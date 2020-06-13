Apartment List
/
MN
/
st paul
Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:22 PM

146 Apartments for rent in St. Paul, MN

📍
Highland
Payne Phalen
Downtown St. Paul
North Of Maryland
Prosperity Heights
See all neighborhoods
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
$
Downtown St. Paul
60 Units Available
Galtier Towers
172 6th St E, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$1,070
424 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,207
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,620
1095 sqft
The best of tower apartment downtown St. Paul living with 360-degree skyline and river views, rooftop entertainment and connected skyway access to restaurants and shopping. Community garden, pool, sauna and other luxury amenities.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:44am
Downtown St. Paul
6 Units Available
Commission House Apartments
282 6th Street E, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$995
325 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,395
397 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Commission House Apartments in St. Paul. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 11:44am
Downtown St. Paul
15 Units Available
The Jax
253 4th Street East, St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,460
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,940
1096 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Jax in St. Paul. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 11:44am
Prosperity Heights
5 Units Available
Cedar Park Apartments
1286 Hazelwood St, St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
$895
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,015
925 sqft
Situated across from Prosperity Heights Park, northeast of downtown St. Paul. Smoke-free community of one- and two-bedroom apartments, all with open floor plans, balconies, and updated appliances. Off-street parking. Pets welcome with fee.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 11:44am
Conway
2 Units Available
1937-41 Fremont Ave South
1937 Fremont Avenue, St. Paul, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,655
1340 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1937-41 Fremont Ave South in St. Paul. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 11:44am
North of Maryland
7 Units Available
McCarrons Village
83 California Ave W, St. Paul, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$935
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
900 sqft
Spacious 1-2 bedroom apartments with an on-site gym and reserved parking. Easy access to the I-35 and downtown. Many unique dining options.
Verified

1 of 49

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
$
Downtown St. Paul
9 Units Available
Oaks Union Depot
244 4th St E, St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,310
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,518
898 sqft
Spacious floor plans in park-like setting. Stainless steel appliances. In-unit washer and dryer. Non-smoking community with access to fitness center, lobby and clubhouse for entertaining.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
$
Riverview
15 Units Available
West Side Flats
84 Wabasha St S, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$1,090
452 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,319
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,033
897 sqft
New luxury apartments in prime downtown St. Paul location. Community features upscale amenities, including pool, clubhouse, the Skyline Lounge with panoramic city and river views, a 24-hour state-of-the-art fitness center, and concierge services.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
Downtown St. Paul
3 Units Available
Straus Lofts
350 Sibley St, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$995
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,456
1095 sqft
Unique floor plans feature high ceilings, large windows and spacious closets. Conveniently located near bus station, park, library and playground. Close to shopping, schools and daycare. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 01:06pm
Highland
2 Units Available
Ford Parkway Apartments
1912 Ford Pkwy, St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
$945
650 sqft
Prime location in Highland Park neighborhood close to the Airport and Mall of America. Units have generous closets, built-in shelving and updated appliances. Laundry facilities on-site.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:44pm
Macalester - Groveland
61 Units Available
The Grove
246 Snelling Avenue South, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$1,282
494 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,430
681 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,281
1068 sqft
Were excited to have you join us in the charming and energetic Macalester-Groveland neighborhood. Weve created well-thought-out residences full of modern luxuries and conveniences.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 12:49pm
Highland
5 Units Available
St. Paul Avenue
956 Saint Paul Ave, St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
$945
700 sqft
Cat-friendly community featuring off-street parking, on-site laundry facilities, 24/7 maintenance, and bonus storage. Conveniently located near Hwy 55, Hwy 5, and I-35E and close to public transportation. Rent includes utilities.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
$
Energy Park
89 Units Available
The Burlington Apartments
1180 Cushing Cir, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$1,050
454 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,165
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,440
1075 sqft
The Burlington Luxury Apartments in St. Paul, MN. The Burlington Apartments in St. Paul, MN are the apartment homes for every lifestyle. With spacious studio, one, and two bedroom luxury apartments, you will find the perfect fit for your new home.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
Highland
11 Units Available
Woodstone
2335 Stewart Ave, St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,130
746 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
954 sqft
Overlooking the Mississippi River and just minutes from St. Paul International Airport. Heated underground parking and a complimentary airport shuttle for residents. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
$
Energy Park
12 Units Available
MacLaren Hill
1351 Carling Dr, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$1,141
537 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,222
686 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,621
1056 sqft
Prime location apartments. Pet-friendly units with in-suite laundry, appliances and patio/balconies. Community amenities include 24-hour gym and 24-hour maintenance. Close to Energy Park Business and Technology Centers and Minnesota State Fair.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
$
Highland
6 Units Available
South Highland Apartments
1280 Davern St, St. Paul, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,050
526 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
866 sqft
South Highland offers affordable studio, one and two-bedroom apartments all cared for and so convenient. Upgraded apartments available now! Featuring all new cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, refurbished hardwood floors, and more.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 12:50pm
Highland
1 Unit Available
Marjon Terrace
2390 7th St W, St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
$815
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located near Hwy 5, Hwy 55 and I-35E for easy commuting. One- and two-bedroom apartments have extra large windows and updated appliances. Community features off-street parking and laundry on-site.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 12:35pm
St. Anthony
27 Units Available
2700 University
2700 University Ave W, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$1,338
592 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,637
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,061
1237 sqft
Superb location on the Green Line puts you close to everything you need in St. Paul. Elegant interiors complement the spacious community amenities: coffee bar, green community, free sporting event tickets, cycling and more.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 09:04pm
$
West Seventh
31 Units Available
Oxbo
202 7th St W, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$1,290
600 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,425
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,990
1094 sqft
Enjoy Irvine Park and other nearby St. Paul attractions. Stylish interiors with stainless steel appliances and a patio or balcony. Amenities are bountiful with choices like a hot tub, media room, coffee bar and more.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
Downtown St. Paul
8 Units Available
The Lofts at Farmers Market
260 5th St E, St. Paul, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,490
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
1182 sqft
Situated between St. Paul's Farmers Market and Mears Park, these lofts provide easy access to I-94 and numerous amenity options. Relax at the courtyard or fire pit when not enjoying your home's comforts.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
$
Downtown St. Paul
43 Units Available
Mears Park Place
401 Sibley St, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$1,048
475 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,060
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,451
881 sqft
Lowertown area, next to Mears Park. Close to I-94, I-35E, entertainment and restaurants. Classy apartments with modern interiors, walk-in closets, granite counters. Controlled entry, games room, bike storage and 24-hour laundry.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 01:01pm
Summit Hill
2 Units Available
L and O
215 Dunlap St S, St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
$925
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
850 sqft
Close to I-94, I-35, and Hwy 5, with easy access to Downtown St. Louis and the Mall of America. Controlled entry apartments with off-street parking. Near public transportation.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
$
South Frogtown
12 Units Available
RAY
2323 Charles Avenue, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$1,115
433 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,395
634 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
RAY is located at 2323 Charles Avenue St Paul, MN and is managed by Arcadia Management, LLC, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe. RAY offers Studio to 2 bedroom apartments ranging in size from 372 to 955 sq.ft.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
St. Anthony
14 Units Available
808 Berry Place
808 Berry St, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$1,332
612 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,526
922 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,126
1346 sqft
Located just off I-34 close to downtown Minneapolis and St. Paul and the light rail. Luxury apartments with washer/dryer in unit, patio/balcony, hardwood floors and more. Community has sauna, pool and large common patios.

Median Rent in St. Paul

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in St. Paul is $984, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,241.
Studio
$798
1 Bed
$984
2 Beds
$1,241
3+ Beds
$1,758
City GuideSt. Paul
Having trouble with Craigslist St. Paul? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!
St. Paul... the other Woodstock.

The twin, specifically the evil twin, the subject of seminal literature from Beowulf to Poe to Wonder Woman. Who hasn't pulled an all-nighter cramming for the big test on Wonder Woman #175? This amazing segue brings us to the short list of twin cities. Dallas-Fort Worth, Raleigh-Durham, Ulm-Neo-Ulm (Germany), and Minneapolis-St. Paul. Poor second named cities. Has there ever been a wildly popular soap opera named Ft. Worth? A Monty Python sketch about Neo-Ulm. Okay, Durham outshines Raleigh when it comes to awesome baseball movies, but the second named cities are vastly relegated to playing second banana. But then there's St. Paul, Minnesota. Home to the coolest named sports franchise in the country, The Minnesota Wild (and ESPN's onetime pick for the best overall sports venue – The Xcel Energy Center – also cooly named), St. Paul has plenty of cred right there. But add Charlie Brown (creator Charles Schulz grew up in St. Paul and Snoopy first appeared in the St. Paul Pioneer Press) and BOOM, it's on.

Named for the Patron Saint of Truth

St. Paul, named for the Patron Saint of Truth, therefore has a tall legacy to live up to. St. Paul shines as a model of opportunity for small business and private-sector jobs – with 3M, Ecolab, and the venerable but uncertain Ford assembly plant (the oldest still in operation) as corporate residents. Barbra Streisand proclaims St. Paul as her preferred place for a burger (Casper and Runyon's Nook).

St. Paul, with a population of 285,000 is a scant 9 miles from Minneapolis and 13 miles from Bloomington, with the Mall of America – technically, America's number one destination with 40 million visitors – that's right, number one – is really in the center of so much.

St. Paul neighborhoods

Downtown: Normally, downtown write-ups are saved for last as they are frequently the most extensive. Downtown St. Paul, however, is a bit more tranquil than most city “centers,” except when the Wild are playing. Home to many dog parks, including Rice Park (one of the nation's oldest and popular for weddings), St. Paul is less hopping and more peaceful, with exceptional public transit. It is still a bit pricey though. Studio apartments go for around $675, 1 bedroom for $1,000, & 2 bedrooms (not super common) for $1,250. Downtown is not overly crowded so don't be too concerned about parking. Most apartments offering both reserved spaces and parking garages for minimal additional charges.

Greater East Side: As St. Paul's most populous neighborhood, larger apartment accommodations are the norm here. Many 3M employees make the Greater East Side their homes. Lake Phelan and Beaver Lake are nice spots for relaxation. Chain and quick service restaurants as well as corner pubs dot the nightlife landscape on the Greater East Side. One Bedrooms for $650, two bedrooms for $800, three bedrooms for $1,000, 4 bedrooms for $ 1,150, and 5 bedrooms (yes) around $1,300 – not that there are dozens of those monsters.

Summit-University: Home to the Cathedral of St. Paul, one of the most impressive religious structures in the country, Incredible diversity is present in Summit-U and the markets, shops, restaurants, salons, and such make this a tapestry of experiences – not just Asian. Many aspects of the proud immigrant community are on brilliant display. Tiny studios sub $600 - $700, 1 bedrooms for $750 - $900, nicely updated 2 bedrooms with in unit washers and dryers for $1,200, and 3-4 bedrooms available here too from $1,300.

Saint Anthony Park: Known as SAP, Saint Anthony Park hosts the St. Paul campus of the University of Minnesota and Luther Seminary. Lots of students – some partiers, some decidedly not. SAP is historically one of the wealthier neighborhoods of St. Paul and abuts the Minneapolis State Fair Grounds. Check out the Victorian mansions and fried Twinkies, all in the same walk. 1 BR $700, 2 BR $750 - $900 (up to $1,100 in one of the converted, upscale homes and $1,250 in one of the vastly priced new developments) 3 and 4 BR also available – does everybody in St. Paul live the Jon and Kate lifestyle?

Thomas-Dale: A small neighborhood with many markets and restaurants lining the streets. Check out the farmer's markets here or revel in the neighborhood's nickname, “Frogtown.” Thomas-Dale is one of St. Paul's more affordable neighborhoods with 1 bedroom apartments around $600, 2 bedroom apartments around $800, 3 bedrooms for $1,050 - $1,200, and 4 bedrooms at approximately $1,250.

West Seventh: Sort of the hub of St. Paul's nightlife, there are an impressive number of places of worship, taverns, and a few alcohol treatment facilities in the “West End.” Alary's has a free shuttle to the Xcel Energy Center and, apparently, is the only St. Paul bar to have beer pong. For this reason, the West End is a recommended neighborhood for all hedonistic apartment hunters. 1 bedroom apartments for $725 - $950, & 2 bedrooms for (crazy range) $775 - $1,500 without glaring distinctions. At the higher end, the apartments are often highly incentivized (two months free, free washer and dryer, get to play goalie for the Wild for a period, etc.).

Other fun facts and must knows about SP.

The airport designator is MSP (Minneapolis-S. Paul). That means 2/3 of it is ruled by St. Paul.

It is a very pet friendly city. St. Paul has a disproportionate number of rentals that have specific amenities for cats and dogs.

If you were to spend just 10 minutes in each store at the Mall of America, and you saw them all, it would have taken you 86 hours – but no sales tax on clothing in MN, so that makes up for your time.

Try a Juicy Lucy in as many places as you can. And there are a lot.

It's cold.

June 2020 St. Paul Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 St. Paul Rent Report. St. Paul rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the St. Paul rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 St. Paul Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 St. Paul Rent Report. St. Paul rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the St. Paul rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

St. Paul rent trends were flat over the past month

St. Paul rents have declined 0.1% over the past month, but have remained steady at 0.1% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in St. Paul stand at $984 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,242 for a two-bedroom. St. Paul's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.7%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Minnesota

    Throughout the past year, rents have remained steady in the city of St. Paul, but other cities across the entire state have seen rents increase. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Minnesota, 8 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.7% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Eden Prairie is the most expensive of all Minnesota's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,826; of the 10 largest cities in Minnesota that we have data for, Forest Lake and St. Cloud, where two-bedrooms go for $1,098 and $872, are the only two major cities in the state to see rents fall year-over-year (-1.7% and -1.3%).
    • Burnsville and Rochester have both experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.9% and 1.1%, respectively).

    St. Paul rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    Rent growth in St. Paul has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. St. Paul is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • St. Paul's median two-bedroom rent of $1,242 is slightly above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the stagnant growth in St. Paul.
    • While rents in St. Paul remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw increases, including Indianapolis (+1.4%), Tulsa (+1.4%), and Kansas City (+1.1%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $878, $841, and $920 respectively.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in St. Paul than most large cities. For example, Miami has a median 2BR rent of $1,376.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Minneapolis
    $910
    $1,150
    -0.2%
    0.5%
    St. Paul
    $980
    $1,240
    -0.1%
    0.1%
    Eden Prairie
    $1,450
    $1,830
    -0.4%
    0.5%
    Burnsville
    $1,140
    $1,440
    -0.3%
    2.9%
    Minnetonka
    $1,200
    $1,510
    -0.5%
    0.5%
    Shakopee
    $1,120
    $1,410
    0
    0.3%
    Forest Lake
    $870
    $1,100
    0.1%
    -1.7%
    Hopkins
    $1,160
    $1,460
    0.1%
    1.3%
    Anoka
    $970
    $1,220
    0
    1.2%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Renter Confidence Survey

    Apartment List has released Saint Paul’s results from the third annual Apartment List Renter Satisfaction Survey. This survey, which drew on responses from over 45,000 renters, provides insight on what states and cities must do to meet the needs of 111 million American renters nationwide.

    "Saint Paul renters expressed general satisfaction with the city overall," according to Apartment Lis...

    View full St. Paul Renter Survey

    Here’s how St. Paul ranks on:

    A
    Overall satisfaction
    A-
    Safety and crime rate
    B
    Jobs and career opportunities
    A-
    Recreational activities
    B+
    Affordability
    A-
    Quality of schools
    B
    Social Life
    C+
    Weather
    B+
    Commute time
    B-
    State and local taxes
    A-
    Public transit
    C+
    Pet-friendliness
    Overview of Findings

    Apartment List has released Saint Paul’s results from the third annual Apartment List Renter Satisfaction Survey. This survey, which drew on responses from over 45,000 renters, provides insight on what states and cities must do to meet the needs of 111 million American renters nationwide.

    "Saint Paul renters expressed general satisfaction with the city overall," according to Apartment List. "However, ratings varied greatly across different categories, indicating that even though renters love Saint Paul, some aspects can be better."

    Key findings in Saint Paul include the following:

    • Saint Paul renters gave their city an A overall.
    • The highest-rated categories for Saint Paul were safety and low crime rate, quality of local schools, public transit and recreational opportunities, which all received A- grades.
    • The areas of concern to Saint Paul renters are weather and pet-friendliness, which both received C+ grades.
    • Millennial renters are very satisfied with their city, giving it an overall rating of A-, while renters who are parents are equally satisfied, also giving it an A-.
    • Saint Paul earned similar scores to its sister city in Minnesota, Minneapolis.
    • Saint Paul did relatively well compared to other Great Lakes cities, including Chicago, IL (B-), Milwaukee, WI (B-) and Detroit, MI (F). o [City] did relatively [well/poorly] compared to other cities in [State], including
    • Saint Paul did relatively well compared to similar cities nationwide, including Seattle, WA (B+), Denver, CO (B+) and Indianapolis, IN (C+).
    • The top rated cities nationwide for renter satisfaction include Scottsdale, AZ, Irvine, CA, Boulder, CO and Ann Arbor, MI. The lowest rated cities include Tallahassee, FL, Stockton, CA, Dayton, OH, Detroit, MI and Newark, NJ.

    Renters say:

    • "Love that it’s a big city with lots to do but it feels like a small town." – Craig A.
    • "Lots of quality parks, community events, and great shops and restaurants. Plus it’s far enough out of downtown that it doesn’t feel crazy, but still close enough to feel connected and have a decent commute." – Callie
    • "I love the community feel. I don’t like that there isn’t more affordable housing." – Danielle S.
    • "It’s got a little bit of everything. Quick and easy access to major roadways. But it doesn’t always feel safe." – Mai Y.

    For more information on the survey methodology and findings or to speak to one of our researchers, please contact our team at rentonomics@apartmentlist.com.

    View our national survey results here.

    Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

    How much is rent in St. Paul?
    In St. Paul, the median rent is $798 for a studio, $984 for a 1-bedroom, $1,241 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,758 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in St. Paul, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
    What are the most popular neighborhoods in St. Paul?
    Some of the most popular neighborhoods in St. Paul include Highland, Payne Phalen, Downtown St. Paul, North Of Maryland, and Prosperity Heights.
    How pet-friendly is St. Paul?
    According to our Annual Renter Survey, St. Paul received a letter grade of C+ for pet-friendliness.
    What is the job market like in St. Paul?
    According to our Annual Renter Survey, St. Paul received a letter grade of B for satisfaction with jobs and career opportunities.
    How good are the schools in St. Paul?
    St. Paul renters gave their city a letter grade of A- when asked to rate their satisfaction with schools in the area. To see how St. Paul did in other categories, check out the results of our Annual Renter Survey.
    What is social life like in St. Paul?
    St. Paul renters gave their city a letter grade of B when asked to rate their satisfaction with social life and dating opportunities. To see how St. Paul did in other categories, check out the results of our Annual Renter Survey.
    What colleges and universities are located in or around St. Paul?
    Some of the colleges located in the St. Paul area include Concordia University-Saint Paul, Hamline University, Metropolitan State University, Saint Paul College, and Mitchell Hamline School of Law. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
    What cities do people live in to commute to St. Paul?
    Some of the nearby cities that people commute to St. Paul from include Minneapolis, St. Louis Park, Bloomington, Plymouth, and Eden Prairie.

    Similar Pages

    St. Paul 1 BedroomsSt. Paul 2 Bedrooms
    St. Paul Apartments with ParkingSt. Paul Pet Friendly Places
    St. Paul Studio Apartments