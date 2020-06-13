115 Apartments for rent in Brooklyn Park, MN📍
Lakeland Park
6 Units Available
Eden Park
6455 Zane Ave N, Brooklyn Park, MN
1 Bedroom
$920
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
889 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1365 sqft
Located in the heart of Brooklyn, NY, this complex is close to major highways and public transportation. This complex comes with perks such as high-speed internet, dishwashers, patios/balconies and much more.
Edinburgh
15 Units Available
The Fairways Apartments At Edinburgh
8617 Edinbrook Xing, Brooklyn Park, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,445
838 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
1179 sqft
Located on the Edinburgh USA golf course and within 15 minutes of downtown Minneapolis. Models include walk-in closets and full-size washer and dryer. Outdoor amenities include pool and beautiful landscaping.
Lakeland Park
1 Unit Available
Garden Gates
6390 Douglas Dr N, Brooklyn Park, MN
1 Bedroom
$939
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
6392 DOUGLAS DRIVE #105 Available 08/01/20 Garden Gates Apartments - At Garden Gates Apartments you will experience all of the great benefits to apartment living Outdoor Swimming Pool to the convenience of living in an apartment where we pay your
River Park
7 Units Available
Riverview Apartments
8150 W River Rd, Brooklyn Park, MN
1 Bedroom
$900
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1100 sqft
Thoughtfully designed homes with fully equipped kitchens and ceiling fans. Ample onsite offerings, including a playground, barbecue area, and clubhouse. Near gorgeous River Park and the Mississippi River. Easy access to Minnesota SR 252.
Central Brooklyn
3 Units Available
Point of America
7870 Zane Ave N, Brooklyn Park, MN
1 Bedroom
$865
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Our Virtual Leasing Doors are Open! We take pride in providing quality, well-maintained, clean, and economical apartments in Brooklyn Park! Our 1 and 2 bedroom apartments feature large closets, galley-style kitchens, gas cooking ranges, spacious
Village Creek
8 Units Available
Pebble Creek North
5625 69th Ave N, Brooklyn Park, MN
1 Bedroom
$885
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Pebble Creek North in Brooklyn Park. View photos, descriptions and more!
Village Creek
3 Units Available
Huntington Place
5805 73rd Ave N, Brooklyn Park, MN
1 Bedroom
$949
685 sqft
Just off the I-694 and conveniently located near bus lines, schools and shopping. On-site laundry, clubhouse, courtyard and dog park. The recently renovated units feature all appliances, extra storage and large closets.
Central Brooklyn
3 Units Available
Villa Del Coronado
8104 Zane Ave N, Brooklyn Park, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,000
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
784 sqft
Residents enjoy spacious one- or two-bedroom apartments and access to community clubhouse, indoor pool, laundry room on every floor and picnic area. Additional storage available. Section 8 and cats welcome.
Village Creek
4 Units Available
Ridgebrook Apartments
5840 73rd Ave N, Brooklyn Park, MN
1 Bedroom
$900
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1102 sqft
Easy access to city bus stop, pet walking areas and playground. Spacious apartments include oversized floorplans with walk-in closets in select models. On-site pool and fitness center.
Palmer Lake
1 Unit Available
7330 Irving Ave N
7330 Irving Avenue North, Brooklyn Park, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1150 sqft
Another fantastic listing by Renter's Warehouse! This 3 bedroom/ 1.5 bath home features hardwood floors throughout, an upper level loft, an attached garage, and a fenced yard.
Commerce
1 Unit Available
8839 N Maplebrook Court
8839 North Maplebrook Circle, Brooklyn Park, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
1268 sqft
Rent this 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom end unit town home in Brooklyn Park. The upper level has the living room, dining room and kitchen, all with hardwood floors. The 2 bedrooms and the full bathroom are also on the upper level.
Candlewood
1 Unit Available
8478 Adair Avenue North
8478 Adair Avenue North, Brooklyn Park, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1130 sqft
***In person and virtual tours are available, please contact the agent for more details.
Oak Grove
1 Unit Available
6405 101st Avenue N
6405 101st Avenue North, Brooklyn Park, MN
4 Bedrooms
$2,685
3780 sqft
6405 101st Avenue N Available 06/30/20 Stunning DR Horton Model Home! - Majestic staircase with grand foyer in the ideal Brooklyn Park neighborhood. Easy access to parks, trails, shopping and quick highway access.
Central Brooklyn
1 Unit Available
8300 Zane Avenue North-107
8300 Zane Avenue North, Brooklyn Park, MN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1000 sqft
***At this time, all of our showings on Thursdays and Fridays will be VIRTUAL SHOWINGS through a Zoom link during your scheduled showing time.
Central Brooklyn
1 Unit Available
8308 Zane Avenue North-203
8308 Zane Avenue North, Brooklyn Park, MN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1000 sqft
***At this time, all of our showings on Thursdays and Fridays will be VIRTUAL SHOWINGS through a Zoom link during your scheduled showing time.
Hartkopf
1 Unit Available
7523 Brunswick Avenue N
7523 Brunswick Avenue North, Brooklyn Park, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1700 sqft
Don't miss this 3BD/2BA, 1700 sqft duplex for rent. This property features an open floor plan, large kitchen, and dining area. Fresh paint & Hardwood floors, new carpet & washer/dryer. Lawncare & snow removal is tenant responsibility.
Hartkopf
1 Unit Available
7450 72nd Lane N
7450 72nd Lane North, Brooklyn Park, MN
1 Bedroom
$895
710 sqft
Available June 1st! This 1Bed/1Bath condo offers wood floors, updated appliances, and cabinets, living room walks out to a patio. Unassigned parking. This condo shares a common pool. Water/Sewer, Gas, and Trash included.
Hartkopf
1 Unit Available
7246 72nd Lane N
7246 72nd Lane North, Brooklyn Park, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
812 sqft
Available Now! This 2Bed/1Bath condo offers laminate wood floors throughout the main level, updated lighting fixtures, updated appliances, and cabinets, living room walks out to a patio. Unassigned parking. This condo shares a common pool.
Results within 1 mile of Brooklyn Park
17 Units Available
Skye at Arbor Lakes
11851 81st Ave N, Maple Grove, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,466
930 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,868
1254 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,327
1570 sqft
A stylish community with high-end fixtures. Numerous floor plan options, all with ample storage and great views. Nine-foot ceilings, custom cabinetry and energy-efficient appliances. Outdoor courtyard. Pet-friendly.
Meadow Lake Park
10 Units Available
Ironwood Apartments
8400 Bass Lake Rd., New Hope, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,565
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,874
1087 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. Ironwood offers upscale apartments that let you dream bigger.
Broadway
10 Units Available
Bass Lake Crossing
5701 Quebec Ave N, New Hope, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,081
1000 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
1200 sqft
Studio and one-bedroom apartments one mile from Highway 169 and close to downtown bus line. Third-floor units have wood burning fireplaces, and all units have dining areas and spacious kitchens and bathrooms.
East Palmer Lake
3 Units Available
Lynwood Pointe Apartments
6925 Humboldt Ave N, Brooklyn Center, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,081
1100 sqft
This property's amenities include a community garden, on-site laundry and garage parking. Apartments feature window coverings, walk-in closets and patios/balconies. Evergreen Park and the Shingle Creek Center are both conveniently nearby.
Firehouse
2 Units Available
Earle Brown Farm Apts
1701 69th Ave N, Brooklyn Center, MN
1 Bedroom
$950
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located just a few blocks north of 694 in Brooklyn Center, Earl Brown Farm Apartments offers spacious one and two-bedroom apartments perfect for singles, roommates or families. Enjoy an in-door heated pool year-round.
1 Unit Available
Crest Oak
9900 Bluebird St NW, Coon Rapids, MN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
850 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful wooded location, just steps from the Mississippi River. Community offers residents parking, playground and on-site laundry. Units feature bathtub, dishwasher, extra storage, garbage disposal and ice maker.
Frequently Asked Questions
The average rent price for Brooklyn Park rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,280.
Some of the most popular neighborhoods in Brooklyn Park include Central Brooklyn.
Some of the colleges located in the Brooklyn Park area include Hennepin Technical College, North Hennepin Community College, Concordia University-Saint Paul, Hamline University, and Metropolitan State University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Brooklyn Park from include Minneapolis, St. Paul, St. Louis Park, Bloomington, and Plymouth.
Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNWoodbury, MNEdina, MNSt. Cloud, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNMaple Grove, MNRoseville, MNApple Valley, MNRichfield, MNGolden Valley, MNBrooklyn Center, MNChaska, MNNew Hope, MNInver Grove Heights, MNNew Brighton, MN