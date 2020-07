Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse concierge dog park 24hr gym parking pool pool table garage hot tub lobby elevator bike storage dog grooming area fire pit

Seize your chance to live in one of the premier apartment communities in St. Paul, MN. Custom House, a towering art deco building, historically rich in American industry and craft, has inspired a residence that surpasses expectations and provides the finest in contemporary lifestyles. Prepare to be impressed upon your visit to our luxury community in Lowertown St. Paul. Custom House is located in downtown St. Paul right across the street from the Union Depot transportation hub, which makes for an easy and stress-free commute.



Custom House provides its residents a wide selection of pet-friendly studio, one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes that feature exclusive community amenities like a rooftop terrace with pool & spa, fitness center with free weights, pet spa & dog run, boardroom with a kitchen, and clubroom featuring a fireplace and pool table. Come wiggle your toes in our sparkling pool, stroll through our pet-friendly community with your favorite furry companion, or have a