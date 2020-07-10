All apartments in St. Paul
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:48 AM

Terra Pointe Apartments

1950 Burns Ave · (651) 321-9438
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1950 Burns Ave, St. Paul, MN 55119
Battle Creek

Price and availability

VERIFIED 7 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 30-101 · Avail. now

$1,291

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 768 sqft

Unit 70-228 · Avail. Aug 30

$1,328

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 768 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 10-126 · Avail. Aug 27

$1,316

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 986 sqft

Unit 30-216 · Avail. now

$1,447

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1058 sqft

Unit 10-127 · Avail. now

$1,462

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1058 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Terra Pointe Apartments.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
patio / balcony
walk in closets
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
dog park
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
package receiving
cats allowed
24hr maintenance
dog grooming area
hot tub
What does Terra Pointe Apartments have in common with Atari? They both debuted in 1972. While much has changed over the years we’ve managed to keep our 70’s charm and friendly service! If you are considering a move give us the opportunity to show you one of our 234 clean and graciously sized-- one, two, or three bedroom floor plans. Our Battle Creek neighborhood is five minutes east of downtown St Paul, walking distance to shopping, and a skip to a wooded 750-acre park. We’re passionate about providing you with a maintenance-free and economical place to call home.p.s. If this isn’t enough to inspire you to visit us we’ll make sure to show you the “fun extras” such as; relaxing whirlpool, largest indoor swimming pool in St Paul, fitness rooms, community room, dog run, and tempered indoor parking. We’re open seven days a week and our availability and application is available online 24/7!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $300
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $325 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $60 monthly pet fee for 2 pets
restrictions: No weight restrictions. Breed restrictions may apply, call for details!
Dogs
fee: $325
rent: $40
Cats
fee: $325
rent: $40
Parking Details: Covered lot.
Storage Details: $25/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Terra Pointe Apartments have any available units?
Terra Pointe Apartments has 11 units available starting at $1,291 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
What amenities does Terra Pointe Apartments have?
Some of Terra Pointe Apartments's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Terra Pointe Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Terra Pointe Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Terra Pointe Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Terra Pointe Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Terra Pointe Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Terra Pointe Apartments offers parking.
Does Terra Pointe Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Terra Pointe Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Terra Pointe Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Terra Pointe Apartments has a pool.
Does Terra Pointe Apartments have accessible units?
No, Terra Pointe Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Terra Pointe Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Terra Pointe Apartments has units with dishwashers.
