In Ready Home - Property Id: 239381 NEWLY updated home, V I D E O T O U R: https://youtu.be/d9Y9T5PDOgY.
1286 Magnolia Ave E #4
1286 East Magnolia Avenue, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$690
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
***At this time, all of our showings on Thursdays and Fridays will be VIRTUAL SHOWINGS through a Zoom link during your scheduled showing time.
888 Westminster Street
888 North Westminster Street, St. Paul, MN
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
1624 sqft
Extra-large and modern side by side duplex built in 2006. Your side has 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, garage and private balcony/deck. High ceilings throughout. Master bedroom has Master bath and walk-in closet.
Galtier Towers
172 6th St E, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$1,069
424 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,184
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,609
1095 sqft
The best of tower apartment downtown St. Paul living with 360-degree skyline and river views, rooftop entertainment and connected skyway access to restaurants and shopping. Community garden, pool, sauna and other luxury amenities.
Oaks Union Depot
244 4th St E, St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,390
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,226
898 sqft
Spacious floor plans in park-like setting. Stainless steel appliances. In-unit washer and dryer. Non-smoking community with access to fitness center, lobby and clubhouse for entertaining.
Commission House Apartments
282 6th Street E, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$995
325 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Commission House Apartments in St. Paul. View photos, descriptions and more!
The Jax
253 4th Street East, St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,460
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,940
1096 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Jax in St. Paul. View photos, descriptions and more!
The Parkside
250 5th St E, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$1,210
630 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,245
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1125 sqft
Historic, 20th-century living at its finest. 14-foot ceilings complement the interior design of exposed brick and wood beams. Stainless steel appliances and granite counters inside, 24-hour gym and sauna outside.
Press House Apartments
345 Cedar St, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$975
528 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,095
686 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Once home to Minnesota Mutual Life Insurance and the Pioneer Press Newspaper, the historic building in downtown Saint Paul is being converted into 144 studio, one, two and three bedroom income restricted apartments.
