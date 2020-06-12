/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
154 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in St. Louis Park, MN
Wolfe Park
11 Units Available
Walden Wood
4301 Park Glen Rd, St. Louis Park, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,304
1037 sqft
Located adjacent to the Bass Lake Preserve, which is a haven for bird-watchers. Stylish homes come with spacious closets and ornate woodwork in rooms.
Elmwood
4 Units Available
Harmony Vista - Hoigaard Village
5650 W 36th St, St. Louis Park, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,940
1295 sqft
A level of sophistication that blends perfectly with its intimate and contemporary environment. Harmony Vista's 73 loft-style apartments come in many different sizes with a variety of one-of-a-kind floor plans and finishes.
Wolfe Park
26 Units Available
The Ellipse on Excelsior
3920 Excelsior Blvd, St. Louis Park, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,983
1213 sqft
Located just minutes from downtown Minneapolis and St. Louis Park's West End. The luxury community features clubhouse, car wash area, bike storage and 24-hour gym. Tenants can enjoy units with in-unit laundry and fireplace.
Wolfe Park
Contact for Availability
Excelsior & Grand
3820 Grand Way, St. Louis Park, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,899
1191 sqft
Pet-friendly homes with walk-in closets, breakfast bars, stainless steel appliances in kitchens and fireplaces. Community amenities include a heated pool, guest parking and a fitness center. A short drive away from Ridgedale Mall.
Eliot
18 Units Available
Siena Apartment Homes
6800 Cedar Lake Rd S, St. Louis Park, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,920
1094 sqft
Luxury community offers tenants gym, courtyard and parking. Units include stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry and fireplace. Centrally located in the heart of St. Louis Park, MN, near parks and entertainment.
Oak Hill
19 Units Available
Louisiana Oaks Apartments
7201 Walker St, St. Louis Park, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,634
1204 sqft
Located close to the metro station, these apartment homes offer community facilities like heated parking, a modern fitness center and a spa. Homes come equipped with a fireplace and laundry, among other amenities.
Eliot
17 Units Available
Park Pointe
1435 Hampshire Ave S, St. Louis Park, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,457
1031 sqft
Situated in the heart of St. Louis Park, with easy access to Minneapolis via I-394. Recently renovated units have walk-in closets, garbage disposal and dishwasher. The luxury community has gym, pool, sauna and more.
Triangle
9 Units Available
Inglewood Trails Apartments
3200 Inglewood Ave S, St. Louis Park, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,872
1210 sqft
Located in the vicinity of Lake Calhoun and downtown Minneapolis. The neighborhood offers exciting biking and hiking trails. Apartment homes come with full size washers, walk-in closets and patios.
Minnehaha
40 Units Available
Urban Park II
3601 Phillips Parkway, St. Louis Park, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,845
1147 sqft
Proudly introducing Urban Park I & II—an upscale community where you can lead a comfortable and sophisticated lifestyle in the quaint Minneapolis metropolitan area.
Blackstone
33 Units Available
Central Park West
1511 Utica Ave S, St. Louis Park, MN
2 Bedrooms
$2,099
1131 sqft
Prime location in St. Louis Park, this newly constructed complex features a 24-hour gym, BBQ/Grill, and Volleyball court. Units have hardwood floors, granite counters, and walk-in closets.
Wolfe Park
12 Units Available
4800 Excelsior
4800 Excelsior Blvd, St. Louis Park, MN
2 Bedrooms
$2,065
1172 sqft
Contemporary community close to Trader Joe's and the Miracle Mile Shopping Center. Units feature lofted bedrooms, dual sink vanities, walk-in closets with mirrored doors and softened water.
Wolfe Park
15 Units Available
Verge
3601 Park Center Blvd, St. Louis Park, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
977 sqft
Just off Highway 100 with quick access to downtown Minneapolis. Modern apartments with walkout balconies, hardwood floors, large kitchens and granite countertops. Wi-Fi cafe and rooftop terrace for residents.
Elmwood
13 Units Available
Cityscape Apartments
5707 Highway 7, St. Louis Park, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,660
1176 sqft
Spacious apartments located minutes from West End and Uptown. On-site fitness center, business center and free Wi-Fi. Updated kitchens, private balconies and patios, and full-size in-suite washers and dryers.
Eliot
6 Units Available
The Gables at Park Pointe
1361 Hampshire Ave S, St. Louis Park, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,658
1053 sqft
Located in the heart of St. Louis Park with easy access to I-394. Units in luxury community include dishwasher, stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. Tenants have access to 24-hour gym, clubhouse, pool and sauna.
Oak Hill
19 Units Available
Helix Apartments
7450 Highway 7, St. Louis Park, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,649
1153 sqft
Private patios, suite-like bedrooms and spacious living areas are some highlights of these apartment homes. Residents of these luxury homes get access to the 24-hour fitness center, outdoor pool and laundry, among other facilities.
Blackstone
8 Units Available
The Flats at West End
5310 W 16th St, St. Louis Park, MN
2 Bedrooms
$2,283
1103 sqft
Located steps from The Shops at West End and the best shopping and dining of St. Louis Park. Luxury community features pool, elevator, bocce court and yoga classes. Units offer granite counters and in-unit laundry.
Elmwood
5 Units Available
Camerata - Hoigaard Village
5600 Camerata Way, St. Louis Park, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,880
1189 sqft
The Camerata offers an impressive ensemble of floor plan options, including studios, one-bedrooms, one-bedrooms with dens, two-bedrooms, and two-bedrooms with den apartment homes.
Wolfe Park
1 Unit Available
Adagio - Hoigaard Village
5655 W 35th St, St. Louis Park, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
1069 sqft
The Adagio is a community that combines contemporary common areas, beautiful apartment interiors and a dynamic menu of complementary amenities, all meant to help you relax and appreciate your time at home.
Blackstone
137 Units Available
Elan West End
1325 Utica Avenue South, St. Louis Park, MN
2 Bedrooms
$2,260
1087 sqft
Meet Elan West End: the newest addition to the St. Louis Park skyline. These luxe one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartment residences rival anything you’ve seen in the Twin Cities. Sophisticated and cool. Relaxing and warm. Inviting interiors.
Minnehaha
7 Units Available
Urban Park Apartments
3601 Phillips Pkwy, St. Louis Park, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,690
1010 sqft
Apartment community amenities include a tanning room, a pool, and bike and running paths. Along the scenic Cedar Lake Trail, these apartment homes feature fireplaces, in-home laundry and plank flooring. Easy access to Highway 169.
Browndale
1 Unit Available
4129 Utica Avenue S
4129 Utica Avenue South, St. Louis Park, MN
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1260 sqft
Tasteful finishes and move-in ready for this Browndale gem! 2 bed 2 bath SF in prime location close to lakes, excelsior and grand and West End. Kitchen with maple cabinets and granite, and updated baths.
Blackstone
1 Unit Available
1511 Utica Avenue S
1511 Utica Avenue South, St. Louis Park, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,999
1116 sqft
*1 month free on 12-15 month leases* Central Park west offers an amazing West End location with unparalleled amenities.
Birchwood
1 Unit Available
2570 Alabama Avenue S
2570 Alabama Avenue South, St. Louis Park, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
1152 sqft
Two bedroom end unit in a convenient location. Private 2 car garage that has plenty of space for storage and just steps away from unit. Easy access to highway 100 and just minutes from shops and restaurants.
62 Units Available
Talo Apartments
5100 Wayzata Blvd, Golden Valley, MN
2 Bedrooms
$2,470
1083 sqft
One-of-a-kind lazy river pool, Swedish sauna, and indoor rock climbing wall highlight the amenities for active residents. Only five minutes to downtown Minneapolis and all it has to offer.
