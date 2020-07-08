All apartments in St. Paul
Last updated May 12 2020 at 7:44 AM

2023 Goodrich Ave

2023 Goodrich Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2023 Goodrich Avenue, St. Paul, MN 55105
Macalester - Groveland

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
For a showing of this property, please contact Layla Shea at laylas@reiprop.com or 612-801-1788!

Immaculate 3 BR, 2 Bath Home with Front Porch in beautiful St Paul neighborhood. This home has hardwood floors, gorgeous built ins, wood-burning fireplace, gourmet kitchen, fenced backyard, beautiful upstairs attic or 3rd BR space, updated bathrooms. Lower level family room area. Backyard patio and privacy. Beautiful Sunroom with Living Room and Formal Dining Room. 2 updated bathrooms. Oversized 2 Car Garage. Private Backyard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2023 Goodrich Ave have any available units?
2023 Goodrich Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Paul, MN.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
What amenities does 2023 Goodrich Ave have?
Some of 2023 Goodrich Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2023 Goodrich Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2023 Goodrich Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2023 Goodrich Ave pet-friendly?
No, 2023 Goodrich Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Paul.
Does 2023 Goodrich Ave offer parking?
Yes, 2023 Goodrich Ave offers parking.
Does 2023 Goodrich Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2023 Goodrich Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2023 Goodrich Ave have a pool?
No, 2023 Goodrich Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2023 Goodrich Ave have accessible units?
No, 2023 Goodrich Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2023 Goodrich Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2023 Goodrich Ave has units with dishwashers.

