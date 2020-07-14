Amenities

Unit Amenities recently renovated air conditioning dishwasher bathtub carpet oven range refrigerator smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly e-payments elevator parking 24hr gym on-site laundry 24hr laundry 24hr maintenance accepts section 8 key fob access lobby online portal package receiving smoke-free community

Loft-style apartment living in studios, one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans. Some outstanding features of your new home are retail shops on-site, and in your apartment you will enjoy unique floor plans, large windows, high ceilings, generous closet space and separate thermostat controls. A perfect blend of historical charm in a welcoming urban community. What once held the clatter of knitting machines, has now become an artfully designed renovation. Straus Lofts, in the heart of Lowertown St. Paul and across from Mears Park, presents loft-style apartment living. *Rents subject to change daily, please contact us for the most updated pricing. **Income limits apply to some homes; please contact for more information.