St. Paul, MN
Cottage Terrace - 1355
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:20 AM

Cottage Terrace - 1355

Open Now until 5pm
1355 West Cottage Ave · (979) 243-2194
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
St. Paul
Location

1355 West Cottage Ave, St. Paul, MN 55117

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 days AGO

Studio

Studio-1

$740

Studio · 1 Bath · 550 sqft

1 Bedroom

1 Bedroom-1

$850

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Large 1 Bedroom-1

$910

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 775 sqft

1 Bedroom-2

$950

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

2 Bedrooms

2 Bedroom-1

$1,040

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 950 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Cottage Terrace - 1355.

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
parking
pet friendly
cc payments
online portal
package receiving
1 & 2 Bedroom Apartmentsnow available!




Come home to Cottage Terrace Apartmentsthe finest in apartment living! Our on-site management and maintenance staff will ensure that youll be proud to call Cottage Terrace home! Heat, water and trash are included in the rent.All of our apartment homes come with energy-efficient appliances, new carpeting, ceiling fans, large bathrooms and tons of storage.Some of our floor plans even feature walk-in closets! We are located in a quiet neighborhood with easy access to I-94, I-35E and I-36. Our community features tons of green space and free, off-street parking!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: $500
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit:
fee: $200 each
limit: 2
rent: $50 per pet
restrictions: Max 25lbs
Parking Details: Permit parking/Garages are $75 month.
Storage Details: Storage $30 mo

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Cottage Terrace - 1355 have any available units?
Cottage Terrace - 1355 offers studio floorplans starting at $740, one-bedroom floorplans starting at $850, and two-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,040. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
What amenities does Cottage Terrace - 1355 have?
Some of Cottage Terrace - 1355's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Cottage Terrace - 1355 currently offering any rent specials?
Cottage Terrace - 1355 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Cottage Terrace - 1355 pet-friendly?
Yes, Cottage Terrace - 1355 is pet friendly.
Does Cottage Terrace - 1355 offer parking?
Yes, Cottage Terrace - 1355 offers parking.
Does Cottage Terrace - 1355 have units with washers and dryers?
No, Cottage Terrace - 1355 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Cottage Terrace - 1355 have a pool?
No, Cottage Terrace - 1355 does not have a pool.
Does Cottage Terrace - 1355 have accessible units?
No, Cottage Terrace - 1355 does not have accessible units.
Does Cottage Terrace - 1355 have units with dishwashers?
No, Cottage Terrace - 1355 does not have units with dishwashers.

