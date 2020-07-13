All apartments in St. Paul
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:31 AM

Forest Place Apartments

217 Nebraska Ave W · (213) 486-3264
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

217 Nebraska Ave W, St. Paul, MN 55117
North of Maryland

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 206 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,155

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 836 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 320 · Avail. Sep 2

$1,250

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 892 sqft

Unit 111 · Avail. Nov 1

$1,195

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 966 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Forest Place Apartments.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
dishwasher
extra storage
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
parking
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
internet access
sauna
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
on-site laundry
pet friendly
bike storage
online portal
Forest Place Apartments in St. Paul, Minnesota is nestled in the bustling North End neighborhood along the Rice Street corridor, just a short distance from downtown Saint Paul. Just two blocks from the ever-delicious Coffee Cup Cafe and the shops of Rice and Larpenteur, you will find yourself in a desirable location with convenient access to major highways. Forest Place offers twelve unique floor plans for rent including 1 bedroom and 2 bedrooms, all with enclosed three-season porches, you are sure to find yourself right at home. Looking for that extra pizzazz? Many of these extraordinary apartments are completely remodeled, featuring open style kitchens and updated bathrooms with custom cabinetry and gorgeous laminate hardwood flooring. Heated underground parking, elevator, fitness room and outdoor barbecue are just a few of the spectacular amenities you will find. This top-notch, pet friendly apartment community is one not to be missed! Contact us today to schedule a tour.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3, 6, 9, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $25 per applicant
Deposit: $500
Move-in Fees: None
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $350 per pet
fee: $150 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply; Weight restrictions: 75 lbs
Parking Details: heated underground parking: space included with leaseopen parking. Surface lot. Heated underground garage.
Storage Details: Free

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Forest Place Apartments have any available units?
Forest Place Apartments has 3 units available starting at $1,155 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
What amenities does Forest Place Apartments have?
Some of Forest Place Apartments's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Forest Place Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Forest Place Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Forest Place Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Forest Place Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Forest Place Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Forest Place Apartments offers parking.
Does Forest Place Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Forest Place Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Forest Place Apartments have a pool?
No, Forest Place Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Forest Place Apartments have accessible units?
No, Forest Place Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Forest Place Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Forest Place Apartments has units with dishwashers.

