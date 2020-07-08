2023 Goodrich Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

For a showing of this property, please contact Layla Shea at laylas@reiprop.com or 612-801-1788!



Immaculate 3 BR, 2 Bath Home with Front Porch in beautiful St Paul neighborhood. This home has hardwood floors, gorgeous built ins, wood-burning fireplace, gourmet kitchen, fenced backyard, beautiful upstairs attic or 3rd BR space, updated bathrooms. Lower level family room area. Backyard patio and privacy. Beautiful Sunroom with Living Room and Formal Dining Room. 2 updated bathrooms. Oversized 2 Car Garage. Private Backyard.