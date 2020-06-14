Apartment List
224 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in St. Louis Park, MN

Finding an apartment in St. Louis Park that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringin... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Wolfe Park
13 Units Available
4800 Excelsior
4800 Excelsior Blvd, St. Louis Park, MN
Studio
$1,405
557 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,570
851 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,065
1172 sqft
Contemporary community close to Trader Joe's and the Miracle Mile Shopping Center. Units feature lofted bedrooms, dual sink vanities, walk-in closets with mirrored doors and softened water.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Eliot
19 Units Available
Siena Apartment Homes
6800 Cedar Lake Rd S, St. Louis Park, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,525
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,920
1094 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,775
1423 sqft
Luxury community offers tenants gym, courtyard and parking. Units include stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry and fireplace. Centrally located in the heart of St. Louis Park, MN, near parks and entertainment.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Meadowbrook
18 Units Available
Era on Excelsior
6860 Excelsior Blvd, St. Louis Park, MN
Studio
$958
485 sqft
1 Bedroom
$991
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,431
1150 sqft
Granite counters and in-unit laundry characterize these recently renovated modern apartments. They are located just minutes away from a golf course and impressive biking trails.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
Wolfe Park
24 Units Available
The Ellipse on Excelsior
3920 Excelsior Blvd, St. Louis Park, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,498
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,946
1213 sqft
Located just minutes from downtown Minneapolis and St. Louis Park's West End. The luxury community features clubhouse, car wash area, bike storage and 24-hour gym. Tenants can enjoy units with in-unit laundry and fireplace.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
Birchwood
7 Units Available
Colonial Terrace
5621 Minnetonka Blvd, St. Louis Park, MN
Studio
$939
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,329
900 sqft
Spacious apartments with walk-in closets and hardwood-style flooring. Residents get access to a community room and picnic spots. On-site parking available. Easy access to I-394. Close to Westwood Hills Nature Center.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 06:29pm
Wolfe Park
4 Units Available
Minikahda Court Apartments
3504 Minikahda Ct, St. Louis Park, MN
Studio
$1,159
442 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,170
607 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,360
680 sqft
Luxurious units feature hardwood floors, patio/balcony and air conditioning. Tenants have access to 24-hour gym, pool and onsite laundry. Conveniently situated close to beautiful 1.8 mile nature trail circling the Bass Lake Nature Preserve.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Elmwood
12 Units Available
Cityscape Apartments
5707 Highway 7, St. Louis Park, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,338
909 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,603
1176 sqft
Spacious apartments located minutes from West End and Uptown. On-site fitness center, business center and free Wi-Fi. Updated kitchens, private balconies and patios, and full-size in-suite washers and dryers.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 12:02am
Blackstone
7 Units Available
The Flats at West End
5310 W 16th St, St. Louis Park, MN
Studio
$1,379
539 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,698
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,283
1103 sqft
Located steps from The Shops at West End and the best shopping and dining of St. Louis Park. Luxury community features pool, elevator, bocce court and yoga classes. Units offer granite counters and in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 12:06am
Elmwood
4 Units Available
Harmony Vista - Hoigaard Village
5650 W 36th St, St. Louis Park, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,670
927 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,940
1295 sqft
A level of sophistication that blends perfectly with its intimate and contemporary environment. Harmony Vista's 73 loft-style apartments come in many different sizes with a variety of one-of-a-kind floor plans and finishes.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Oak Hill
18 Units Available
Helix Apartments
7450 Highway 7, St. Louis Park, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,299
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,649
1153 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Private patios, suite-like bedrooms and spacious living areas are some highlights of these apartment homes. Residents of these luxury homes get access to the 24-hour fitness center, outdoor pool and laundry, among other facilities.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 12:42am
$
Wolfe Park
Contact for Availability
Excelsior & Grand
3820 Grand Way, St. Louis Park, MN
Studio
$1,399
554 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,499
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,899
1191 sqft
Pet-friendly homes with walk-in closets, breakfast bars, stainless steel appliances in kitchens and fireplaces. Community amenities include a heated pool, guest parking and a fitness center. A short drive away from Ridgedale Mall.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
Oak Hill
2 Units Available
Somerset Oak
7400 Oak Park Village Dr, St. Louis Park, MN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,530
1083 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,005
1514 sqft
Situated near the beautiful Lake Calhoun and Lake of the Isles. Tenants can enjoy units with walk-in closets, in-unit laundry and dishwashers. The community includes clubhouse, courtyard, parking and 24-hour maintenance.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Blackstone
30 Units Available
Central Park West
1511 Utica Ave S, St. Louis Park, MN
Studio
$1,525
621 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,740
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,099
1131 sqft
Prime location in St. Louis Park, this newly constructed complex features a 24-hour gym, BBQ/Grill, and Volleyball court. Units have hardwood floors, granite counters, and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Sorensen
8 Units Available
Boulevard 100
3000 South Highway 100, St. Louis Park, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,075
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,320
985 sqft
Looking for a clean, quiet place to come home to at an affordable price? Live at Boulevard 100 Apartments. You'll enjoy our St Louis Park location just minutes from Uptown and Downtown Minneapolis!
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 12:33am
$
Triangle
3 Units Available
Park Point
4300 Highway 7, St. Louis Park, MN
1 Bedroom
$960
515 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Park Point was built in 1948 and is a quiet apartment complex of 5 apartment buildings located at the point of the Triangle Neighborhood within the St. Louis Park City limits. We are located across the street from Minneapolis – Uptown.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 9 at 04:27pm
Wolfe Park
15 Units Available
Verge
3601 Park Center Blvd, St. Louis Park, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,399
698 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
977 sqft
Just off Highway 100 with quick access to downtown Minneapolis. Modern apartments with walkout balconies, hardwood floors, large kitchens and granite countertops. Wi-Fi cafe and rooftop terrace for residents.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Minnehaha
6 Units Available
Urban Park Apartments
3601 Phillips Pkwy, St. Louis Park, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,360
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,690
1010 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,025
1307 sqft
Apartment community amenities include a tanning room, a pool, and bike and running paths. Along the scenic Cedar Lake Trail, these apartment homes feature fireplaces, in-home laundry and plank flooring. Easy access to Highway 169.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 12:12am
Elmwood
2 Units Available
Camerata - Hoigaard Village
5600 Camerata Way, St. Louis Park, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,930
1194 sqft
The Camerata offers an impressive ensemble of floor plan options, including studios, one-bedrooms, one-bedrooms with dens, two-bedrooms, and two-bedrooms with den apartment homes.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 12:17am
Wolfe Park
1 Unit Available
Adagio - Hoigaard Village
5655 W 35th St, St. Louis Park, MN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
1104 sqft
The Adagio is a community that combines contemporary common areas, beautiful apartment interiors and a dynamic menu of complementary amenities, all meant to help you relax and appreciate your time at home.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 12:04am
Blackstone
137 Units Available
Elan West End
1325 Utica Avenue South, St. Louis Park, MN
Studio
$1,545
612 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,755
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,260
1087 sqft
Meet Elan West End: the newest addition to the St. Louis Park skyline. These luxe one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartment residences rival anything you’ve seen in the Twin Cities. Sophisticated and cool. Relaxing and warm. Inviting interiors.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Minnehaha
39 Units Available
Urban Park II
3601 Phillips Parkway, St. Louis Park, MN
Studio
$1,285
547 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,420
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Proudly introducing Urban Park I & II—an upscale community where you can lead a comfortable and sophisticated lifestyle in the quaint Minneapolis metropolitan area.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:38am
Aquila
1 Unit Available
8214 West 35th Street
8214 West 35th Street, St. Louis Park, MN
4 Bedrooms
$2,150
1665 sqft
IMAGINE HOMES IS PLEASED TO OFFER 100% SELF-GUIDED HOME TOURS THAT ALLOW YOU TO VISIT OUR HOMES WHILE PRACTICING SOCIAL DISTANCING! This recently updated 4 bedroom home boasts a brand new kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counters,

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:38am
Willow Park
1 Unit Available
2521 Oregon Avenue South
2521 Oregon Avenue South, St. Louis Park, MN
4 Bedrooms
$2,195
1327 sqft
IMAGINE HOMES IS PLEASED TO OFFER 100% SELF-GUIDED HOME TOURS THAT ALLOW YOU TO VISIT OUR HOMES WHILE PRACTICING SOCIAL DISTANCING! Fully renovated one story living in the heart of St. Louis Park.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Bronx Park
1 Unit Available
2746 Florida Ave South
2746 Florida Avenue South, St. Louis Park, MN
3 Bedrooms
$2,095
1800 sqft
2746 Florida Ave South Available 08/01/20 St Louis Park Single Family Home, Renovated Kitchen, One Car Garage, Avail 8-1 - This home will be available for a Aug 1st move in. Video walkthrough is located on the Guardian Property Management Website.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in St. Louis Park, MN

Finding an apartment in St. Louis Park that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

