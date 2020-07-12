/
north of maryland
Last updated July 12 2020 at 4:35 PM
192 Apartments for rent in North of Maryland, St. Paul, MN
Last updated July 12 at 09:46am
4 Units Available
McCarrons Village
83 California Ave W, St. Paul, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$975
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
900 sqft
Spacious 1-2 bedroom apartments with an on-site gym and reserved parking. Easy access to the I-35 and downtown. Many unique dining options.
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
3 Units Available
Forest Place Apartments
217 Nebraska Ave W, St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,155
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
940 sqft
North End area close to schools and parks. Unique one- and two-bedroom apartments with enclosed patio/balcony, custom cabinetry and extra storage. Underground parking, 24-hour maintenance and elevator. Access to I-35E.
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
3 Units Available
Lamplighter Village
1512 Woodbridge St, St. Paul, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$985
663 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to outdoor recreation at Tamarack Park and Lake McCarrons and only minutes from the Como Zoo and Downtown St. Paul. Outdoor courtyard with BBQ facilities and a playground for children.
Last updated July 9 at 09:03pm
Contact for Availability
Cottage Terrace
330 Cottage Ave W, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$740
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$850
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,040
950 sqft
1 & 2 Bedroom Apartmentsnow available! Come home to Cottage Terrace Apartmentsthe finest in apartment living! Our on-site management and maintenance staff will ensure that youll be proud to call Cottage Terrace home! Heat, water and trash
Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
LaBlanche Apartments
390 Cottage Ave W, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$760
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$850
717 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,040
950 sqft
Large 1 & 2 bedroom apartments available now! Come home to LaBlanche Apartmentsthe finest in apartment living!Our on-site management and maintenance staff will ensure that youll be proud to call LaBlanche home! Heat, water and trash are
Last updated July 12 at 06:08pm
1 Unit Available
65 W. Montana Ave.
65 West Montana Avenue, St. Paul, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1520 sqft
Excellent renovated single-family home available July 15th or August 1st.
Results within 1 mile of North of Maryland
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
7 Units Available
Rolling Hills
1332 Mississippi St, St. Paul, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$899
581 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
728 sqft
Rolling Hills Apartments are a great value in a great location! Renovated apartment homes AND property - apartments, grounds, buildings! Easy access to all major roads and colleges; Metro-State 3 miles, Music-Tech 2.5 miles, Macalester College 6.
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
5 Units Available
Larpenteur Villa
190 Larpenteur Ave W, Roseville, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$950
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,153
950 sqft
Larpenteur Villa offers a variety of floor plans and styles. Come home to an immaculately kept building within walking distance of McCarron Lake with a children's play area, shopping, restaurants and entertainment.
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
2 Units Available
Como Lakes Apartments
807 Como Ave, St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,099
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
750 sqft
805, 807, 811 Como Ave, St Paul, MN 55108 Como Apartments offer serene living in a wonderful neighborhood. The homes feature large one and two bedrooms homes with spacious closets and extra storage available.
Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
Park Vista Apartments
387 Arlington Ave E, St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
$950
838 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
975 sqft
Come check out our spacious 1 and 2 bedroom apartments! Come home to Park Vista Apartmentsthe finest in apartment living!Our on-site management and maintenance staff will ensure that youll be proud to call Park Vista home!Our community features a
Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
Edgerton Highlands - 5500
479 Skillman Avenue East, Maplewood, MN
Studio
$815
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$965
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
910 sqft
Schedule a showing today and inquire about how to get $300 off your 1st months rent! Come home to Edgerton Highlands Apartmentsthe finest in apartment living!Our on-site management and maintenance staff will ensure that youll be proud to call
Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
Edgerton Highlands - 5490
479 Skillman Avenue East, Maplewood, MN
Studio
$815
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$965
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
910 sqft
Schedule a showing today and inquire about how to get $300 off your 1st months rent! Come home to Edgerton Highlands Apartmentsthe finest in apartment living! Our on-site management and maintenance staff will ensure that youll be proud to call
Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
Edgerton Highlands - 4057
479 Skillman Avenue East, Maplewood, MN
Studio
$815
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$965
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
910 sqft
Schedule a showing today and inquire about how to get $300 off your 1st months rent! Come home to Edgerton Highlands Apartmentsthe finest in apartment living! Our on-site management and maintenance staff will ensure that youll be proud to call
Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
Edgerton Highlands - 4055
479 Skillman Avenue East, Maplewood, MN
Studio
$815
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$965
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
910 sqft
Come home to Edgerton Highlands Apartments the finest in apartment living! Our on-site management and maintenance staff will ensure that youll be proud to call Edgerton Highlands home! We feature both standard 1 and 2 bedroom apartments along 2 and
Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
Cottage Terrace - 1365
1365 West Cottage Ave, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$740
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$850
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,040
950 sqft
1 & 2 Bedroom Apartmentsnow available! Come home to Cottage Terrace Apartmentsthe finest in apartment living! Our on-site management and maintenance staff will ensure that youll be proud to call Cottage Terrace home! Heat, water and trash
Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
Cottage Terrace - 1355
1355 West Cottage Ave, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$740
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$850
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,040
950 sqft
1 & 2 Bedroom Apartmentsnow available! Come home to Cottage Terrace Apartmentsthe finest in apartment living! Our on-site management and maintenance staff will ensure that youll be proud to call Cottage Terrace home! Heat, water and trash
Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
Edgerton Highlands Apartments
479 Skillman Ave E, Maplewood, MN
Studio
$815
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$965
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
910 sqft
Come home to Edgerton Highlands Apartmentsthe finest in apartment living! Our on-site management and maintenance staff will ensure that you will be proud to call Edgerton Highlands home! We feature both standard 1 and 2 bedroom apartments along 2
Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
Edgerton Highlands - 8056
479 Skillman Avenue East, Maplewood, MN
Studio
$815
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$965
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
910 sqft
Schedule a showing today and inquire about how to get $300 off your 1st months rent! Come home to Edgerton Highlands Apartmentsthe finest in apartment living!Our on-site management and maintenance staff will ensure that youll be proud to
Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
Edgerton Highlands - 7026
479 Skillman Avenue East, Maplewood, MN
Studio
$815
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$965
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
910 sqft
Schedule a showing today and inquire about how to get $300 off your 1st months rent! Come home to Edgerton Highlands Apartmentsthe finest in apartment living!Our on-site management and maintenance staff will ensure that youll be proud to
Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
Edgerton Highlands Apartments
479 Skillman Avenue East, Maplewood, MN
Studio
$815
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$965
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
910 sqft
Come home to Edgerton Highlands Apartmentsthe finest in apartment living!Our on-site management and maintenance staff will ensure that youll be proud to call Edgerton Highlands home!We feature both standard 1 and 2 bedroom apartments along 2 and 3
Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
Edgerton Highlands - 3023
479 Skillman Avenue East, Maplewood, MN
Studio
$815
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$965
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
910 sqft
Schedule a showing today and inquire about how to get $300 off your 1st months rent! Come home to Edgerton Highlands Apartmentsthe finest in apartment living!Our on-site management and maintenance staff will ensure that youll be proud to
Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
Edgerton Highlands - 2026
479 Skillman Avenue East, Maplewood, MN
Studio
$815
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$965
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
910 sqft
Schedule a showing today and inquire about how to get $300 off your 1st months rent! Come home to Edgerton Highlands Apartmentsthe finest in apartment living!Our on-site management and maintenance staff will ensure that youll be proud to call
Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
Cottage Terrace - 1345
1345 West Cottage Avenue, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$740
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$850
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,040
950 sqft
1 & 2 Bedroom Apartmentsnow available! Come home to Cottage Terrace Apartmentsthe finest in apartment living! Our on-site management and maintenance staff will ensure that youll be proud to call Cottage Terrace home! Heat, water and trash
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1579 Sloan St. 4
1579 North Sloan Street, St. Paul, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
800 sqft
Unit 4 Available 08/01/20 2 BR/ 1BA close to St Paul Downtown & fwy 35E & 94 - Property Id: 306247 Newly Painted, New Carpet. Ample amount of Sunlight with Big Windows in all Rooms.
