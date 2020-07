Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning cable included carpet dishwasher extra storage fireplace oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking clubhouse courtyard elevator gym garage hot tub lobby

Walden Woods is only minutes away from downtown Minneapolis and moments away from Highways 100, 7, 394, Excelsior Blvd., and the Minneapolis chain of lakes. Experience the natural beauty and tranquility of Bass Lake, a 100-acre nature preserve, at your doorstep. Walk, jog, or bird watch along a two mile paved path that surrounds the preserve. Back at home, spacious rooms with enormous closets and solid oak woodwork welcome you.