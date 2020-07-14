Amenities
Loft-style apartment living in studios, one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans. Some outstanding features of your new home are retail shops on-site, and in your apartment you will enjoy unique floor plans, large windows, high ceilings, generous closet space and separate thermostat controls. A perfect blend of historical charm in a welcoming urban community. What once held the clatter of knitting machines, has now become an artfully designed renovation. Straus Lofts, in the heart of Lowertown St. Paul and across from Mears Park, presents loft-style apartment living. *Rents subject to change daily, please contact us for the most updated pricing. **Income limits apply to some homes; please contact for more information.