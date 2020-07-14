All apartments in St. Paul
Last updated July 14 2020 at 4:30 AM

Straus Lofts

350 Sibley St · (612) 255-4201
Rent Special
Take a virtual tour and receive $500 off your first month. Available for a limited time. Terms and conditions apply.
Location

350 Sibley St, St. Paul, MN 55101
Downtown St. Paul

Price and availability

VERIFIED 8 MIN AGO

Studio

Unit 218 · Avail. Aug 6

$1,029

Studio · 1 Bath · 630 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit 221 · Avail. Sep 6

$1,335

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Unit 215 · Avail. Sep 6

$1,380

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 830 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 314 · Avail. Oct 6

$1,302

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1318 sqft

Unit 214 · Avail. Sep 6

$1,494

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1318 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Straus Lofts.

Amenities

24hr laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
air conditioning
dishwasher
bathtub
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
e-payments
elevator
parking
24hr gym
on-site laundry
24hr laundry
24hr maintenance
accepts section 8
key fob access
lobby
online portal
package receiving
smoke-free community
Loft-style apartment living in studios, one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans. Some outstanding features of your new home are retail shops on-site, and in your apartment you will enjoy unique floor plans, large windows, high ceilings, generous closet space and separate thermostat controls. A perfect blend of historical charm in a welcoming urban community. What once held the clatter of knitting machines, has now become an artfully designed renovation. Straus Lofts, in the heart of Lowertown St. Paul and across from Mears Park, presents loft-style apartment living. *Rents subject to change daily, please contact us for the most updated pricing. **Income limits apply to some homes; please contact for more information.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $45 per adult
Deposit: $300
Move-in Fees: $0
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $0
fee: $300
limit: 2
rent: $0
restrictions: 2 pets up to 30 pounds each
Parking Details: Other: $80/month. Off Site Parking Ramp-Jackson Ramp.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Straus Lofts have any available units?
Straus Lofts has 5 units available starting at $1,029 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
What amenities does Straus Lofts have?
Some of Straus Lofts's amenities include 24hr laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Straus Lofts currently offering any rent specials?
Straus Lofts is offering the following rent specials: Take a virtual tour and receive $500 off your first month. Available for a limited time. Terms and conditions apply.
Is Straus Lofts pet-friendly?
Yes, Straus Lofts is pet friendly.
Does Straus Lofts offer parking?
Yes, Straus Lofts offers parking.
Does Straus Lofts have units with washers and dryers?
No, Straus Lofts does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Straus Lofts have a pool?
No, Straus Lofts does not have a pool.
Does Straus Lofts have accessible units?
No, Straus Lofts does not have accessible units.
Does Straus Lofts have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Straus Lofts has units with dishwashers.
