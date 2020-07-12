/
/
/
hamline midway
Last updated July 12 2020 at 4:07 PM
222 Apartments for rent in Hamline - Midway, St. Paul, MN
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
1 Unit Available
Charles Apartments
1571 Charles Avenue, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$695
235 sqft
Charles Apartments is located at 1571 Charles Ave. St Paul, MN and is managed by Arcadia Management, LLC, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 12:10pm
1 Unit Available
Charles Place Apartments
1631 Charles Avenue, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$750
325 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Nestled in a quaint residential neighborhood Charles Place offers efficiency and one-bedroom apartments. Just off of University Ave, this charming 1940-built brick brownstone is just minutes from shopping centers, coffee shops and restaurants.
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
2 Units Available
John Snell Apartments
550 Snelling Avenue North, St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
$925
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
862 sqft
John Snell Apartments is located at 550 Snelling Ave. N. St Paul, MN and is managed by Arcadia Management, LLC, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
678 Pascal Street N.
678 North Pascal Street, St. Paul, MN
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
1372 sqft
678 Pascal Street N. Available 08/01/20 4 bedroom 2 full bath large house in St Paul Midway!! - Another great listing from Steve and Housing Hub! Available 08/1.
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1302 Hewitt Avenue
1302 Hewitt Avenue, St. Paul, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,430
1000 sqft
1302 Hewitt Avenue Available 08/01/20 Hamline College-Off Campus Student Housing - New granite counter tops, fresh exterior and interior paint, new refinished hardwood floors.
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 05:40pm
1 Unit Available
1310 Lafond Avenue
1310 Lafond Avenue, St. Paul, MN
4 Bedrooms
$1,675
1220 sqft
**In-person showings are currently suspended due to COVID-19. Please review the photos. If you are interested in this property, please contact the agent at Darcy@PRORealtyServices.
1 of 8
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
1622 Van Buren Ave
1622 Van Buren Avenue, St. Paul, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1600 sqft
Stunning remodel in Saint Paul. $1700 + Utilities - Beautiful remodel on Van Buren Avenue in Saint Paul. Close to shops, transit and much more this house features a brand new kitchen, 2 brand new bathrooms, hardwood floors and designer paint colors.
Results within 1 mile of Hamline - Midway
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
$
87 Units Available
The Burlington Apartments
1180 Cushing Cir, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$1,090
454 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,000
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
1075 sqft
The Burlington Luxury Apartments in St. Paul, MN. The Burlington Apartments in St. Paul, MN are the apartment homes for every lifestyle. With spacious studio, one, and two bedroom luxury apartments, you will find the perfect fit for your new home.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
$
16 Units Available
The Kendrick
1353 Carling Dr, St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,155
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,354
898 sqft
Luxury rentals in prime location of the Energy Park neighborhood of St. Paul. Landscaped gardens and immaculate grounds. Units feature granite counters, stainless steel appliances. Community offers 24-hour gym, 24-hour maintenance. Pet friendly.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
$
38 Units Available
Platform Apartments
747 Hampden Avenue W, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$1,007
655 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,296
685 sqft
Arriving November 2020! Find the perfect harmony between the essence of nature and the convenience of urban living. A thoughtful mix of modern and refined design that provides everything you need to connect with your well-being and community.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
$
92 Units Available
Harper Apartments
150 Snelling Avenue, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$1,195
520 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,595
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,130
983 sqft
Sitting above a familiar and inviting dark wood paneled pub, burrowed at the corner of Selby and Snelling Avenues, Harper Apartments offers co-working desks and offices, and a variety of living options with charming amenities.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
$
30 Units Available
Vintage on Selby
1555 Selby Ave, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$1,367
529 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,639
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1300 sqft
Unique floor plans available from studio to townhouse in this luxurious historic property, the former Liberty State Bank. Upscale, newly renovated apartments above ground-floor shops. Convenient urban location in downtown Saint Paul.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 10 at 05:09pm
15 Units Available
Como Park Apartments
1385 W Jessamine Ave, St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,039
644 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,289
945 sqft
Como Park Apartments is conveniently located near Como Park, the Zoo, Conservatory and Como Lake. Walk along miles of trails or hop in your car for a short drive to shopping malls, restaurants, several universities and both downtown St.
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 12:13pm
2 Units Available
Laurel Flats
2057 Laurel Avenue, St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,025
610 sqft
With an amazing walk score of 87, this small and charming building is located on the corner of Cleveland and Laurel Avenues, across the street from the University of St.
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
19 Units Available
The Lyric at Carleton Place
765 Hampden Ave, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$1,325
687 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,475
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1157 sqft
The Lyric at Carleton Place is smack dab in the middle of the Twin Cities metro area, right in between downtown Minneapolis and downtown St. Paul.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
$
13 Units Available
RAY
2323 Charles Avenue, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$1,145
433 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,395
634 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
RAY is located at 2323 Charles Avenue St Paul, MN and is managed by Arcadia Management, LLC, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe. RAY offers Studio to 2 bedroom apartments ranging in size from 372 to 955 sq.ft.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
8 Units Available
MacLaren Hill
1351 Carling Dr, St. Paul, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,566
1056 sqft
Prime location apartments. Pet-friendly units with in-suite laundry, appliances and patio/balconies. Community amenities include 24-hour gym and 24-hour maintenance. Close to Energy Park Business and Technology Centers and Minnesota State Fair.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
4 Units Available
Hamline Pointe Apartments
1125 Hamline Avenue N, St. Paul, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,175
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
913 sqft
We are in a perfect location, just across the street from Como Park in a quaint St Paul neighborhood. Excellent location for Hamline and University of MN, St Paul Campus students. Better Apartments. Better Service. Better Life.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated July 12 at 06:01pm
2 Units Available
Portland Avenue Apartments
1397 Portland Ave, St. Paul, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,015
900 sqft
Classically styled units in the Merriam Park neighborhood, only minutes from Downtown Minneapolis/St. Paul. Units with hardwood floors, ceiling fans, private entrances, and separate dining areas. Parking and additional storage available.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 12:04pm
5 Units Available
Hampden Square
2333 Long Ave, St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
$939
595 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,119
839 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
In a residential neighborhood, about 6 miles from downtown St. Paul. Easy access to highways 94 and 280. The one-bedroom apartments and two- and three-bedroom townhomes feature on-site laundry and off-street parking.
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
2 Units Available
Town & Country Apartments
2214 Marshall Avenue, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$785
260 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Town & Country Apts is located at 2214 Marshall Ave. St Paul, MN and is managed by Arcadia Management, LLC, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
992 Marshall Ave
992 Marshall Avenue, St. Paul, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1150 sqft
Available 07/16/20 Charming 2 bedrooms plus den in a prime location - Property Id: 315981 This beautiful duplex apartments provides 1150 living space, locate within walking distance to WILLIAM MITCHELL, Grand Ave., Summit Ave.
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
871 Laurel Ave
871 Laurel Avenue, St. Paul, MN
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
Available 09/01/20 Large 4 bed 2 bath in a great area! - Property Id: 306430 Updated 4 bedroom 2 bath unit within walking distance to Grand Ave.
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
918 Lafond Ave
918 Lafond Avenue, St. Paul, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
728 sqft
918 Lafond Ave Available 09/01/20 Available Sept 1: Recently Renovated Frogtown Bungalow - Available Sept 1: Wonderfully renovated 2-bedroom bungalow in the vibrant Frogtown neighborhood of St.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MNEdina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MN
Eagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNMaple Grove, MNRoseville, MNApple Valley, MNRichfield, MNFalcon Heights, MNMendota Heights, MNSt. Anthony, MNWest St. Paul, MNLittle Canada, MNNew Brighton, MN