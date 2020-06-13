Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:58 PM

120 Apartments for rent in South St. Paul, MN

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
443 13th ave S
443 13th Avenue South, South St. Paul, MN
4 Bedrooms
$1,975
2000 sqft
443 13th ave S Available 07/01/20 Amazing 4 bedroom 2 bath house in South St. Paul - This is a beautifully updated 4 bedroom 2 bathroom house in highly sought after South St. Paul. Prime South St.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Hepburn Park
1 Unit Available
208 2nd Avenue South
208 2nd Avenue South, South St. Paul, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1580 sqft
Single Family House for June 1, Large Fenced Yard, Hardwood Floors, Updated Kitchen, Garage - Single family house available June 1 in South St. Paul. The main floor has a sunroom in the front that connects to the living room and dining room.

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
South Park
1 Unit Available
716 13th Ave N
716 13th Ave N, South St. Paul, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
900 sqft
Charming 2 BR side by side duplex in South St. Paul with easy access to Hwy. 52. This unit features hardwood, stainless steel appliances, and your own washer dryer in the unfinished basement with lots of room for storage.

Last updated June 13 at 12:39pm
1 Unit Available
212 West Warburton Street
212 West Warburton Street, South St. Paul, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
892 sqft
**In-person showings are currently suspended due to COVID-19. Please review the video and photos. If you are interested in this property, please contact the agent at Darcy@PRORealtyServices.

Last updated June 13 at 12:39pm
Hepburn Park
1 Unit Available
141 4th Avenue South
141 4th Avenue South, South St. Paul, MN
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
2100 sqft
We care about your health and safety as well as the community during the COVID-19 crisis. Even when using a self-showing option, please comply with all local directives and orders aimed at reducing exposure.

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
1560 Willis Avenue - 3E
1560 Willis Avenue, South St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
800 sqft
***At this time, all of our showings on Thursdays and Fridays will be VIRTUAL SHOWINGS through a Zoom link during your scheduled showing time.

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
South Park
1 Unit Available
930 Summit Avenue - 202
930 Summit Avenue, South St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
1000 sqft
***At this time, all of our showings on Thursdays and Fridays will be VIRTUAL SHOWINGS through a Zoom link during your scheduled showing time.

Last updated June 13 at 07:34am
1 Unit Available
726 1st Avenue S
726 1st Avenue South, South St. Paul, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,285
1550 sqft
**Virtual Tour Available** Located just across the alley from Lorraine park, this 3 bed, 1 bath side by side duplex is ready now! Freshly painted, floors refinished, new tub surround to be installed soon - this is a well maintained property, looking

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
South Park
1 Unit Available
1300 Highland Ave. - 6
1300 Highland Avenue, South St. Paul, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,035
750 sqft
This well kept 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment unit located in a quite residential neighborhood in South St Paul. The unit comes with one private garage space and storage unit. Tenants pay electric and the landlord covers the rest of the utilities.

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Riverside Park
1 Unit Available
319 2nd Avenue S
319 2nd Avenue South, South St. Paul, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1050 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 319 2nd Avenue S in South St. Paul. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:52pm
31 Units Available
Avana Southview
4930 Ashley Lane, Inver Grove Heights, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,196
876 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,328
1108 sqft
One- through two-bedroom apartments near I-494 and Highway 52. Recently renovated unit are pet friendly and have patios or balconies. On-site dog park, barbecue pits and remodeled clubhouse and coffee bar are sure to please.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:38pm
2 Units Available
Annapolis
226 Annapolis St E, West St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
$855
528 sqft
Great location for commuters, just minutes from I-35 E and Highway 52. Residents enjoy homes with updated appliances and ample storage. Community provides communal laundry facilities and easy access to public transportation.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
4 Units Available
Greystone Heights
5220 Greystone Dr, Inver Grove Heights, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1189 sqft
Nearly instant access to I-494 makes commuting to Minneapolis and St. Paul a snap. Upscale amenities include fireplaces, in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. Pet-friendly community has a 24-hour gym, pool and clubhouse for socializing.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
180 Annapolis Street E
180 Annapolis Street East, West St. Paul, MN
4 Bedrooms
$2,080
1774 sqft
180 Annapolis Street E Available 07/24/20 Lovely 4BR 2BA Home - Pet-Friendly! Submit contact form for more info and to schedule a showing. Meticulously cared for, updated home, walking distance from restaurants and shopping.

Last updated June 13 at 07:34am
1 Unit Available
3459 Cloman Way
3459 Cloman Way East, Inver Grove Heights, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
936 sqft
**Virtual Tour Available!** Request from Amanda Coleman acoleman@renterswarehouse.com Available Aug 1.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
$
Downtown St. Paul
60 Units Available
Galtier Towers
172 6th St E, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$1,070
424 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,207
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,620
1095 sqft
The best of tower apartment downtown St. Paul living with 360-degree skyline and river views, rooftop entertainment and connected skyway access to restaurants and shopping. Community garden, pool, sauna and other luxury amenities.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
Downtown St. Paul
6 Units Available
Commission House Apartments
282 6th Street E, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$995
325 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,395
397 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Commission House Apartments in St. Paul. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
Downtown St. Paul
15 Units Available
The Jax
253 4th Street East, St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,460
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,940
1096 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Jax in St. Paul. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
Prosperity Heights
5 Units Available
Cedar Park Apartments
1286 Hazelwood St, St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
$895
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,015
925 sqft
Situated across from Prosperity Heights Park, northeast of downtown St. Paul. Smoke-free community of one- and two-bedroom apartments, all with open floor plans, balconies, and updated appliances. Off-street parking. Pets welcome with fee.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
Conway
2 Units Available
1937-41 Fremont Ave South
1937 Fremont Avenue, St. Paul, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,655
1340 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1937-41 Fremont Ave South in St. Paul. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
$
Downtown St. Paul
9 Units Available
Oaks Union Depot
244 4th St E, St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,310
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,518
898 sqft
Spacious floor plans in park-like setting. Stainless steel appliances. In-unit washer and dryer. Non-smoking community with access to fitness center, lobby and clubhouse for entertaining.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
$
Riverview
15 Units Available
West Side Flats
84 Wabasha St S, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$1,090
452 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,319
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,033
897 sqft
New luxury apartments in prime downtown St. Paul location. Community features upscale amenities, including pool, clubhouse, the Skyline Lounge with panoramic city and river views, a 24-hour state-of-the-art fitness center, and concierge services.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
Downtown St. Paul
3 Units Available
Straus Lofts
350 Sibley St, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$995
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,456
1095 sqft
Unique floor plans feature high ceilings, large windows and spacious closets. Conveniently located near bus station, park, library and playground. Close to shopping, schools and daycare. Pet friendly.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
48 Units Available
Ascend at Woodbury
4151 Benjamin Drive, Woodbury, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,554
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,751
1115 sqft
A brand-new apartment community that features a hot tub, outdoor grills and a yoga studio. The studio to three-bedroom homes boast stainless-steel appliances, wood-like floors and in-unit laundry. Close to green spaces and bike trails.

Median Rent in South St. Paul

Last updated Mar. 2016
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in South St. Paul is $809, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,021.
Studio
$657
1 Bed
$809
2 Beds
$1,021
3+ Beds
$1,446
City GuideSouth St. Paul
Pack it up! South St. Paul's history includes a past as a major meat packing industry hub in the United States. Immigrants migrated here to work in that industry -- but today, the meaty subject is just friendly activities and river bluff views of the grand Mississippi River.

Designated an all-American City in 1990, South St. Paul, Minnesota today is a bustling community of over 20,000 as of the 2010 Census. Extremely friendly with many community activities scheduled throughout the year, South St. Paul is located in Dakota County, Minnesota, just south and southeast of the major cultural, entertainment and business center of St. Paul itself. Offering a small-town feel to its suburban location close to the excitement of the big city, South St. Paul has a great location and homey vibe.

Moving to Town

If you're looking to find an apartment for rent in South St. Paul, MN, you'll have plenty of choices. From a condo for rent to a studio apartment, and even all bills paid apartments, you'll have plenty of choices in this area. South St. Paul City Center is particularly popular for renters. Although there are often a variety of vacancies available in South Saint Paul, you'll want to allow a month to find the right rental property. You'll find many listings in the local newspaper. You can also look online. Do explore the neighborhoods on your own, too, as South Saint Paul has some listings that don't advertise -- it's just a sign in the yard. Look carefully so you can find the best spot for you.

When you do find the right spot, just be sure to come equipped with the information most landlords require today to provide a lease: bank information, W2s or tax returns, and your credit report. Make sure you have your ID, too.

Neighborhoods in South St. Paul

South St. Paul offers a friendly community feeling and easy access to its big sister city, St. Paul itself.

South St. Paul City Center: Abutting the great Mississippi River, this suburban neighborhood just off I-494 has a variety of apartments and single-unit homes available, occupied by a strong mix of owners and renters. There are many fairly historic structures here, built prior to 1939, and others that fall into the range of construction between 1940 and 1969.

** Southview Boulevard / 21st Avenue S:** With urban density, this area is made up of apartments and single-unit homes, primarily small to medium sized. Both owners and renters live here, although more properties are owner occupied -- you'll have to work harder for your rental here. Most homes were built between 1940 and 1999.

6th Street S / 7th Avenue S: Also urban in feel and density, this area consists of medium-sized single-unit homes and smaller apartment complexes. Construction of the homes here was primarily focused between 1940 and 1969, although some newer homes were built from 1970 to 1999. Pretty Lorraine Park is located in this community.

Life in South St. Paul

This busy community with retail stores, restaurants and businesses also has plenty of green space. There are river trails to walk, trails to bike or jog, and fishing and boating opportunities from the city's river pier. Bring your binoculars -- the skies along the river are home to eagles and blue herons.

There are also many parks in the area. Fred Lashe Park has beautiful trees and a paved walking or jogging path. Harmon Park offers a children's playground, baseball or softball fields, a boarded hockey rink and many picnic spots. Even your four-legged family members can have a park to themselves here. The Kaposia Landing Off Leash Dog Park is the perfect spot for pups to get acquainted and run free.

Throughout South St. Paul there are plenty of community-oriented activities to enjoy. The Parks and Rec program is extremely active, offering more than 250 programs annually. There's got to be something you'll enjoy. Arts and crafts class? A state-of-the-art fitness room in the Central Square Community Center? That same center houses activity rooms, an indoor competition-size pool, public meeting rooms and a gymnastics center for all ages.

Youth leagues have plenty of places to play, and the boat launch means easy access to the river. With a disc golf course, and two outdoor pools, plus winter skating and hockey rinks, you won't be in danger of becoming a couch potato. If you have a green thumb, South St. Paul may be just your place, with community gardens a big part of the parks program.

With major highways leading easily in and out of South St. Paul and the greater St. Paul, Minn., metro area, you'll be likely to want your own car when living here. While there are public transportation routes across the city, most people drive here. Some of that has to do with the weather, which can be quite cold and snowy in winter months. Lovely springs and temperate summer makes up for that, as does a plethora of fall foliage in the autumn. Another way in and out of town is Fleming Field, a small general aviation airport, located here.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in South St. Paul?
In South St. Paul, the median rent is $657 for a studio, $809 for a 1-bedroom, $1,021 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,446 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in South St. Paul, check out our monthly South St. Paul Rent Report.
What colleges and universities are located in or around South St. Paul?
Some of the colleges located in the South St. Paul area include Concordia University-Saint Paul, Hamline University, Hennepin Technical College, Metropolitan State University, and University of Minnesota-Twin Cities. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to South St. Paul?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to South St. Paul from include Minneapolis, St. Paul, St. Louis Park, Bloomington, and Plymouth.

