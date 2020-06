145 Apartments for rent in Little Canada, MN

Neighborhoods

Northern Little Canada: Home of the Taste of Scandinavia Bakery and Cafe, this bakery is known for its traditional Swedish breakfast. Just try walking away without a plate of lefse. We dare you. Find an apartment rental nearby, and your waistline may be in trouble.

Southern Little Canada: Largely residential, southern Little Canada offers 1-, 2- and 3-bedroom houses for rent. You'll also find easy access to highways 10 and 35E in this region of the town.

Eastern Little Canada: Home of Gervais Lake, eastern Little Canada offers access to parks, trails and a picturesque beach perfect for hot August days. As you move toward highway 10 and the center of town, you'll find Little Canada's famous Porterhouse Steak and Seafood restaurant. For award-winning fine dining, look no further than the heart of small town Little Canada.

Western Little Canada: You'll find a bevy of apartment complexes in the western region of Little Canada. There's no need to jump at the first studio apartment you see, so take your time and visit a few apartment buildings. While you're there, check out the Nadeau Wildlife Area. It's a great place to unwind after a long day at work.