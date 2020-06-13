146 Apartments for rent in St. Paul, MN📍
The twin, specifically the evil twin, the subject of seminal literature from Beowulf to Poe to Wonder Woman. Who hasn't pulled an all-nighter cramming for the big test on Wonder Woman #175? This amazing segue brings us to the short list of twin cities. Dallas-Fort Worth, Raleigh-Durham, Ulm-Neo-Ulm (Germany), and Minneapolis-St. Paul. Poor second named cities. Has there ever been a wildly popular soap opera named Ft. Worth? A Monty Python sketch about Neo-Ulm. Okay, Durham outshines Raleigh when it comes to awesome baseball movies, but the second named cities are vastly relegated to playing second banana. But then there's St. Paul, Minnesota. Home to the coolest named sports franchise in the country, The Minnesota Wild (and ESPN's onetime pick for the best overall sports venue – The Xcel Energy Center – also cooly named), St. Paul has plenty of cred right there. But add Charlie Brown (creator Charles Schulz grew up in St. Paul and Snoopy first appeared in the St. Paul Pioneer Press) and BOOM, it's on.
St. Paul, named for the Patron Saint of Truth, therefore has a tall legacy to live up to. St. Paul shines as a model of opportunity for small business and private-sector jobs – with 3M, Ecolab, and the venerable but uncertain Ford assembly plant (the oldest still in operation) as corporate residents. Barbra Streisand proclaims St. Paul as her preferred place for a burger (Casper and Runyon's Nook).
St. Paul, with a population of 285,000 is a scant 9 miles from Minneapolis and 13 miles from Bloomington, with the Mall of America – technically, America's number one destination with 40 million visitors – that's right, number one – is really in the center of so much.
Downtown: Normally, downtown write-ups are saved for last as they are frequently the most extensive. Downtown St. Paul, however, is a bit more tranquil than most city “centers,” except when the Wild are playing. Home to many dog parks, including Rice Park (one of the nation's oldest and popular for weddings), St. Paul is less hopping and more peaceful, with exceptional public transit. It is still a bit pricey though. Studio apartments go for around $675, 1 bedroom for $1,000, & 2 bedrooms (not super common) for $1,250. Downtown is not overly crowded so don't be too concerned about parking. Most apartments offering both reserved spaces and parking garages for minimal additional charges.
Greater East Side: As St. Paul's most populous neighborhood, larger apartment accommodations are the norm here. Many 3M employees make the Greater East Side their homes. Lake Phelan and Beaver Lake are nice spots for relaxation. Chain and quick service restaurants as well as corner pubs dot the nightlife landscape on the Greater East Side. One Bedrooms for $650, two bedrooms for $800, three bedrooms for $1,000, 4 bedrooms for $ 1,150, and 5 bedrooms (yes) around $1,300 – not that there are dozens of those monsters.
Summit-University: Home to the Cathedral of St. Paul, one of the most impressive religious structures in the country, Incredible diversity is present in Summit-U and the markets, shops, restaurants, salons, and such make this a tapestry of experiences – not just Asian. Many aspects of the proud immigrant community are on brilliant display. Tiny studios sub $600 - $700, 1 bedrooms for $750 - $900, nicely updated 2 bedrooms with in unit washers and dryers for $1,200, and 3-4 bedrooms available here too from $1,300.
Saint Anthony Park: Known as SAP, Saint Anthony Park hosts the St. Paul campus of the University of Minnesota and Luther Seminary. Lots of students – some partiers, some decidedly not. SAP is historically one of the wealthier neighborhoods of St. Paul and abuts the Minneapolis State Fair Grounds. Check out the Victorian mansions and fried Twinkies, all in the same walk. 1 BR $700, 2 BR $750 - $900 (up to $1,100 in one of the converted, upscale homes and $1,250 in one of the vastly priced new developments) 3 and 4 BR also available – does everybody in St. Paul live the Jon and Kate lifestyle?
Thomas-Dale: A small neighborhood with many markets and restaurants lining the streets. Check out the farmer's markets here or revel in the neighborhood's nickname, “Frogtown.” Thomas-Dale is one of St. Paul's more affordable neighborhoods with 1 bedroom apartments around $600, 2 bedroom apartments around $800, 3 bedrooms for $1,050 - $1,200, and 4 bedrooms at approximately $1,250.
West Seventh: Sort of the hub of St. Paul's nightlife, there are an impressive number of places of worship, taverns, and a few alcohol treatment facilities in the “West End.” Alary's has a free shuttle to the Xcel Energy Center and, apparently, is the only St. Paul bar to have beer pong. For this reason, the West End is a recommended neighborhood for all hedonistic apartment hunters. 1 bedroom apartments for $725 - $950, & 2 bedrooms for (crazy range) $775 - $1,500 without glaring distinctions. At the higher end, the apartments are often highly incentivized (two months free, free washer and dryer, get to play goalie for the Wild for a period, etc.).
The airport designator is MSP (Minneapolis-S. Paul). That means 2/3 of it is ruled by St. Paul.
It is a very pet friendly city. St. Paul has a disproportionate number of rentals that have specific amenities for cats and dogs.
If you were to spend just 10 minutes in each store at the Mall of America, and you saw them all, it would have taken you 86 hours – but no sales tax on clothing in MN, so that makes up for your time.
Try a Juicy Lucy in as many places as you can. And there are a lot.
It's cold.
June 2020 St. Paul Rent Report
Welcome to the June 2020 St. Paul Rent Report. St. Paul rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the St. Paul rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.
St. Paul rent trends were flat over the past month
St. Paul rents have declined 0.1% over the past month, but have remained steady at 0.1% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in St. Paul stand at $984 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,242 for a two-bedroom. St. Paul's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.7%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.
Rents rising across cities in Minnesota
Throughout the past year, rents have remained steady in the city of St. Paul, but other cities across the entire state have seen rents increase. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Minnesota, 8 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.7% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.
- Looking throughout the state, Eden Prairie is the most expensive of all Minnesota's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,826; of the 10 largest cities in Minnesota that we have data for, Forest Lake and St. Cloud, where two-bedrooms go for $1,098 and $872, are the only two major cities in the state to see rents fall year-over-year (-1.7% and -1.3%).
- Burnsville and Rochester have both experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.9% and 1.1%, respectively).
St. Paul rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide
Rent growth in St. Paul has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. St. Paul is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.
- St. Paul's median two-bedroom rent of $1,242 is slightly above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the stagnant growth in St. Paul.
- While rents in St. Paul remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw increases, including Indianapolis (+1.4%), Tulsa (+1.4%), and Kansas City (+1.1%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $878, $841, and $920 respectively.
- Renters will find more reasonable prices in St. Paul than most large cities. For example, Miami has a median 2BR rent of $1,376.
For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.
Methodology - Recent Updates:
Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.
Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.
Methodology:
Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.
Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.
Read more about our methodology here.
About Rent Reports:
Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.
We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.
Renter Confidence Survey
Apartment List has released Saint Paul’s results from the third annual Apartment List Renter Satisfaction Survey. This survey, which drew on responses from over 45,000 renters, provides insight on what states and cities must do to meet the needs of 111 million American renters nationwide.
"Saint Paul renters expressed general satisfaction with the city overall," according to Apartment Lis...
Here’s how St. Paul ranks on:
Apartment List has released Saint Paul’s results from the third annual Apartment List Renter Satisfaction Survey. This survey, which drew on responses from over 45,000 renters, provides insight on what states and cities must do to meet the needs of 111 million American renters nationwide.
"Saint Paul renters expressed general satisfaction with the city overall," according to Apartment List. "However, ratings varied greatly across different categories, indicating that even though renters love Saint Paul, some aspects can be better."
Key findings in Saint Paul include the following:
- Saint Paul renters gave their city an A overall.
- The highest-rated categories for Saint Paul were safety and low crime rate, quality of local schools, public transit and recreational opportunities, which all received A- grades.
- The areas of concern to Saint Paul renters are weather and pet-friendliness, which both received C+ grades.
- Millennial renters are very satisfied with their city, giving it an overall rating of A-, while renters who are parents are equally satisfied, also giving it an A-.
- Saint Paul earned similar scores to its sister city in Minnesota, Minneapolis.
- Saint Paul did relatively well compared to other Great Lakes cities, including Chicago, IL (B-), Milwaukee, WI (B-) and Detroit, MI (F). o [City] did relatively [well/poorly] compared to other cities in [State], including
- Saint Paul did relatively well compared to similar cities nationwide, including Seattle, WA (B+), Denver, CO (B+) and Indianapolis, IN (C+).
- The top rated cities nationwide for renter satisfaction include Scottsdale, AZ, Irvine, CA, Boulder, CO and Ann Arbor, MI. The lowest rated cities include Tallahassee, FL, Stockton, CA, Dayton, OH, Detroit, MI and Newark, NJ.
Renters say:
- "Love that it’s a big city with lots to do but it feels like a small town." – Craig A.
- "Lots of quality parks, community events, and great shops and restaurants. Plus it’s far enough out of downtown that it doesn’t feel crazy, but still close enough to feel connected and have a decent commute." – Callie
- "I love the community feel. I don’t like that there isn’t more affordable housing." – Danielle S.
- "It’s got a little bit of everything. Quick and easy access to major roadways. But it doesn’t always feel safe." – Mai Y.
For more information on the survey methodology and findings or to speak to one of our researchers, please contact our team at rentonomics@apartmentlist.com.