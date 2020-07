Amenities

Unit Amenities ice maker patio / balcony air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry carpet extra storage microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse dog park gym parking pool bike storage guest suite hot tub internet access package receiving garage bbq/grill courtyard fire pit

Now Open! Irvine Exchange Apartments connects you to the best St. Paul has to offer where the riverfront, Irvine Park, and downtown convenience meet. This six-story community offers well-appointed living options for everyone, from studios to three-bedroom townhomes. Be near urban conveniences like West 7th Street restaurants, shops, entertainment and transit without forgoing a neighborhood feel. Clean design appeals to your sense of style, while service-driven amenities like a library and pool deck-with stunning river views-offer a peaceful retreat from everyday life. Did we mention we mention our amenities for our furry residents? See more below At Irvine Exchange, experience everything!