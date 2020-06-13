Apartment List
MN
/
maplewood
Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:37 PM

189 Apartments for rent in Maplewood, MN

Parkside
Hillside
8 Units Available
Granite Trails
1829 Furness St, Maplewood, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,137
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
950 sqft
Fully renovated apartment homes just minutes from Highway 36 and 94. Beautiful new gym, dog park and BBQ/entertainment area. Apartments have modern updates like granite counters and stainless steel appliances.
Hillside
13 Units Available
Maplewood Apartments
2391 Larpenteur Ave E, Maplewood, MN
Studio
$805
350 sqft
1 Bedroom
$975
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
833 sqft
The Maplewood Apartments offer efficiency, one, two, and three bedroom apartments in Maplewood, MN.
Hazelwood
8 Units Available
Maple Ridge
1695 County Road D E, Maplewood, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,290
884 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1042 sqft
Live on County Road with easy access to I-694 and US-61. Close to Maplewood Mall and great dining. Unique floor plans, balconies/porches with a view. Underground parking, fitness room and sauna.
Beaver Lake
14 Units Available
Silver Ridge
2330 Stillwater Ave E, Maplewood, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,016
654 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,204
923 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Well-appointed properties with dishwashers, carpeted floors and huge closets. On-site laundry, relaxing pool and entertainment area. Located close to beautiful Gethsemane Park and nearby walking trails.
Parkside
Contact for Availability
Edgerton Highlands - 5500
479 Skillman Avenue East, Maplewood, MN
Studio
$815
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$965
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
910 sqft
Schedule a showing today and inquire about how to get $300 off your 1st months rent! Come home to Edgerton Highlands Apartmentsthe finest in apartment living!Our on-site management and maintenance staff will ensure that youll be proud to call
Parkside
Contact for Availability
Parkside
Contact for Availability
Parkside
Contact for Availability
Parkside
Contact for Availability
Edgerton Highlands Apartments
479 Skillman Ave E, Maplewood, MN
Studio
$815
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$965
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
910 sqft
Come home to Edgerton Highlands Apartmentsthe finest in apartment living! Our on-site management and maintenance staff will ensure that you will be proud to call Edgerton Highlands home! We feature both standard 1 and 2 bedroom apartments along 2
Parkside
Contact for Availability
Parkside
Contact for Availability
Parkside
Contact for Availability
Parkside
Contact for Availability
Parkside
Contact for Availability
Parkside
Contact for Availability
Parkside
Contact for Availability
Parkside
Contact for Availability
Western Hills
1 Unit Available
163 Roselawn Ave E
163 Roselawn Avenue East, Maplewood, MN
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
1670 sqft
RENOVATED SINGLE-FAMILY HOME WITH ACREAGE! - Completely Renovated Classic Fancy 50's Single Family Home on .

Parkside
1 Unit Available
1697 Payne Ave
1697 Payne Avenue, Maplewood, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
880 sqft
This unique single family home is located conveniently on Payne Avenue in Maplewood. 2 bedroom and 1.5 bath this home features built in shelving, new carpet, and lots of natural light. There is also a detached 2 stall garage and outbuilding.

Sherwood Glen
1 Unit Available
1218 Skillman Avenue East
1218 Skillman Avenue East, Maplewood, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,660
1704 sqft
Gorgeous brick home with fire place. Home features large sunlit windows, a spacious back porch which is great for entertaining. Home has open floor plan, with spacious bedrooms and a large kitchen! Visit www.goalproperties.

Gladstone
1 Unit Available
1718 English Street
1718 English Street, Maplewood, MN
4 Bedrooms
$1,825
1464 sqft
We care about your health and safety as well as the community during the COVID-19 crisis. Even when using a self-showing option, please comply with all local directives and orders aimed at reducing exposure.

Sherwood Glen
1 Unit Available
1736 Cope Ave - 1
1736 Cope Avenue East, Maplewood, MN
Studio
$650
724 sqft
Space available in a multi-tenant building. Large reception area, private office, abundant storage, and shared parking lot. Quick access to 36, 35E, White Bear Ave, and 94. Secured entry and accessible ramp. Previously used as an optometry office.

Vista Hills
1 Unit Available
379 Pond Court S
379 Pond Avenue, Maplewood, MN
2 Bedrooms
$725
1325 sqft
Looking for a Roomate/Share for this great 2 Bed, 2 Bath Townhouse with Large Bedrooms on upper level, a huge Living Room with a Dining Room attached, and an eat in kitchen.

Western Hills
1 Unit Available
191 Larpenteur Avenue E
191 Larpenteur Avenue East, Maplewood, MN
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
2080 sqft
Excellent Maplewood location! Quick access to highways, shopping and more. Lovely pond views. Three bedrooms and laundry on upper level. 2-Stall Garage. Mowing and plowing is provided.
City GuideMaplewood
Ever heard of the Alexander Ramsey House? It's often called the best Victorian-era home, and it's right here in Maplewood. Take that Painted Ladies.

Located in Ramsey County, Minnesota, Maplewood is one of those cities that has the magic of a perfect combination of days-gone-by with modern life. That's right, you can have a warm apple pie all while downloading apps on your fancy new phone. It gets pretty cold in the winter months, with an average temperature of 18F; the summer average high is 75F. The good news is that the cost of living index for Maplewood is only slightly higher than that for Minnesota (you're welcome, savings account), and 14 percent more than the national average. This makes Maplewood an affordable city, even more so for those moving from more expensive cities.

Finding an Apartment in Maplewood

A significant percentage of the housing in Maplewood is owner-occupied, although this is not as high as some cities. The average rental rate for Maplewood is also quite reasonable, but, don't get too excited, there is a rental property shortage. You would think that with the relative availability of renters vs. owners, there would be enough rental housing to go around. Wrong. Wait for this Maplewood has a mind-blowingly low 1 percent rental property vacancy. Yep, you heard that right 1- (o-n-e) - percent vacancy. The usual rental vacancy rate for cities with such rental property shortages is three percent, so you can bet that competition for good rental housing, shucks, any kind of rental housing, is quite acute. Remember that this is an average for the whole city, and some neighborhoods might have more vacant rental housing than others.

Map Out a Strategy

If you are really serious about finding a spot to call your own in this city, you need to come up with a specific strategy to help improve your chances of snagging a rental home. One of the things that could help is engaging the services of a real estate agent. Realtors probably have more contacts in Maplewood than you could come up with on your own--no matter how many you think you could come up with--especially if they are locals. If your finances are a bit stretched and an agent is out of the question, you can still put in the legwork necessary to find suitable rental housing.

What You Need

Put together the things you will need to get an apartment even before you start searching in Maplewood. You will need proof of income, a security deposit (better have that checkbook ready), the first months rent, and perhaps a letter of reference. It's also likely you'll be required to fill out a rental application, and it's a certainty the management will be checking in on your credit. Better make sure it's clean and tidy!

Maplewood Neighborhoods

The exact place you live in a city or community is important because it affects your perception of that city. If you live in a part of town with posh houses and cultured neighbors, your perception will differ from that of others. Hopefully, that last scenario won't be yours. We have put together a list of some of the neighborhoods in Maplewood..

City Center: This is an affordable part of town, and you will find rental housing in the form of apartment complexes, single-family homes, small studios, and high-rise apartments.

Carver Ave. E. / Century Ave. S: The Carver and Century area has a low rental vacancy rate. What rental property is available is generally town homes and single-family homes.

Lower Afton Rd. E. / Londin Ln. E:This is another affordable part of town, with a median rental rate a bit lower than average, and a 6 percent vacancy rate. That's right, 6 percent! That means it'll be much easier to find small studio apartments, single-family homes, and townhouses here.

Living in Maplewood

Maplewood is a culturally-diverse city with residents from different cultural and economic backgrounds. Plaza Maplewood Theatre is one of the main attractions for those looking for entertainment, and golf lovers will want to spend lots of time at the Keller Golf Course--fore! Residents can also take advantage of the parks and recreation centers. Most of the residents have their own private vehicles to get around, but a significant percentage of the population still relies on public transportation or makes alternate transportation arrangements. The average commute time for Maplewood residents is quite short, just another in the list of bonus features of this small city.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Maplewood?
The average rent price for Maplewood rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,180.
What are the most popular neighborhoods in Maplewood?
Some of the most popular neighborhoods in Maplewood include Parkside.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Maplewood?
Some of the colleges located in the Maplewood area include Concordia University-Saint Paul, Hamline University, Hennepin Technical College, Metropolitan State University, and University of Minnesota-Twin Cities. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Maplewood?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Maplewood from include Minneapolis, St. Paul, St. Louis Park, Bloomington, and Plymouth.

