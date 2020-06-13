120 Apartments for rent in South St. Paul, MN📍
Designated an all-American City in 1990, South St. Paul, Minnesota today is a bustling community of over 20,000 as of the 2010 Census. Extremely friendly with many community activities scheduled throughout the year, South St. Paul is located in Dakota County, Minnesota, just south and southeast of the major cultural, entertainment and business center of St. Paul itself. Offering a small-town feel to its suburban location close to the excitement of the big city, South St. Paul has a great location and homey vibe.
If you're looking to find an apartment for rent in South St. Paul, MN, you'll have plenty of choices. From a condo for rent to a studio apartment, and even all bills paid apartments, you'll have plenty of choices in this area. South St. Paul City Center is particularly popular for renters. Although there are often a variety of vacancies available in South Saint Paul, you'll want to allow a month to find the right rental property. You'll find many listings in the local newspaper. You can also look online. Do explore the neighborhoods on your own, too, as South Saint Paul has some listings that don't advertise -- it's just a sign in the yard. Look carefully so you can find the best spot for you.
When you do find the right spot, just be sure to come equipped with the information most landlords require today to provide a lease: bank information, W2s or tax returns, and your credit report. Make sure you have your ID, too.
South St. Paul offers a friendly community feeling and easy access to its big sister city, St. Paul itself.
South St. Paul City Center: Abutting the great Mississippi River, this suburban neighborhood just off I-494 has a variety of apartments and single-unit homes available, occupied by a strong mix of owners and renters. There are many fairly historic structures here, built prior to 1939, and others that fall into the range of construction between 1940 and 1969.
** Southview Boulevard / 21st Avenue S:** With urban density, this area is made up of apartments and single-unit homes, primarily small to medium sized. Both owners and renters live here, although more properties are owner occupied -- you'll have to work harder for your rental here. Most homes were built between 1940 and 1999.
6th Street S / 7th Avenue S: Also urban in feel and density, this area consists of medium-sized single-unit homes and smaller apartment complexes. Construction of the homes here was primarily focused between 1940 and 1969, although some newer homes were built from 1970 to 1999. Pretty Lorraine Park is located in this community.
This busy community with retail stores, restaurants and businesses also has plenty of green space. There are river trails to walk, trails to bike or jog, and fishing and boating opportunities from the city's river pier. Bring your binoculars -- the skies along the river are home to eagles and blue herons.
There are also many parks in the area. Fred Lashe Park has beautiful trees and a paved walking or jogging path. Harmon Park offers a children's playground, baseball or softball fields, a boarded hockey rink and many picnic spots. Even your four-legged family members can have a park to themselves here. The Kaposia Landing Off Leash Dog Park is the perfect spot for pups to get acquainted and run free.
Throughout South St. Paul there are plenty of community-oriented activities to enjoy. The Parks and Rec program is extremely active, offering more than 250 programs annually. There's got to be something you'll enjoy. Arts and crafts class? A state-of-the-art fitness room in the Central Square Community Center? That same center houses activity rooms, an indoor competition-size pool, public meeting rooms and a gymnastics center for all ages.
Youth leagues have plenty of places to play, and the boat launch means easy access to the river. With a disc golf course, and two outdoor pools, plus winter skating and hockey rinks, you won't be in danger of becoming a couch potato. If you have a green thumb, South St. Paul may be just your place, with community gardens a big part of the parks program.
With major highways leading easily in and out of South St. Paul and the greater St. Paul, Minn., metro area, you'll be likely to want your own car when living here. While there are public transportation routes across the city, most people drive here. Some of that has to do with the weather, which can be quite cold and snowy in winter months. Lovely springs and temperate summer makes up for that, as does a plethora of fall foliage in the autumn. Another way in and out of town is Fleming Field, a small general aviation airport, located here.