145 Apartments for rent in Little Canada, MN

Life in Little Canada

Get to know your MN highways. Located just off the metro freeway, Little Canada offers an easy commute in any direction within the metro area, but you need to have a car. The Twin Cities Light Rail only connects Minneapolis and St. Paul. A park-and-ride is a great option if your work in the Twin Cities, but you'll usually need a car to get to the parking lot. Attempting to take a bus directly from Little Canada to your Twin Cities destination isn't a great option either; it will take about two hours and usually three bus transfers to get you from Little Canada to Minneapolis. Little Canada is a car town. So put on those snow tires and bring on the Minnesota commute.

Embrace your inner nature lover. Little Canada has worked hard to preserve its natural wildlife and grow its parks system. Named after the founder of the town, Gervais Lake offers a picturesque beach and trails perfect for walkers and bikers. With numerous paths already in place, Little Canada continues to look toward expansion. So while biking outside of Little Canada may not be your best commuter option, biking around town is a great way to stay fit and enjoy local sites and sounds.