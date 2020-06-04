Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in St. Paul
Find more places like 1303 Englewood Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
St. Paul, MN
/
1303 Englewood Ave
Last updated April 14 2020 at 4:50 PM
1 of 13
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1303 Englewood Ave
1303 Englewood Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Paul
See all
Hamline - Midway
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Location
1303 Englewood Avenue, St. Paul, MN 55104
Hamline - Midway
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1303 Englewood Ave Available 05/01/20 -
(RLNE5680828)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1303 Englewood Ave have any available units?
1303 Englewood Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
St. Paul, MN
.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
St. Paul Rent Report
.
Is 1303 Englewood Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1303 Englewood Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1303 Englewood Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1303 Englewood Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1303 Englewood Ave offer parking?
No, 1303 Englewood Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1303 Englewood Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1303 Englewood Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1303 Englewood Ave have a pool?
No, 1303 Englewood Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1303 Englewood Ave have accessible units?
No, 1303 Englewood Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1303 Englewood Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1303 Englewood Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1303 Englewood Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 1303 Englewood Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Johnson Parkway - 1334
1334 Ames Avenue
St. Paul, MN 55106
Vintage on Selby
1555 Selby Ave
St. Paul, MN 55104
Montana
1749 Montana Avenue East
St. Paul, MN 55106
Lexington Hills
360 S Lexington Pkwy
St. Paul, MN 55105
L and O
215 Dunlap St S
St. Paul, MN 55105
South Highland Apartments
1280 Davern St
St. Paul, MN 55116
RAY
2323 Charles Avenue
St. Paul, MN 55114
West Side Flats
84 Wabasha St S
St. Paul, MN 55107
Similar Pages
St. Paul 1 Bedrooms
St. Paul 2 Bedrooms
St. Paul Apartments with Parking
St. Paul Pet Friendly Places
St. Paul Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Minneapolis, MN
St. Louis Park, MN
Bloomington, MN
Plymouth, MN
Eden Prairie, MN
Burnsville, MN
Brooklyn Park, MN
Woodbury, MN
Edina, MN
Minnetonka, MN
Maplewood, MN
Eagan, MN
Nearby Neighborhoods
Highland
Payne Phalen
Downtown St. Paul
North Of Maryland
Prosperity Heights
West Seventh
Macalester Groveland
St. Anthony
Apartments Near Colleges
Concordia University-Saint Paul
Hamline University
Metropolitan State University
Saint Paul College
Mitchell Hamline School of Law