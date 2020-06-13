145 Apartments for rent in Little Canada, MN

Apartment List
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 11:44am
Little Canada
1 Unit Available
Whispering Pond Apartments
210 County Road B2 E, Little Canada, MN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
885 sqft
Friendly community with one- and two-bedroom apartments. New granite counters and hardwood floors in some units. Complex has on-site garages and a fenced in pet run. Located near I-35.
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
Little Canada
11 Units Available
Cedars Lakeside
2800 Rustic Pl, Little Canada, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,287
836 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,436
1139 sqft
Gorgeous lakeside apartment complex with 24-hour gym, clubhouse and sparkling pool. Recently updated apartments feature granite counters, huge walk-in closets and modern finishes. Easy access to downtown Little Canada.
Last updated June 13 at 07:16am
Little Canada
3 Units Available
Quebec Apartments
2965 Country Drive, Little Canada, MN
1 Bedroom
$885
2 Bedrooms
$985
Located in beautiful Little Canada, Quebec Apartments offers cozy, well-maintained one and two-bedroom apartments.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
Little Canada
2 Units Available
The Provinces Apartments
155 Little Canada Rd E, Little Canada, MN
1 Bedroom
$955
636 sqft
Near I-35E and downtown St. Paul. Modern property with patio or balcony, 24-hour laundry and dishwashers. Garages available. Master suites with walk-in closets. Outdoor pool with walking trails.
Results within 1 mile of Little Canada
Last updated June 13 at 12:20pm
Little Canada
10 Units Available
Northwood Villa
915 E County Road D, Vadnais Heights, MN
1 Bedroom
$995
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
958 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,255
1078 sqft
Perfect location with easy access to I-35E and 694. Spend the day at the nearby Gervais Lake or stay at home and enjoy the comfort of your air-conditioned apartment. Outdoor pool and utilities included.
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
Capital View
19 Units Available
Hillsborough Apartments of Roseville
2345 Woodbridge St, Roseville, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,114
838 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,331
1019 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Hillsborough Apartments of Roseville is an apartment community close to schools, shopping centers and commercial establishments for your convenience. Their flexible 6-, 10-, 12- and 24-month lease terms are made to fit every need.
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
South Owasso
11 Units Available
Rosedale Estates
2835 Rice St, Roseville, MN
Studio
$895
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$965
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,210
1000 sqft
The Rosedale Estates Apartments offer comfortable studio, one, and two bedroom apartment homes in Roseville, MN. Chores are easy with community laundry rooms and dishwashers.
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
Cardigan
17 Units Available
McMillan Apartments
157 Grass Lake Place, Shoreview, MN
Studio
$1,355
655 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,550
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,925
1136 sqft
Community amenities include a pool, club room, community walking path, garage parking, and 24/7 fitness center. Pet-friendly apartments with washers and dryers and private patios/balconies.
Last updated June 12 at 12:44am
Parkside
Contact for Availability
Edgerton Highlands - 5500
479 Skillman Avenue East, Maplewood, MN
Studio
$815
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$965
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
910 sqft
Schedule a showing today and inquire about how to get $300 off your 1st months rent! Come home to Edgerton Highlands Apartmentsthe finest in apartment living!Our on-site management and maintenance staff will ensure that youll be proud to call
Last updated June 12 at 12:44am
Parkside
Contact for Availability
Last updated June 12 at 12:44am
Parkside
Contact for Availability
Last updated June 12 at 12:44am
Parkside
Contact for Availability
Last updated June 12 at 12:44am
Parkside
Contact for Availability
Edgerton Highlands Apartments
479 Skillman Ave E, Maplewood, MN
Studio
$815
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$965
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
910 sqft
Come home to Edgerton Highlands Apartmentsthe finest in apartment living! Our on-site management and maintenance staff will ensure that you will be proud to call Edgerton Highlands home! We feature both standard 1 and 2 bedroom apartments along 2
Last updated June 12 at 12:45am
Parkside
Contact for Availability
Last updated June 12 at 12:45am
Parkside
Contact for Availability
Last updated June 12 at 12:44am
Parkside
Contact for Availability
Last updated June 12 at 12:44am
Parkside
Contact for Availability
Last updated June 12 at 12:44am
Parkside
Contact for Availability
Last updated June 12 at 12:44am
Parkside
Contact for Availability
Last updated June 12 at 12:44am
Parkside
Contact for Availability
Last updated June 12 at 12:44am
Parkside
Contact for Availability
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Western Hills
1 Unit Available
163 Roselawn Ave E
163 Roselawn Avenue East, Maplewood, MN
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
1670 sqft
RENOVATED SINGLE-FAMILY HOME WITH ACREAGE! - Completely Renovated Classic Fancy 50's Single Family Home on .
Results within 5 miles of Little Canada
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
McCarrons
3 Units Available
Larpenteur Villa
190 Larpenteur Ave W, Roseville, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$950
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Larpenteur Villa offers a variety of floor plans and styles. Come home to an immaculately kept building within walking distance of McCarron Lake with a children's play area, shopping, restaurants and entertainment.
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
Downtown St. Paul
60 Units Available
Galtier Towers
172 6th St E, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$1,070
424 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,207
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,620
1095 sqft
The best of tower apartment downtown St. Paul living with 360-degree skyline and river views, rooftop entertainment and connected skyway access to restaurants and shopping. Community garden, pool, sauna and other luxury amenities.
City GuideLittle Canada
Little Canada, Minnesota, was (not surprisingly) founded by French Canadians in the 1800s. With a sister city in Ontario and an annual celebration all about Canada, you may move here and start saying "eh?" right away!

If you want all the charm of the United States' neighbor to the north -- not to mention the cold, long winters -- without giving up your American freedoms, you'll find it in Little Canada. Located just 11 miles northeast of Minnesota's Twin Cities, Little Canada works hard to stay true to its small-town roots. Founded by French Canadians in the 1800s, the annual Canadian Days community festival unites the entire town in a celebration of history, food and volunteerism. More small town than sprawling suburb, Little Canada may not be the hippest town out there. But it offers plenty of neighborly kindness and appreciation for a certain maple leaf.

Neighborhoods

Northern Little Canada: Home of the Taste of Scandinavia Bakery and Cafe, this bakery is known for its traditional Swedish breakfast. Just try walking away without a plate of lefse. We dare you. Find an apartment rental nearby, and your waistline may be in trouble.

Southern Little Canada: Largely residential, southern Little Canada offers 1-, 2- and 3-bedroom houses for rent. You'll also find easy access to highways 10 and 35E in this region of the town.

Eastern Little Canada: Home of Gervais Lake, eastern Little Canada offers access to parks, trails and a picturesque beach perfect for hot August days. As you move toward highway 10 and the center of town, you'll find Little Canada's famous Porterhouse Steak and Seafood restaurant. For award-winning fine dining, look no further than the heart of small town Little Canada.

Western Little Canada: You'll find a bevy of apartment complexes in the western region of Little Canada. There's no need to jump at the first studio apartment you see, so take your time and visit a few apartment buildings. While you're there, check out the Nadeau Wildlife Area. It's a great place to unwind after a long day at work.

Tips for Moving

Watch the weather. While moving in the middle of winter won't be the worst thing that ever happens to you, it's preferable to avoid moving in the middle of a blizzard. Keep a close watch on the forecast and make sure you move boxes of necessities like long johns and cocoa mix first.

It's a renters market. Little Canada offers 1-, 2- and even 3-bedroom apartments on a consistent basis. Don't expect to fight for real estate like you may have to in big cities. Instead, relax (it's the Little Canada way) and take your time. Visit both house rentals and apartment complexes to help get a sense of where you'll be happiest. Apartment homes are on the rise. Expect to find hidden gems with amenities like round-the clock-staff, pools, patios and barbecue stations!

Life in Little Canada

Get to know your MN highways. Located just off the metro freeway, Little Canada offers an easy commute in any direction within the metro area, but you need to have a car. The Twin Cities Light Rail only connects Minneapolis and St. Paul. A park-and-ride is a great option if your work in the Twin Cities, but you'll usually need a car to get to the parking lot. Attempting to take a bus directly from Little Canada to your Twin Cities destination isn't a great option either; it will take about two hours and usually three bus transfers to get you from Little Canada to Minneapolis. Little Canada is a car town. So put on those snow tires and bring on the Minnesota commute.

Embrace your inner nature lover. Little Canada has worked hard to preserve its natural wildlife and grow its parks system. Named after the founder of the town, Gervais Lake offers a picturesque beach and trails perfect for walkers and bikers. With numerous paths already in place, Little Canada continues to look toward expansion. So while biking outside of Little Canada may not be your best commuter option, biking around town is a great way to stay fit and enjoy local sites and sounds.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Little Canada?
The average rent price for Little Canada rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,400.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Little Canada?
Some of the colleges located in the Little Canada area include Concordia University-Saint Paul, Hamline University, Hennepin Technical College, Metropolitan State University, and University of Minnesota-Twin Cities. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Little Canada?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Little Canada from include Minneapolis, St. Paul, St. Louis Park, Bloomington, and Plymouth.

