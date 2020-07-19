All apartments in St. Louis Park
6524 Minnetonka Boulevard

6524 Minnetonka Boulevard · (952) 856-0983
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6524 Minnetonka Boulevard, St. Louis Park, MN 55426
Bronx Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,345

4 Bed · 1.8 Bath · 1776 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
24hr maintenance
4 bed 2 bath, well cared home features vaulted ceiling and window wall that looks out to the totally private & fenced, backyard patio-garden. New furnace 2017. Basement is finished with bedroom, entertainment room, bathroom.

We care about your health and safety as well as the community during the COVID-19 crisis. Even when using a self-showing option, please comply with all local directives and orders aimed at reducing exposure. When touring any home, please take necessary precautions with frequently touched surfaces and objects (for example, counters, light switches, doorknobs and cabinet handles) to help reduce the potential spread of covid-19, per measures recommended at www.cdc.gov.

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathliaght Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6524 Minnetonka Boulevard have any available units?
6524 Minnetonka Boulevard has a unit available for $2,345 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6524 Minnetonka Boulevard have?
Some of 6524 Minnetonka Boulevard's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6524 Minnetonka Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
6524 Minnetonka Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6524 Minnetonka Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 6524 Minnetonka Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 6524 Minnetonka Boulevard offer parking?
No, 6524 Minnetonka Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 6524 Minnetonka Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6524 Minnetonka Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6524 Minnetonka Boulevard have a pool?
No, 6524 Minnetonka Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 6524 Minnetonka Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 6524 Minnetonka Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 6524 Minnetonka Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 6524 Minnetonka Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6524 Minnetonka Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 6524 Minnetonka Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.
