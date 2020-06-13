120 Apartments for rent in South St. Paul, MN

Moving to Town

If you're looking to find an apartment for rent in South St. Paul, MN, you'll have plenty of choices. From a condo for rent to a studio apartment, and even all bills paid apartments, you'll have plenty of choices in this area. South St. Paul City Center is particularly popular for renters. Although there are often a variety of vacancies available in South Saint Paul, you'll want to allow a month to find the right rental property. You'll find many listings in the local newspaper. You can also look online. Do explore the neighborhoods on your own, too, as South Saint Paul has some listings that don't advertise -- it's just a sign in the yard. Look carefully so you can find the best spot for you.

When you do find the right spot, just be sure to come equipped with the information most landlords require today to provide a lease: bank information, W2s or tax returns, and your credit report. Make sure you have your ID, too.