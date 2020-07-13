Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated dishwasher extra storage microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities elevator gym parking 24hr maintenance bbq/grill internet access sauna cats allowed dogs allowed garage on-site laundry pet friendly bike storage online portal

Forest Place Apartments in St. Paul, Minnesota is nestled in the bustling North End neighborhood along the Rice Street corridor, just a short distance from downtown Saint Paul. Just two blocks from the ever-delicious Coffee Cup Cafe and the shops of Rice and Larpenteur, you will find yourself in a desirable location with convenient access to major highways. Forest Place offers twelve unique floor plans for rent including 1 bedroom and 2 bedrooms, all with enclosed three-season porches, you are sure to find yourself right at home. Looking for that extra pizzazz? Many of these extraordinary apartments are completely remodeled, featuring open style kitchens and updated bathrooms with custom cabinetry and gorgeous laminate hardwood flooring. Heated underground parking, elevator, fitness room and outdoor barbecue are just a few of the spectacular amenities you will find. This top-notch, pet friendly apartment community is one not to be missed! Contact us today to schedule a tour.