Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:28 PM

165 Apartments for rent in St. Paul, MN with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for St. Paul renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, part... Read Guide >
Prosperity Heights
Evergreen East - 1283
1283 Hazelwood Street, St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
$875
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
800 sqft
Beautiful 1 and 2 bedroom apartments in the heart of Saint Paul! Come home to Evergreen East Apartmentsthe finest in apartment living!Our on-site management and maintenance staff will ensure that youll be proud to call Evergreen East
Prosperity Heights
Prosperity Heights
Prosperity Heights
East Midway
888 Sherburne Ave 2
888 Sherburne Avenue, St. Paul, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
Unit 2 Available 09/01/20 2 BD 1 Bath Upper Unit in Saint Paul - Property Id: 301560 Office space and pantry in unit. Shared laundry in basement along with shared garage. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.

Payne - Phalen
952 Lawson Ave E
952 East Lawson Avenue, St. Paul, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1200 sqft
3 bedroom Single Family House in Payne-Phalen neighborhood!! - Another great listing from Steve and Housing Hub! Available Now!! This 3 bedroom home is blocks from Seventh Street in the Payne-Phalen Neighborhood just south of Lake Phalen.

Summit - University
1029 Marshall Avenue
1029 Marshall Avenue, St. Paul, MN
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
1800 sqft
4BD 2BA House in Saint Paul. Updated kitchens and baths. - Wonderful 4+ bedroom 2 bath house with updated kitchen and baths in a great St Paul neighborhood.

Northern Hayden Heights
1575 Ruth St N.
1575 North Ruth Street, St. Paul, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1612 sqft
1575 Ruth St N. Available 07/01/20 Rambler Available July 1, Fully Updated Kitchen & Baths, Hardwood Floors, Lower Family Room, Garage - See video walk through at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1I_mEG5IO2o Fully updated rambler in St.

Macalester - Groveland
2079 St Clair Ave
2079 Saint Clair Avenue, St. Paul, MN
3 Bedrooms
$2,345
1500 sqft
Beautiful Highland Park Single Family Home - Another great listing from Chance and Housing Hub! Call 612-244-5885 for video walkthrough and more information. Available 7/1.

East Midway
1050 Sherburne Ave
1050 Sherburne Avenue, St. Paul, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1053 sqft
Gorgeous Remodeled 3 Bd/ 1/5 Bath Single Family Home Near Light Rail!!!!! - Another fabulous listing brought to you by Katie and Housing Hub! This quiet, charming 3 bed / 1.

Riverview
193 Congress St W
193 West Congress Street, St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
$875
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
193 Congress St W - Unit 2 Available 08/01/20 Upper Level 1 Bedroom Duplex on Great Block in St. Paul - 193 Congress is a 1 bedroom 1 Bathroom upper level of a duplex. This unit has hardwood floors throughout and is very clean and cozy.

Hamline - Midway
1534 Charles Ave
1534 Charles Avenue, St. Paul, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
928 sqft
2 Bedroom Single Family Home in Midway Neighborhood - Another fantastic listing from Essi and Housing Hub! ***In response to the COVID-19 social distancing and respiratory etiquette requirements, the video tour must be viewed and any interested

Downtown St. Paul
133 East 7th Street
133 7th Street East, St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
$3,250
785 sqft
$3250/month. Rates are for our 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom units furnished suite. 2 and 3 bedroom units are available as well, furnished or unfurnished in this....HISTORIC 1917 TURN OF THE CENTURY BUILDING BECOMES MODERN HIGH TECH SMART APARTMENTS.

Payne - Phalen
733 Bradley St Apt 4
733 North Bradley Street, St. Paul, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1200 sqft
This wonderful 3 bedroom apartment is located in the Dayton's Bluff area and is now available and showing! This unit features beautiful hardwood floors and is a spacious and inviting place to call home.

South of Maryland
91 Jessamine Ave W
91 West Jessamine Avenue, St. Paul, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1200 sqft
Perfect corner lot: classic, spacious 2+ bedroom/1 bathroom single family home in convenient location of St Paul.

Summit - University
300 Marshall Ave Apt 6
300 Marshall Avenue, St. Paul, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1337 sqft
Marketed by licensed Bridge Realty agent. This beautifully renovated Cathedral Hill 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo has every modern upgrade coupled with the character of the 1900's.

Merriam Park East
1744 Dayton Avenue
1744 Dayton Avenue, St. Paul, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1320 sqft
**In-person showings are currently suspended due to COVID-19. Please review the photos. If you are interested in this property, please contact the agent at Carmen@PRORealtyServices.

Summit - University
409 Dayton Avenue
409 Dayton Avenue, St. Paul, MN
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
950 sqft
***In person and virtual tours are available, please contact the agent for more details.

Summit - University
797 Selby Avenue - 1
797 Selby Ave, St. Paul, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1144 sqft
Recently renovated duplex in the Lexington Hemline South community, 2 bedroom 1 bath unit for rent for $1400 a month. Hardwood flooring through out and an abundance of natural light through the many windows.

Downtown St. Paul
26 10th St. West Unit #1008 - 1
26 10th St W, St. Paul, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1002 sqft
Beautiful, updated condo with amazing views! This two bedroom condo is available now and ready for a quick move in! The modern, spacious kitchen features white cabinets and granite countertops, with wood floors throughout the unit, as well as

Dayton's Bluff
223 Bates Ave - Penthouse
223 North Bates Avenue, St. Paul, MN
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1000 sqft
Penthouse unit in Dayton's Bluff. Amazing city views and rooftop deck. This incredible 2 bedroom and 1 bath unit is located near 94 and 35E for quick access through out the twin cities. Laundry in the apartment, one level living.

Payne - Phalen
1337 Arkwright St N #119
1337 North Arkwright Street, St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
670 sqft
***At this time, all of our showings on Thursdays and Fridays will be VIRTUAL SHOWINGS through a Zoom link during your scheduled showing time.

West Seventh
737 Mercer Street S
737 Mercer Street, St. Paul, MN
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
1533 sqft
Located just off West 7th Street between the Macalester Groveland and Highland neighborhoods of St. Paul and just steps from the Mississippi River/Shepard Road, this Victoria Park Townhomes 2BR, 2BA is an amazing value for the area.

Summit - University
165 Western Avenue N
165 Western Avenue, St. Paul, MN
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1250 sqft
Welcome home to The Historic Blair House in St. Paul's Cathedral Hill.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in St. Paul, MN

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for St. Paul renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

