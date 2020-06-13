146 Apartments for rent in St. Paul, MN

St. Paul neighborhoods

Downtown: Normally, downtown write-ups are saved for last as they are frequently the most extensive. Downtown St. Paul, however, is a bit more tranquil than most city “centers,” except when the Wild are playing. Home to many dog parks, including Rice Park (one of the nation's oldest and popular for weddings), St. Paul is less hopping and more peaceful, with exceptional public transit. It is still a bit pricey though. Studio apartments go for around $675, 1 bedroom for $1,000, & 2 bedrooms (not super common) for $1,250. Downtown is not overly crowded so don't be too concerned about parking. Most apartments offering both reserved spaces and parking garages for minimal additional charges.

Greater East Side: As St. Paul's most populous neighborhood, larger apartment accommodations are the norm here. Many 3M employees make the Greater East Side their homes. Lake Phelan and Beaver Lake are nice spots for relaxation. Chain and quick service restaurants as well as corner pubs dot the nightlife landscape on the Greater East Side. One Bedrooms for $650, two bedrooms for $800, three bedrooms for $1,000, 4 bedrooms for $ 1,150, and 5 bedrooms (yes) around $1,300 – not that there are dozens of those monsters.

Summit-University: Home to the Cathedral of St. Paul, one of the most impressive religious structures in the country, Incredible diversity is present in Summit-U and the markets, shops, restaurants, salons, and such make this a tapestry of experiences – not just Asian. Many aspects of the proud immigrant community are on brilliant display. Tiny studios sub $600 - $700, 1 bedrooms for $750 - $900, nicely updated 2 bedrooms with in unit washers and dryers for $1,200, and 3-4 bedrooms available here too from $1,300.

Saint Anthony Park: Known as SAP, Saint Anthony Park hosts the St. Paul campus of the University of Minnesota and Luther Seminary. Lots of students – some partiers, some decidedly not. SAP is historically one of the wealthier neighborhoods of St. Paul and abuts the Minneapolis State Fair Grounds. Check out the Victorian mansions and fried Twinkies, all in the same walk. 1 BR $700, 2 BR $750 - $900 (up to $1,100 in one of the converted, upscale homes and $1,250 in one of the vastly priced new developments) 3 and 4 BR also available – does everybody in St. Paul live the Jon and Kate lifestyle?

Thomas-Dale: A small neighborhood with many markets and restaurants lining the streets. Check out the farmer's markets here or revel in the neighborhood's nickname, “Frogtown.” Thomas-Dale is one of St. Paul's more affordable neighborhoods with 1 bedroom apartments around $600, 2 bedroom apartments around $800, 3 bedrooms for $1,050 - $1,200, and 4 bedrooms at approximately $1,250.

West Seventh: Sort of the hub of St. Paul's nightlife, there are an impressive number of places of worship, taverns, and a few alcohol treatment facilities in the “West End.” Alary's has a free shuttle to the Xcel Energy Center and, apparently, is the only St. Paul bar to have beer pong. For this reason, the West End is a recommended neighborhood for all hedonistic apartment hunters. 1 bedroom apartments for $725 - $950, & 2 bedrooms for (crazy range) $775 - $1,500 without glaring distinctions. At the higher end, the apartments are often highly incentivized (two months free, free washer and dryer, get to play goalie for the Wild for a period, etc.).