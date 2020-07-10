Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage patio / balcony walk in closets oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse dog park elevator gym on-site laundry parking pool package receiving cats allowed 24hr maintenance dog grooming area hot tub

What does Terra Pointe Apartments have in common with Atari? They both debuted in 1972. While much has changed over the years we’ve managed to keep our 70’s charm and friendly service! If you are considering a move give us the opportunity to show you one of our 234 clean and graciously sized-- one, two, or three bedroom floor plans. Our Battle Creek neighborhood is five minutes east of downtown St Paul, walking distance to shopping, and a skip to a wooded 750-acre park. We’re passionate about providing you with a maintenance-free and economical place to call home.p.s. If this isn’t enough to inspire you to visit us we’ll make sure to show you the “fun extras” such as; relaxing whirlpool, largest indoor swimming pool in St Paul, fitness rooms, community room, dog run, and tempered indoor parking. We’re open seven days a week and our availability and application is available online 24/7!