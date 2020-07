Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center conference room car wash area clubhouse community garden concierge 24hr gym parking bbq/grill guest parking guest suite internet access elevator 24hr maintenance bike storage

We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. Newly gorgeously renovated community spaces at The Ellipse and e2. Two exceptional apartment buildings perfectly placed on Excelsior and France, just blocks from the Lakes. Each showcase over-sized windows and striking finishes while boasting individuality and independence - something for everyone. Find your perfect fit with floor plans ranging from studios to two-level penthouse plans. All of the community spaces have been brought new life in 2019.