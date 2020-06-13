145 Apartments for rent in Little Canada, MN📍
If you want all the charm of the United States' neighbor to the north -- not to mention the cold, long winters -- without giving up your American freedoms, you'll find it in Little Canada. Located just 11 miles northeast of Minnesota's Twin Cities, Little Canada works hard to stay true to its small-town roots. Founded by French Canadians in the 1800s, the annual Canadian Days community festival unites the entire town in a celebration of history, food and volunteerism. More small town than sprawling suburb, Little Canada may not be the hippest town out there. But it offers plenty of neighborly kindness and appreciation for a certain maple leaf.
Northern Little Canada: Home of the Taste of Scandinavia Bakery and Cafe, this bakery is known for its traditional Swedish breakfast. Just try walking away without a plate of lefse. We dare you. Find an apartment rental nearby, and your waistline may be in trouble.
Southern Little Canada: Largely residential, southern Little Canada offers 1-, 2- and 3-bedroom houses for rent. You'll also find easy access to highways 10 and 35E in this region of the town.
Eastern Little Canada: Home of Gervais Lake, eastern Little Canada offers access to parks, trails and a picturesque beach perfect for hot August days. As you move toward highway 10 and the center of town, you'll find Little Canada's famous Porterhouse Steak and Seafood restaurant. For award-winning fine dining, look no further than the heart of small town Little Canada.
Western Little Canada: You'll find a bevy of apartment complexes in the western region of Little Canada. There's no need to jump at the first studio apartment you see, so take your time and visit a few apartment buildings. While you're there, check out the Nadeau Wildlife Area. It's a great place to unwind after a long day at work.
Watch the weather. While moving in the middle of winter won't be the worst thing that ever happens to you, it's preferable to avoid moving in the middle of a blizzard. Keep a close watch on the forecast and make sure you move boxes of necessities like long johns and cocoa mix first.
It's a renters market. Little Canada offers 1-, 2- and even 3-bedroom apartments on a consistent basis. Don't expect to fight for real estate like you may have to in big cities. Instead, relax (it's the Little Canada way) and take your time. Visit both house rentals and apartment complexes to help get a sense of where you'll be happiest. Apartment homes are on the rise. Expect to find hidden gems with amenities like round-the clock-staff, pools, patios and barbecue stations!
Get to know your MN highways. Located just off the metro freeway, Little Canada offers an easy commute in any direction within the metro area, but you need to have a car. The Twin Cities Light Rail only connects Minneapolis and St. Paul. A park-and-ride is a great option if your work in the Twin Cities, but you'll usually need a car to get to the parking lot. Attempting to take a bus directly from Little Canada to your Twin Cities destination isn't a great option either; it will take about two hours and usually three bus transfers to get you from Little Canada to Minneapolis. Little Canada is a car town. So put on those snow tires and bring on the Minnesota commute.
Embrace your inner nature lover. Little Canada has worked hard to preserve its natural wildlife and grow its parks system. Named after the founder of the town, Gervais Lake offers a picturesque beach and trails perfect for walkers and bikers. With numerous paths already in place, Little Canada continues to look toward expansion. So while biking outside of Little Canada may not be your best commuter option, biking around town is a great way to stay fit and enjoy local sites and sounds.