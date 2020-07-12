/
/
/
wolfe park
Last updated July 12 2020 at 5:59 PM
295 Apartments for rent in Wolfe Park, St. Louis Park, MN
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 06:14pm
34 Units Available
Park Glen
4501 Park Glen Rd, St. Louis Park, MN
Studio
$1,150
554 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,350
858 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,715
1107 sqft
This community offers a 24-hour gym, on-site parking, yoga studio and pool. Units include fireplaces, patios/balconies and have been recently renovated. Just a short drive from Bass Lake Park and the Miracle Mile Shopping Center.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated July 11 at 02:21pm
13 Units Available
Verge
3601 Park Center Blvd, St. Louis Park, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,399
698 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,590
977 sqft
Just off Highway 100 with quick access to downtown Minneapolis. Modern apartments with walkout balconies, hardwood floors, large kitchens and granite countertops. Wi-Fi cafe and rooftop terrace for residents.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
24 Units Available
The Ellipse on Excelsior
3920 Excelsior Blvd, St. Louis Park, MN
Studio
$1,242
532 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,498
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,842
1213 sqft
Located just minutes from downtown Minneapolis and St. Louis Park's West End. The luxury community features clubhouse, car wash area, bike storage and 24-hour gym. Tenants can enjoy units with in-unit laundry and fireplace.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
7 Units Available
Walden Wood
4301 Park Glen Rd, St. Louis Park, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,240
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,393
1037 sqft
Located adjacent to the Bass Lake Preserve, which is a haven for bird-watchers. Stylish homes come with spacious closets and ornate woodwork in rooms.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
13 Units Available
4800 Excelsior
4800 Excelsior Blvd, St. Louis Park, MN
Studio
$1,380
557 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,580
851 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,065
1172 sqft
Contemporary community close to Trader Joe's and the Miracle Mile Shopping Center. Units feature lofted bedrooms, dual sink vanities, walk-in closets with mirrored doors and softened water.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 06:28pm
3 Units Available
Lynn Plaza
3624 Lynn Ave, St. Louis Park, MN
Studio
$830
475 sqft
1 Bedroom
$890
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Location Lynn Plaza was built in 1964, consisting of two beautiful cream colored brick buildings that are three stories within the Wolfe Park neighborhood of St. Louis Park City limits. • Uptown-Minneapolis is 1.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 9 at 09:01pm
Contact for Availability
Excelsior & Grand
3820 Grand Way, St. Louis Park, MN
Studio
$1,299
554 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,399
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,799
1191 sqft
Pet-friendly homes with walk-in closets, breakfast bars, stainless steel appliances in kitchens and fireplaces. Community amenities include a heated pool, guest parking and a fitness center. A short drive away from Ridgedale Mall.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated July 12 at 12:35pm
3 Units Available
Adagio - Hoigaard Village
5655 W 35th St, St. Louis Park, MN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,930
1092 sqft
The Adagio is a community that combines contemporary common areas, beautiful apartment interiors and a dynamic menu of complementary amenities, all meant to help you relax and appreciate your time at home.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 12:10pm
2 Units Available
Minikahda Court Apartments
3504 Minikahda Ct, St. Louis Park, MN
Studio
$1,184
442 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
680 sqft
Luxurious units feature hardwood floors, patio/balcony and air conditioning. Tenants have access to 24-hour gym, pool and onsite laundry. Conveniently situated close to beautiful 1.8 mile nature trail circling the Bass Lake Nature Preserve.
Results within 1 mile of Wolfe Park
Verified
1 of 56
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
15 Units Available
The Shoreham
3030 France Ave S, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,246
497 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,573
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,246
1182 sqft
Within walking distance of shops, restaurants and lakes. Apartments feature stainless steel appliances and plank flooring. On-site amenities include a fitness center, community room and outdoor swimming pool. Off-street car parking available.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
$
28 Units Available
Be @ The Calhoun Greenway
3144 Chowen Ave S, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,465
549 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,488
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,018
1056 sqft
The Calhoun Greenway is a new apartment community for those with an active lifestyle. Located in Uptown Minneapolis, which is typically traffic-free. Features in-unit laundry, patios, and balconies.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
$
8 Units Available
Park Towers Apartments
4820 Highway 7, St. Louis Park, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,201
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,486
1000 sqft
Features convenient floor plans with amenities like a cooking range, extra storage room and private balconies. A pet-friendly community that has underground garages and an outdoor pool.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
$
38 Units Available
The Calhoun Greenway
3140 Chowen Ave S, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,062
488 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,258
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,481
944 sqft
Convenience, location and luxury. These units are an oasis in a city lover's paradise. Close to all amenities. Luxury community features include 24- hour concierge, 24-hour gym, pool, spa and business center.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
15 Units Available
Foundry Lake Street
3118 W Lake St, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,419
589 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,699
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,478
1162 sqft
Situated along the Midtown Greenway. Thoughtfully appointed apartments in a community boasting Lake Calhoun views. Amenities include a fitness club, heated swimming pool and rooftop lounge. Residents can relax in the on-site restaurant and bar.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 10 at 08:21pm
8 Units Available
Uptown West Apartments
3150 Raleigh Ave S, St. Louis Park, MN
Studio
$895
432 sqft
1 Bedroom
$995
642 sqft
Uptown West Apartments is your new home! We offer excellent customer service, unique apartments with hardwood floors and one of the best locations in the metro! You will enjoy all the amenities of living in uptown Minneapolis without the added
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
10 Units Available
Inglewood Trails Apartments
3200 Inglewood Ave S, St. Louis Park, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,427
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,809
1210 sqft
Located in the vicinity of Lake Calhoun and downtown Minneapolis. The neighborhood offers exciting biking and hiking trails. Apartment homes come with full size washers, walk-in closets and patios.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
6 Units Available
Cityscape Apartments
5707 Highway 7, St. Louis Park, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,531
909 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,753
1176 sqft
Spacious apartments located minutes from West End and Uptown. On-site fitness center, business center and free Wi-Fi. Updated kitchens, private balconies and patios, and full-size in-suite washers and dryers.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 10 at 02:36pm
$
7 Units Available
West Calhoun Apartments
3146 Bde Maka Ska, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$883
360 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,106
520 sqft
Adjacent to Lake Calhoun, West Calhoun's updated apartments feature new kitchens and many with lake views. The perfect home for those with a busy lifestyle.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
11 Units Available
Westwood Apartments
3708, 3720, 3620 W 32nd St, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,095
600 sqft
Located just two blocks from Lake Calhoun in beautiful grounds surrounding a golf course. Fully equipped kitchen, new carpets and flooring, cat-friendly, garage, minimal traffic. Close to Calhoun Commons Shopping Center.
Verified
1 of 2
Last updated July 12 at 09:46am
3 Units Available
Colonial Terrace
5621 Minnetonka Blvd, St. Louis Park, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,329
900 sqft
Spacious apartments with walk-in closets and hardwood-style flooring. Residents get access to a community room and picnic spots. On-site parking available. Easy access to I-394. Close to Westwood Hills Nature Center.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
$
14 Units Available
Lake Calhoun Flats
3036 W Lake St, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,213
622 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,418
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,622
1085 sqft
Lake Calhoun Flats is near West Calhoun Parkway. Provides access to Uptown/Downtown Minneapolis' eclectic dining and premier retail. Features laundry facilities. Fine granite counters. Internet access and cafe. A pristine lake view.
Verified
1 of 112
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
18 Units Available
Calhoun Towers Apartments
3430 List Pl, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,175
433 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,525
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1296 sqft
In West Calhoun near Lake Calhoun, with short commute to downtown. Newly updated units with stainless steel appliances and large closets. Fantastic city and lake views. Underground parking, pet-friendly, elevator, coffee bar.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 06:07pm
12 Units Available
Park Embassy
4450 Minnetonka Blvd, Minneapolis, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,045
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1200 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Park Embassy in Minneapolis. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
6 Units Available
Boulevard 100
3000 South Highway 100, St. Louis Park, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,000
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,320
985 sqft
Looking for a clean, quiet place to come home to at an affordable price? Live at Boulevard 100 Apartments. You'll enjoy our St Louis Park location just minutes from Uptown and Downtown Minneapolis!
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MNEdina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MN
Eagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNMaple Grove, MNRoseville, MNApple Valley, MNRichfield, MNGolden Valley, MNHopkins, MNRobbinsdale, MNCrystal, MNNew Hope, MNBrooklyn Center, MN