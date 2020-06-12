Apartment List
/
MN
/
st paul
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 10:38 PM

120 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in St. Paul, MN

Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 09:04pm
$
West Seventh
31 Units Available
Oxbo
202 7th St W, St. Paul, MN
3 Bedrooms
$3,160
1579 sqft
Enjoy Irvine Park and other nearby St. Paul attractions. Stylish interiors with stainless steel appliances and a patio or balcony. Amenities are bountiful with choices like a hot tub, media room, coffee bar and more.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
St. Anthony
14 Units Available
808 Berry Place
808 Berry St, St. Paul, MN
3 Bedrooms
$2,220
1646 sqft
Located just off I-34 close to downtown Minneapolis and St. Paul and the light rail. Luxury apartments with washer/dryer in unit, patio/balcony, hardwood floors and more. Community has sauna, pool and large common patios.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 06:48pm
Macalester - Groveland
61 Units Available
The Grove
246 Snelling Avenue South, St. Paul, MN
3 Bedrooms
$3,480
1344 sqft
Were excited to have you join us in the charming and energetic Macalester-Groveland neighborhood. Weve created well-thought-out residences full of modern luxuries and conveniences.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
Snelling Hamline
30 Units Available
Vintage on Selby
1555 Selby Ave, St. Paul, MN
3 Bedrooms
$4,086
1729 sqft
Unique floor plans available from studio to townhouse in this luxurious historic property, the former Liberty State Bank. Upscale, newly renovated apartments above ground-floor shops. Convenient urban location in downtown Saint Paul.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
Downtown St. Paul
35 Units Available
Kellogg Square Apartments
111 Kellogg Blvd E, St. Paul, MN
3 Bedrooms
$2,107
1864 sqft
Downtown St. Paul apartment with Mississippi River views. A walker's paradise and close to three bus stops. In-unit laundry and hardwood floors make for a stunning studio or 1-3 bedroom apartment.
Verified

1 of 54

Last updated June 12 at 10:13pm
$
West Seventh
39 Units Available
Irvine Exchange
200 Exchange Street South, St. Paul, MN
3 Bedrooms
$3,311
1827 sqft
Now Open! Irvine Exchange Apartments connects you to the best St. Paul has to offer where the riverfront, Irvine Park, and downtown convenience meet.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 12:44am
Battle Creek
Contact for Availability
Pine Tree Park
828 Hazel St N, St. Paul, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1010 sqft
Modern, remodeled 1 and 2 bedroom apartments available for YOU! Come home to Pine Tree Park Apartmentsthe finest in apartment living! Our on-site management and maintenance staff will ensure that youll be proud to call Pine Tree Park home!
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 12:44am
Beaver Lake Heights
Contact for Availability
Pine Tree Park - 840
840 Hazel Street North, St. Paul, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1010 sqft
Modern, remodeled 1 and 2 bedroom apartments available for YOU! Come home to Pine Tree Park Apartmentsthe finest in apartment living! Our on-site management and maintenance staff will ensure that youll be proud to call Pine Tree Park home!
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 12:43am
Beaver Lake Heights
Contact for Availability
Pine Tree Park - 834
834 Hazel Street North, St. Paul, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1010 sqft
Modern, remodeled 1 and 2 bedroom apartments available for YOU! Come home to Pine Tree Park Apartmentsthe finest in apartment living! Our on-site management and maintenance staff will ensure that youll be proud to call Pine Tree Park home!
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 12:43am
Beaver Lake Heights
Contact for Availability
Pine Tree Park - 820
820 Hazel Street North, St. Paul, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1010 sqft
Modern, remodeled 1 and 2 bedroom apartments available for YOU! Come home to Pine Tree Park Apartmentsthe finest in apartment living! Our on-site management and maintenance staff will ensure that youll be proud to call Pine Tree Park home!
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 12:43am
Beaver Lake Heights
Contact for Availability
Pine Tree Park - 810
810 Hazel Street North, St. Paul, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1010 sqft
Modern, remodeled 1 and 2 bedroom apartments available for YOU! Come home to Pine Tree Park Apartmentsthe finest in apartment living! Our on-site management and maintenance staff will ensure that youll be proud to call Pine Tree Park home!
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 12:43am
Beaver Lake Heights
Contact for Availability
Pine Tree Park - 806
806 Hazel Street North, St. Paul, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1010 sqft
Modern, remodeled 1 and 2 bedroom apartments available for YOU! Come home to Pine Tree Park Apartmentsthe finest in apartment living! Our on-site management and maintenance staff will ensure that youll be proud to call Pine Tree Park home!
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Highland
6 Units Available
The Plaza
2353 Youngman Ave, St. Paul, MN
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
1568 sqft
Sparkling swimming pool and stunning interiors with granite counter and dishwasher included. Proximity to Shepherd Park means you can enjoy nature trails and scenic views. Pet friendly with ample amenities.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 12 at 06:24pm
West Seventh
10 Units Available
Crosby Pointe
1115 Elway St, St. Paul, MN
3 Bedrooms
$2,120
1742 sqft
Wooded area near walking trails and parks. Close to I-35E and minutes to downtown St. Paul and entertainment. Recently renovated units with granite counters and in-unit laundry. Clubhouse, elevator, sauna and 24-hour gym.

1 of 81

Last updated June 12 at 10:34pm
South of Maryland
1 Unit Available
114 Cook Avenue West
114 West Cook Avenue, St. Paul, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,585
1303 sqft
WILL GET RENTED OUT FAST so hurry! Brand new updated two story home on the North End Area, St.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Summit - University
1 Unit Available
1029 Marshall Avenue
1029 Marshall Avenue, St. Paul, MN
4BD 2BA House in Saint Paul. Updated kitchens and baths. - Wonderful 4+ bedroom 2 bath house with updated kitchen and baths in a great St Paul neighborhood.

1 of 30

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Downtown St. Paul
1 Unit Available
78 10th St E #3201
78 East 10th Street, St. Paul, MN
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1000 sqft
Gorgeous Three Bedroom Condo Available Now - Virtual tour here: https://my.matterport.

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
South of Maryland
1 Unit Available
111 Front Ave
111 Front Avenue, St. Paul, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,590
Front Ave - Property Id: 284129 Spacious 3 bedroom home recently remodeled with high end finishes.

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Northern Hayden Heights
1 Unit Available
1575 Ruth St N.
1575 North Ruth Street, St. Paul, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1612 sqft
1575 Ruth St N. Available 07/01/20 Rambler Available July 1, Fully Updated Kitchen & Baths, Hardwood Floors, Lower Family Room, Garage - See video walk through at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1I_mEG5IO2o Fully updated rambler in St.

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
East Midway
1 Unit Available
1050 Sherburne Ave
1050 Sherburne Avenue, St. Paul, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1053 sqft
Gorgeous Remodeled 3 Bd/ 1/5 Bath Single Family Home Near Light Rail!!!!! - Another fabulous listing brought to you by Katie and Housing Hub! This quiet, charming 3 bed / 1.

1 of 29

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Macalester - Groveland
1 Unit Available
2079 St Clair Ave
2079 Saint Clair Avenue, St. Paul, MN
3 Bedrooms
$2,345
1500 sqft
Beautiful Highland Park Single Family Home - Another great listing from Chance and Housing Hub! Call 612-244-5885 for video walkthrough and more information. Available 7/1.

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Northern Hayden Heights
1 Unit Available
1798 Nebraska Ave E
1798 East Nebraska Avenue, St. Paul, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
902 sqft
Another fantastic listing by Renters Warehouse!! This 3 bedroom 1 bath home was all redone with new paint, floors, and updated appliances. Conveniently located just off White Bear Ave in St Paul.

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
South of Maryland
1 Unit Available
91 Jessamine Ave W
91 West Jessamine Avenue, St. Paul, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1200 sqft
Perfect corner lot: classic, spacious 2+ bedroom/1 bathroom single family home in convenient location of St Paul.

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Payne - Phalen
1 Unit Available
733 Bradley St Apt 4
733 North Bradley Street, St. Paul, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1200 sqft
This wonderful 3 bedroom apartment is located in the Dayton's Bluff area and is now available and showing! This unit features beautiful hardwood floors and is a spacious and inviting place to call home.

June 2020 St. Paul Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 St. Paul Rent Report. St. Paul rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the St. Paul rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 St. Paul Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 St. Paul Rent Report. St. Paul rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the St. Paul rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

St. Paul rent trends were flat over the past month

St. Paul rents have declined 0.1% over the past month, but have remained steady at 0.1% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in St. Paul stand at $984 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,242 for a two-bedroom. St. Paul's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.7%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Minnesota

    Throughout the past year, rents have remained steady in the city of St. Paul, but other cities across the entire state have seen rents increase. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Minnesota, 8 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.7% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Eden Prairie is the most expensive of all Minnesota's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,826; of the 10 largest cities in Minnesota that we have data for, Forest Lake and St. Cloud, where two-bedrooms go for $1,098 and $872, are the only two major cities in the state to see rents fall year-over-year (-1.7% and -1.3%).
    • Burnsville and Rochester have both experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.9% and 1.1%, respectively).

    St. Paul rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    Rent growth in St. Paul has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. St. Paul is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • St. Paul's median two-bedroom rent of $1,242 is slightly above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the stagnant growth in St. Paul.
    • While rents in St. Paul remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw increases, including Indianapolis (+1.4%), Tulsa (+1.4%), and Kansas City (+1.1%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $878, $841, and $920 respectively.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in St. Paul than most large cities. For example, Miami has a median 2BR rent of $1,376.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Minneapolis
    $910
    $1,150
    -0.2%
    0.5%
    St. Paul
    $980
    $1,240
    -0.1%
    0.1%
    Eden Prairie
    $1,450
    $1,830
    -0.4%
    0.5%
    Burnsville
    $1,140
    $1,440
    -0.3%
    2.9%
    Minnetonka
    $1,200
    $1,510
    -0.5%
    0.5%
    Shakopee
    $1,120
    $1,410
    0
    0.3%
    Forest Lake
    $870
    $1,100
    0.1%
    -1.7%
    Hopkins
    $1,160
    $1,460
    0.1%
    1.3%
    Anoka
    $970
    $1,220
    0
    1.2%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    St. Paul 1 BedroomsSt. Paul 2 BedroomsSt. Paul 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsSt. Paul 3 BedroomsSt. Paul Accessible ApartmentsSt. Paul Apartments under $800St. Paul Apartments under $900
    St. Paul Apartments with BalconySt. Paul Apartments with GarageSt. Paul Apartments with GymSt. Paul Apartments with Hardwood FloorsSt. Paul Apartments with Move-in SpecialsSt. Paul Apartments with Parking
    St. Paul Apartments with PoolSt. Paul Apartments with Washer-DryerSt. Paul Dog Friendly ApartmentsSt. Paul Furnished ApartmentsSt. Paul Pet Friendly PlacesSt. Paul Studio Apartments

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Minneapolis, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MN
    Eden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MN
    Edina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MN

    Nearby Neighborhoods

    HighlandPayne PhalenDowntown St. Paul
    North Of MarylandProsperity HeightsWest Seventh
    Macalester GrovelandSt. Anthony

    Apartments Near Colleges

    Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline University
    Metropolitan State UniversitySaint Paul College
    Mitchell Hamline School of Law