Apartment List
/
MN
/
st louis park
/
apartments with hardwood floors
Last updated June 14 2020 at 3:37 PM

169 Apartments for rent in St. Louis Park, MN with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for St. Louis Park renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
Meadowbrook
18 Units Available
Era on Excelsior
6860 Excelsior Blvd, St. Louis Park, MN
Studio
$956
485 sqft
1 Bedroom
$991
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,432
1150 sqft
Granite counters and in-unit laundry characterize these recently renovated modern apartments. They are located just minutes away from a golf course and impressive biking trails.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 01:29pm
Birchwood
7 Units Available
Colonial Terrace
5621 Minnetonka Blvd, St. Louis Park, MN
Studio
$939
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,329
900 sqft
Spacious apartments with walk-in closets and hardwood-style flooring. Residents get access to a community room and picnic spots. On-site parking available. Easy access to I-394. Close to Westwood Hills Nature Center.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Wolfe Park
13 Units Available
4800 Excelsior
4800 Excelsior Blvd, St. Louis Park, MN
Studio
$1,405
557 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,550
851 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,065
1172 sqft
Contemporary community close to Trader Joe's and the Miracle Mile Shopping Center. Units feature lofted bedrooms, dual sink vanities, walk-in closets with mirrored doors and softened water.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
Eliot
19 Units Available
Siena Apartment Homes
6800 Cedar Lake Rd S, St. Louis Park, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,525
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,920
1094 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,775
1423 sqft
Luxury community offers tenants gym, courtyard and parking. Units include stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry and fireplace. Centrally located in the heart of St. Louis Park, MN, near parks and entertainment.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Wolfe Park
24 Units Available
The Ellipse on Excelsior
3920 Excelsior Blvd, St. Louis Park, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,498
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,946
1213 sqft
Located just minutes from downtown Minneapolis and St. Louis Park's West End. The luxury community features clubhouse, car wash area, bike storage and 24-hour gym. Tenants can enjoy units with in-unit laundry and fireplace.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
$
Eliot
7 Units Available
The Gables at Park Pointe
1361 Hampshire Ave S, St. Louis Park, MN
Studio
$1,290
522 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,658
1084 sqft
Located in the heart of St. Louis Park with easy access to I-394. Units in luxury community include dishwasher, stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. Tenants have access to 24-hour gym, clubhouse, pool and sauna.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 12:32pm
Wolfe Park
4 Units Available
Minikahda Court Apartments
3504 Minikahda Ct, St. Louis Park, MN
Studio
$1,159
442 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,170
607 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,360
680 sqft
Luxurious units feature hardwood floors, patio/balcony and air conditioning. Tenants have access to 24-hour gym, pool and onsite laundry. Conveniently situated close to beautiful 1.8 mile nature trail circling the Bass Lake Nature Preserve.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 12:28pm
Elmwood
4 Units Available
Harmony Vista - Hoigaard Village
5650 W 36th St, St. Louis Park, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,670
927 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,940
1295 sqft
A level of sophistication that blends perfectly with its intimate and contemporary environment. Harmony Vista's 73 loft-style apartments come in many different sizes with a variety of one-of-a-kind floor plans and finishes.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
Oak Hill
18 Units Available
Helix Apartments
7450 Highway 7, St. Louis Park, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,299
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,649
1153 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Private patios, suite-like bedrooms and spacious living areas are some highlights of these apartment homes. Residents of these luxury homes get access to the 24-hour fitness center, outdoor pool and laundry, among other facilities.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 12:42am
$
Wolfe Park
Contact for Availability
Excelsior & Grand
3820 Grand Way, St. Louis Park, MN
Studio
$1,399
554 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,499
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,899
1191 sqft
Pet-friendly homes with walk-in closets, breakfast bars, stainless steel appliances in kitchens and fireplaces. Community amenities include a heated pool, guest parking and a fitness center. A short drive away from Ridgedale Mall.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Blackstone
30 Units Available
Central Park West
1511 Utica Ave S, St. Louis Park, MN
Studio
$1,525
621 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,740
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,099
1131 sqft
Prime location in St. Louis Park, this newly constructed complex features a 24-hour gym, BBQ/Grill, and Volleyball court. Units have hardwood floors, granite counters, and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Minnehaha
6 Units Available
Urban Park Apartments
3601 Phillips Pkwy, St. Louis Park, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,360
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,690
1010 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,025
1307 sqft
Apartment community amenities include a tanning room, a pool, and bike and running paths. Along the scenic Cedar Lake Trail, these apartment homes feature fireplaces, in-home laundry and plank flooring. Easy access to Highway 169.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 12:49pm
Willow Park
1 Unit Available
Westwood Chateau
2242 Nevada Ave S, St. Louis Park, MN
1 Bedroom
$950
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Westwood Chateau is located in a nice quite area of St. Louis Park across from a park and with easy access to highways 100 & 7 and I394. We are minutes from the lakes and shopping.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 12:10pm
Blackstone
137 Units Available
Elan West End
1325 Utica Avenue South, St. Louis Park, MN
Studio
$1,545
612 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,755
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,260
1087 sqft
Meet Elan West End: the newest addition to the St. Louis Park skyline. These luxe one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartment residences rival anything you’ve seen in the Twin Cities. Sophisticated and cool. Relaxing and warm. Inviting interiors.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Minnehaha
39 Units Available
Urban Park II
3601 Phillips Parkway, St. Louis Park, MN
Studio
$1,285
547 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,420
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Proudly introducing Urban Park I & II—an upscale community where you can lead a comfortable and sophisticated lifestyle in the quaint Minneapolis metropolitan area.

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Texa-Tonka
1 Unit Available
2925 Rhode Island Ave S
2925 Rhode Island Avenue South, St. Louis Park, MN
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1120 sqft
Welcome Home - Single Family St. Louis Park - Property Id: 249346 Conveniently located off of Minnetonka Boulevard.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Bronx Park
1 Unit Available
2746 Florida Ave South
2746 Florida Avenue South, St. Louis Park, MN
3 Bedrooms
$2,095
1800 sqft
2746 Florida Ave South Available 08/01/20 St Louis Park Single Family Home, Renovated Kitchen, One Car Garage, Avail 8-1 - This home will be available for a Aug 1st move in. Video walkthrough is located on the Guardian Property Management Website.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
Oak Hill
1 Unit Available
3056 Nevada Ave S
3056 Nevada Avenue South, St. Louis Park, MN
3 Bedrooms
$2,895
2389 sqft
Must see 2008 built 2 story home in a great location with a great deck in the back overlooking a park 1 block away.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 02:36pm
Aquila
1 Unit Available
8214 West 35th Street
8214 West 35th Street, St. Louis Park, MN
4 Bedrooms
$2,150
1665 sqft
IMAGINE HOMES IS PLEASED TO OFFER 100% SELF-GUIDED HOME TOURS THAT ALLOW YOU TO VISIT OUR HOMES WHILE PRACTICING SOCIAL DISTANCING! This recently updated 4 bedroom home boasts a brand new kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counters,

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 02:36pm
Willow Park
1 Unit Available
2521 Oregon Avenue South
2521 Oregon Avenue South, St. Louis Park, MN
4 Bedrooms
$2,195
1327 sqft
IMAGINE HOMES IS PLEASED TO OFFER 100% SELF-GUIDED HOME TOURS THAT ALLOW YOU TO VISIT OUR HOMES WHILE PRACTICING SOCIAL DISTANCING! Fully renovated one story living in the heart of St. Louis Park.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 02:24pm
Eliot
1 Unit Available
1812 Colorado Ave. S
1812 Colorado Avenue South, St. Louis Park, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
912 sqft
$300 OFF YOUR FIRST MONTH'S RENT IF YOU SIGN A LEASE BEFORE JUNE 26TH! Updated house in great St. Louis Park location. Close to the West End, Downtown, and Uptown. Washer & dryer included. Available August 1st. Sunny 3 bed, 1 bath with 1.

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Brookside
1 Unit Available
4124 Xenwood Avenue S
4124 Xenwood Avenue South, St. Louis Park, MN
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
2014 sqft
Beautifully updated and meticulously maintained! You'll love this charming 3 bedroom Cape Cod. Main level features a large living room with wood burning fireplace, 2 bedrooms, 1 full bath, newly remodeled kitchen, and gleaming hardwood floors.
Results within 1 mile of St. Louis Park
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
$
West Calhoun
26 Units Available
Be @ The Calhoun Greenway
3144 Chowen Ave S, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,310
549 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,489
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,070
1056 sqft
The Calhoun Greenway is a new apartment community for those with an active lifestyle. Located in Uptown Minneapolis, which is typically traffic-free. Features in-unit laundry, patios, and balconies.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
Cedar Isles - Dean
13 Units Available
Lake Calhoun Flats
3036 W Lake St, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,213
622 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,505
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
1085 sqft
Lake Calhoun Flats is near West Calhoun Parkway. Provides access to Uptown/Downtown Minneapolis' eclectic dining and premier retail. Features laundry facilities. Fine granite counters. Internet access and cafe. A pristine lake view.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in St. Louis Park, MN

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for St. Louis Park renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

Similar Pages

St. Louis Park 1 BedroomsSt. Louis Park 2 BedroomsSt. Louis Park 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsSt. Louis Park 3 BedroomsSt. Louis Park Accessible ApartmentsSt. Louis Park Apartments with Balcony
St. Louis Park Apartments with GarageSt. Louis Park Apartments with GymSt. Louis Park Apartments with Hardwood FloorsSt. Louis Park Apartments with Move-in SpecialsSt. Louis Park Apartments with ParkingSt. Louis Park Apartments with Pool
St. Louis Park Apartments with Washer-DryerSt. Louis Park Dog Friendly ApartmentsSt. Louis Park Furnished ApartmentsSt. Louis Park Pet Friendly PlacesSt. Louis Park Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MN
Woodbury, MNEdina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNMaple Grove, MN
Roseville, MNApple Valley, MNRichfield, MNGolden Valley, MNBrooklyn Center, MNChaska, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Wolfe ParkTriangleEliot
Oak HillElmwood
BirchwoodBlackstone

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline University
Hennepin Technical CollegeMetropolitan State University
University of Minnesota-Twin Cities