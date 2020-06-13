170 Apartments for rent in Plymouth, MN📍
What makes this city so popular among the experts? First, the population Goldilocks’ dream come true: not too big and not too small (it's just right). With a population of close to 80,000 residents, Plymouth has a homey feel with the attractions of a large city. It’s the seventh largest city in Minnesota, yet it doesn't feel overcrowded. The second reason is its location. Plymouth has many highways running through it, allowing for easy access to Minneapolis and major attractions. The third reason is its beauty. Located near central Minnesota where nature reigns, Plymouth boasts a number of lakes, trees, and parks. It is home to Medicine Lake (Plymouth's original name), which is the largest lake in the county. If you love to boat, fish, or canoe, you'll feel right at home here. Plymouth draws in boaters and anglers from all over the state and beyond.
If you've ever wanted to reenact the snowball fight scene in Elf and lay out by the pool tanning in the span of a year, then your next step is to find a place to live in Plymouth. This won’t be difficult nor will it be expensive.
How much will it cost? The good news is that you won’t have to work overtime every day to pay for rent. The average rent for a one-bedroom apartment is slightly higher than the national average and other places in Minnesota, but anyone with a decent paycheck will be able to afford rent.
When to rent Unless you've wished you were an Eskimo in a past life, you may want to avoid house searching and moving in the winter. The one benefit of winter renting, though, is less competition for housing due to the off-peak season. Renting during any other season should be a breeze as well.
What you need Set an appointment to meet with the landlord or apartment complex manager to discuss what you are looking for and what they have available. Most apartment complexes and landlords have some restrictions or guidelines as to what pets residents can have, and most will require a pet deposit - so keep that in mind when bringing your furry friends. Be sure to bring the deposit required, proper documentation and references, and a spirit for outdoor adventure.
County /Dunkirk: If you have the cash to live here, you'll want to. The neighborhood is wealthier than 98% of neighborhoods in the country. We've heard whispers that it's dubbed "Paradise in Plymouth".
Zachary/Rockford: This community is made up of mostly apartment complexes. It’s snazzy, quiet, and spacious.
Bass Lake: If you are nearing retirement, this is a great community to live in. Most residents are retired or close to retirement age. Avoid the hustle and bustle and noise and settle down in this quiet community.
Wood Crest: Located in quiet surroundings, there is additional development taking place.
Hampton Hills: A beautiful community surrounded by nature. Great for the Thoreau's in us who enjoy living among the woodlands, wetland, and parks available in this neighborhood.$$
Now you know something about Plymouth and have a few places to search for a place to live. What about things to do?
If you consider yourself Michelle Kwan's protege (or an aspiring one, at least), you will enjoy the wonderful ice skating rink called the Plymouth Ice Center. Owned and operated by the city, the rink has three layers of ice sheets for Olympic and Professional skaters. The Fieldhouse is a huge outdoor facility for sports, walking, jogging, etc. It’s a nice place to get (and stay) in shape. The Plymouth Creek Center is one of the most attractive parks in the country, especially during the fall and winter months. The change of the leaves and the snow capped hills make for beautiful scenery and landscape. If you are an avid walker, jogger, biker, or nature lover, you will flourish the meditative parks and trails located in the city.
The climate in Minnesota is is hot and cold- literally. You have to like it cold and snowy in the winters, and fairly steamy in the summers -- or you'll be like a fish out of water here. The summer temperatures average about 85 degrees with the hottest months being July and August. The winter temperatures average about 20 degrees. It can get downright frigid from December through March with temperatures in the below-zeroes. However, if you love the winter, love nature, love a quiet peaceful suburb but also love big cities, Plymouth is the perfect spot to call your new home.