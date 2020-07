Kellogg Square Apartments

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel dishwasher hardwood floors w/d hookup bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse concierge dog grooming area elevator 24hr gym on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill bike storage guest suite internet access media room package receiving sauna cats allowed 24hr laundry 24hr maintenance alarm system carport coffee bar conference room courtyard fire pit game room hot tub internet cafe key fob access lobby online portal

Picture panoramic views and really good times from a 36,000 square-foot green roof right in the heart of downtown St. Paul.



Connect with green spaces throughout the Lower Landing Park along the Mississippi or pop into the hottest restaurants, brewpubs and more.



Find yourself in a beautifully upgraded apartment or townhome. Modern appliances and luxury amenities with studio - 3 bedroom floor plans.