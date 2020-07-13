Apartment List
141 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in St. Paul, MN

155 Units Available
West Seventh
The Hill
255 Western Avenue N, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$1,225
546 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,575
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1140 sqft
Welcome to The Hill Apartments — an charming community nestled in the architecturally-pleasing neighborhood of Cathedral Hill, set to welcome you in November 2020! Begin a new life journey in one of our St Paul, MN, apartments and be inspired every
8 Units Available
Highland
Woodstone
2335 Stewart Ave, St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,180
746 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
954 sqft
Overlooking the Mississippi River and just minutes from St. Paul International Airport. Heated underground parking and a complimentary airport shuttle for residents. Pet-friendly.
$
5 Units Available
Downtown St. Paul
Rayette Lofts
261 5th St E, St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,276
996 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,175
1467 sqft
Beautiful, modernized historic building with one- and two-bedroom lofts. High ceilings, large windows, in-unit laundry and gourmet kitchens. Rooftop deck, parking, elevators and artist lobbies. Near St Paul Farmers Market and I-94.
$
13 Units Available
Riverview
West Side Flats
84 Wabasha St S, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$1,062
452 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,285
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,610
897 sqft
New luxury apartments in prime downtown St. Paul location. Community features upscale amenities, including pool, clubhouse, the Skyline Lounge with panoramic city and river views, a 24-hour state-of-the-art fitness center, and concierge services.
7 Units Available
Payne - Phalen
Rolling Hills
1332 Mississippi St, St. Paul, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$899
581 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
728 sqft
Rolling Hills Apartments are a great value in a great location! Renovated apartment homes AND property - apartments, grounds, buildings! Easy access to all major roads and colleges; Metro-State 3 miles, Music-Tech 2.5 miles, Macalester College 6.
$
45 Units Available
Downtown St. Paul
Pioneer Endicott
141 4th St E, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$1,115
366 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,399
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,899
1158 sqft
With a 95 walk score, this downtown 16-story building provides historic charm and upscale living. Recently renovated with granite countertops and hardwood floors. Close to the Farmer's Market with 24-hour gym and maintenance.
1 Unit Available
Highland
Saunders at the Park
2040 Saunders Avenue, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$795
421 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Located in the west corner of Highland Park, 1 mile from the breathtaking Mississippi River, the Twin Cities are in your hand when you live at 2040 Saunders Avenue.
1 Unit Available
Highland
Adeline Apartments
1398 St Paul Ave, St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
$895
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Great Highland Park location, located on bus line, close to shopping and restaurants. You will find spacious one and two bedroom apartment homes in this clean, nicely landscaped community.
2 Units Available
Highland
Marjon Terrace
2390 7th St W, St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
$875
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,005
760 sqft
Located near Hwy 5, Hwy 55 and I-35E for easy commuting. One- and two-bedroom apartments have extra large windows and updated appliances. Community features off-street parking and laundry on-site.
2 Units Available
Merriam Park West
Laurel Flats
2057 Laurel Avenue, St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,025
610 sqft
With an amazing walk score of 87, this small and charming building is located on the corner of Cleveland and Laurel Avenues, across the street from the University of St.
11 Units Available
Downtown St. Paul
The Lofts at Farmers Market
260 5th St E, St. Paul, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,445
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,175
1182 sqft
Situated between St. Paul's Farmers Market and Mears Park, these lofts provide easy access to I-94 and numerous amenity options. Relax at the courtyard or fire pit when not enjoying your home's comforts.
9 Units Available
Summit Hill
Grand & Dale
628 Grand Ave, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$974
488 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,244
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Grand and Dale apartments are the epitome of convenient living. The community is located on historic beautiful Grand Avenue in St. Paul. Everything you need from shopping to dining is within walking distance.
$
16 Units Available
Energy Park
The Kendrick
1353 Carling Dr, St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,155
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,354
898 sqft
Luxury rentals in prime location of the Energy Park neighborhood of St. Paul. Landscaped gardens and immaculate grounds. Units feature granite counters, stainless steel appliances. Community offers 24-hour gym, 24-hour maintenance. Pet friendly.
4 Units Available
North of Maryland
McCarrons Village
83 California Ave W, St. Paul, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$975
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
900 sqft
Spacious 1-2 bedroom apartments with an on-site gym and reserved parking. Easy access to the I-35 and downtown. Many unique dining options.
4 Units Available
Dayton's Bluff
Wilson Ridge
1276 Wilson Ave, St. Paul, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$933
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
948 sqft
Renovated apartments situated close to I-94 offer quaint, charming living experience. Enjoy a new fitness center and laundry facility or relax at nearby Mound Park. Refrigerators included at this pet-friendly community.
10 Units Available
Summit Hill
The Blair Apartments
400 Selby Ave, St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,630
1106 sqft
Located in a lively neighborhood right in the midst of an array of restaurants, businesses and newly renovated homes, amenities include granite counters, bay windows, and more.
6 Units Available
Highland
The Finn
725 Cleveland Ave S, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$1,625
564 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,989
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,380
1275 sqft
Near Highland restaurants and boutiques. Luxurious interiors with an indoor fireplaces and coffee bar. Designer cabinetry, white oak plank flooring, and rolling barn doors on bedrooms. Built-in wine rack.
3 Units Available
North of Maryland
Forest Place Apartments
217 Nebraska Ave W, St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,155
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
940 sqft
North End area close to schools and parks. Unique one- and two-bedroom apartments with enclosed patio/balcony, custom cabinetry and extra storage. Underground parking, 24-hour maintenance and elevator. Access to I-35E.
3 Units Available
North of Maryland
Lamplighter Village
1512 Woodbridge St, St. Paul, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$985
663 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to outdoor recreation at Tamarack Park and Lake McCarrons and only minutes from the Como Zoo and Downtown St. Paul. Outdoor courtyard with BBQ facilities and a playground for children.
19 Units Available
St. Anthony
The Lyric at Carleton Place
765 Hampden Ave, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$1,325
687 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,475
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1157 sqft
The Lyric at Carleton Place is smack dab in the middle of the Twin Cities metro area, right in between downtown Minneapolis and downtown St. Paul.
1 Unit Available
Macalester - Groveland
Randolf Apartments
1469 Randolph Avenue, St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
$950
630 sqft
Randolph Apartments is located at 1469 Randolph Ave. St Paul, MN and is managed by Arcadia Management, LLC, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe. Randolph Apartments offers 1 bedroom apartments of size 630 sq.ft.
$
4 Units Available
Highland
South Highland Apartments
1280 Davern St, St. Paul, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,050
526 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
866 sqft
South Highland offers affordable studio, one and two-bedroom apartments all cared for and so convenient. Upgraded apartments available now! Featuring all new cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, refurbished hardwood floors, and more.
15 Units Available
Highland
Highland Ridge Apartments
2285 Stewart Ave, St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,345
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1035 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1246 sqft
Nest technology and proximity to the Mississippi River make these luxury apartments worth a look. Community amenities are bountiful with a pool table, sauna, tennis and volleyball courts, swimming pool and exclusive clubhouse.
11 Units Available
Conway
Bradley House Apartments
2150 Wilson Ave, St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,015
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
990 sqft
Beautiful apartments include fully equipped kitchens, separate dining area, patio/balcony and spacious closets. Immaculately landscaped community offers fitness center, walking paths, pool, laundry, business center. Close to entertainment, transit and Sun Ray Shopping Center.

Welcome to the July 2020 St. Paul Rent Report. St. Paul rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the St. Paul rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Welcome to the July 2020 St. Paul Rent Report. St. Paul rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the St. Paul rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

St. Paul rents declined moderately over the past month

St. Paul rents have declined 0.3% over the past month, and have decreased slightly by 0.5% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in St. Paul stand at $981 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,238 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in April. St. Paul's year-over-year rent growth lags the state and national averages, which both stand at 0.2%.

    Rents falling across cities in Minnesota

    Throughout the past year, rent decreases have been occurring not just in the city of St. Paul, but across many other cities in the state. Rents have dropped in 1 of the largest 10 cities in Minnesota for which we have data. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.2% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Eden Prairie is the most expensive of all Minnesota's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,818; of the 10 largest Minnesota cities that we have data for, 7 have seen rents fall year-over-year, with Forest Lake experiencing the fastest decline (-1.5%).
    • Burnsville, Minnetonka, and Duluth have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.5%, 0.7%, and 0.3%, respectively).

    St. Paul rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have fallen moderately in St. Paul, many large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. St. Paul is also more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • St. Paul's median two-bedroom rent of $1,238 is slightly above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in St. Paul fell moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Tulsa (+1.2%), Indianapolis (+1.2%), and Kansas City (+0.5%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in St. Paul than most large cities. For example, Miami has a median 2BR rent of $1,367.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Minneapolis
    $910
    $1,150
    -0.3%
    -0.2%
    St. Paul
    $980
    $1,240
    -0.3%
    -0.5%
    Eden Prairie
    $1,440
    $1,820
    -0.4%
    -0.5%
    Burnsville
    $1,140
    $1,440
    -0.1%
    2.5%
    Minnetonka
    $1,200
    $1,510
    -0.1%
    0.7%
    Shakopee
    $1,120
    $1,410
    0.1%
    -0.2%
    Forest Lake
    $870
    $1,100
    0.1%
    -1.5%
    Hopkins
    $1,160
    $1,460
    0
    0.5%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

