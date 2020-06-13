Apartment List
170 Apartments for rent in Plymouth, MN

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
1 Unit Available
The Wellington Apartments
17210 County Road 6, Plymouth, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,155
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Within easy distance to lakes, rivers and beaches, this suburb of the Twin Cities is close to everything. Amenities include a fitness facility, pool, hot tub and fire pit.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
24 Units Available
Westwind Apts
275 Shelard Pkwy, Plymouth, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,236
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,398
1011 sqft
Located close to I-394 for easy transportation, the disabled-friendly community has an impressive walking score of 75. Residents get access to heated parking lots, laundry and game room.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
16 Units Available
Vicksburg Village
15730 Rockford Rd, Plymouth, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,303
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,521
1114 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Sprawling community with one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. Recently renovated units come with air conditioning, walk-in closets, fireplace and garbage disposal. Close to I-494 and Highway 55, and a short drive from downtown Minneapolis.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
16 Units Available
Stoneleigh at the Reserve
5200 Annapolis Ln N, Plymouth, MN
Studio
$1,180
530 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,295
857 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,605
1209 sqft
Apartment homes with exceptional features including nine-foot ceilings with crown molding and ample closet space. Enjoy smoke-free living, four fitness centers and 24 hour tanning. Close to Medicine Lake Regional Trail and local transit.
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
23 Units Available
Shadow Hills
4540 Nathan Ln N, Plymouth, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,318
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,488
1218 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful apartments in a full-service community that celebrates active living. Pet-friendly apartments with dishwasher, air conditioning and patio/balcony. Some units feature ensuite laundry. Community offers 24-hour gym, pool, hot tub and more.
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
10 Units Available
Creekside Apartments
200 Nathan Ln N, Plymouth, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,218
885 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,610
1105 sqft
Upscale, smoke-free living. Spacious floor plans, professionally decorated interiors, fabulous club room, state-of-the-art fitness center, underground heated parking and furnished guest suites. Near transit and close to downtown Minneapolis.
Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
26 Units Available
The Quinn at Plymouth
6110 Quinwood Lane N, Plymouth, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,380
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,497
1090 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,203
1417 sqft
Luxury apartments in a 16-acre, landscaped neighborhood where nature and convenience coexist. Superbly appointed apartment homes with nine-foot ceilings, kitchen islands, triple-crown molding, walk-in closets and much more. Located just 10 miles northwest of Minneapolis.
Last updated June 12 at 09:04pm
24 Units Available
Park Place
14550 34th Ave N, Plymouth, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,345
958 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1233 sqft
Luxury in Plymouth is found at the recently renovated Park Place Apartments. Tennis courts, hot tubs and a 24-hour gym satisfy your recreational needs, while nearby I-494 makes commuting easy.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
9 Units Available
Plymouth Square at 37th Apartments
15300 37th Ave N, Plymouth, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,170
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,480
1003 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Deluxe 1-, 2- and 3-bedroom apartments for rent just minutes from downtown Minneapolis. Full appliance package with European cabinetry. Pet friendly. Pool and gym. Near Cub Foods, Caribou coffee and more.
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
11 Units Available
The Axis
350 Nathan Ln, Plymouth, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,350
652 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,960
1269 sqft
Upscale living meets easy urban access and the beauty of nature. Luxury apartments feature stainless steel appliances, dishwasher and carpet. Pet-friendly community offers pool, clubhouse and conference room. Close to city shopping and dining.
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
16 Units Available
Willow Creek Apartments
135 Nathan Ln N, Plymouth, MN
Studio
$1,119
605 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,188
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,327
900 sqft
An exceptional renting experience in a thriving community. Recently renovated, pet-friendly units feature walk-in closets, air conditioning and patio/balcony. Grounds feature pool, sauna, playground, business center, gym and much more.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
4 Units Available
Bass Lake Hills Townhomes
5814 Teakwood Ln N, Plymouth, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,649
1226 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Contemporary pet-friendly townhouses built on lush green grounds, not far from I-45, I-94 and Highway 169. Carpets, walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances. Clubhouse, 24-hour maintenance, swimming pool and tennis court.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
11 Units Available
Stone Creek at Medicine Lake
1020 Medicine Lake Drive West, Plymouth, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,486
956 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,619
1239 sqft
Welcome to the luxury apartment home of your dreams. Our professional on-site staff is dedicated to taking care of each & every resident.
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
15 Units Available
Stonehill Apartments
3501 Xenium Ln N, Plymouth, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,275
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,530
1197 sqft
Luxurious amenities in units include laundry, walk-in closets, extra storage, and hardwood floors. Community features bike storage, game room, hot tub, and pool. Great location close to shopping at Plymouth Town Center and Arbor Lakes.
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
2 Units Available
Manor Royal Apartments
3930 Lancaster Ln N, Plymouth, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,065
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Just off Highway 169, this apartment complex boasts a modern clubhouse, media room, swimming pool, sauna and fitness center. Units have carpets and bathtubs. Close to the Hilde Performance Center and famous amphitheater.
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
11 Units Available
Oakwood Apartments
17600 14th Ave N, Plymouth, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,216
717 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,287
1011 sqft
Recently renovated pet-friendly rental apartments offer in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and patio/balcony. Grounds include convenient party room and cyber cafe. Quick access to highways, parks, trails and Wayzata school district.
Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
7 Units Available
Plymouth Ponds Apartments
4545 Nathan Ln N, Plymouth, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,350
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1147 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern apartments in a wooded environment, west of Highway 169. Hardwood floors, walk-in closets and balconies that overlook swimming pool. On-site courtyard, dog park and basketball court. Gas and water included in rent.
Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
3 Units Available
Lancaster Park Townhomes
4075 Lancaster Ln N, Plymouth, MN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1018 sqft
Spacious townhomes with walk-in closets and private balconies or patios. Private laundry. All residents enjoy access to community barbecue area. Garage parking is also available. Near Highway 169.
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
4 Units Available
Medicine Lake Apartments
1300 W Medicine Lake Dr, Plymouth, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,547
1169 sqft
Gorgeous resort-style apartment complex surrounded by the beauty of the Minnesota countryside landscape. On-site pool, gym, pet park, BBQ and sauna. Conveniently located near Luce Line Trail, local transit, shopping and entertainment. Pet friendly.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4300 Trenton Lane N #307
4300 Trenton Lane North, Plymouth, MN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
926 sqft
4300 Trenton Lane N #307 Available 07/01/20 Plymouth Condo, 1 Garage Space, Fireplace, Pool, Avail July 1st - This property is in great condition, the video was just taken by our tenant. The condo comes with one garage space.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
11210 12th Avenue North
11210 12th Avenue North, Plymouth, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
850 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Discover the amenities you really need! - Property Id: 296314 For the amenities you really want- W/D, stone FP & maple hardwood floors!! Within this charming apt building are 9 other apartments.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
5016 Yuma Ln N
5016 Yuma Lane North, Plymouth, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,985
1892 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Executive Townhome 3Br/2.5 (Wayzata) Plymouth, MN - Property Id: 288125 Location: 5016 Yuma Lane North, Plymouth, MN 55446 3BR/2.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
15505 59th Pl N
15505 59th Place North, Plymouth, MN
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2000 sqft
Available 08/15/20 Spacious Single Family Home in Plymouth MN - Property Id: 110915 Beautiful Single Family Home located in the Wayzata School District. It has a 4 car garage and half acre lot with nice views. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.

Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
15700 Rockford Rd
15700 Rockford Road, Plymouth, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,380
1300 sqft
2 BHK apartment in Vicksburg Village Apts on Rockford Road available for a 6 month/12 month sublease starting 1st Sep.
City GuidePlymouth
Plymouth was ranked the number one place to live in CNN Money in 2008. The Massachusetts settlers had bad luck of the draw.

What makes this city so popular among the experts? First, the population Goldilocks’ dream come true: not too big and not too small (it's just right). With a population of close to 80,000 residents, Plymouth has a homey feel with the attractions of a large city. It’s the seventh largest city in Minnesota, yet it doesn't feel overcrowded. The second reason is its location. Plymouth has many highways running through it, allowing for easy access to Minneapolis and major attractions. The third reason is its beauty. Located near central Minnesota where nature reigns, Plymouth boasts a number of lakes, trees, and parks. It is home to Medicine Lake (Plymouth's original name), which is the largest lake in the county. If you love to boat, fish, or canoe, you'll feel right at home here. Plymouth draws in boaters and anglers from all over the state and beyond.

Finding an Apartment in Plymouth

If you've ever wanted to reenact the snowball fight scene in Elf and lay out by the pool tanning in the span of a year, then your next step is to find a place to live in Plymouth. This won’t be difficult nor will it be expensive.

How much will it cost? The good news is that you won’t have to work overtime every day to pay for rent. The average rent for a one-bedroom apartment is slightly higher than the national average and other places in Minnesota, but anyone with a decent paycheck will be able to afford rent.

When to rent Unless you've wished you were an Eskimo in a past life, you may want to avoid house searching and moving in the winter. The one benefit of winter renting, though, is less competition for housing due to the off-peak season. Renting during any other season should be a breeze as well.

What you need Set an appointment to meet with the landlord or apartment complex manager to discuss what you are looking for and what they have available. Most apartment complexes and landlords have some restrictions or guidelines as to what pets residents can have, and most will require a pet deposit - so keep that in mind when bringing your furry friends. Be sure to bring the deposit required, proper documentation and references, and a spirit for outdoor adventure.

Plymouth Neighborhoods

County /Dunkirk: If you have the cash to live here, you'll want to. The neighborhood is wealthier than 98% of neighborhoods in the country. We've heard whispers that it's dubbed "Paradise in Plymouth".

Zachary/Rockford: This community is made up of mostly apartment complexes. It’s snazzy, quiet, and spacious.

Bass Lake: If you are nearing retirement, this is a great community to live in. Most residents are retired or close to retirement age. Avoid the hustle and bustle and noise and settle down in this quiet community.

Wood Crest: Located in quiet surroundings, there is additional development taking place.

Hampton Hills: A beautiful community surrounded by nature. Great for the Thoreau's in us who enjoy living among the woodlands, wetland, and parks available in this neighborhood.$$

Life in Plymouth

Now you know something about Plymouth and have a few places to search for a place to live. What about things to do?

If you consider yourself Michelle Kwan's protege (or an aspiring one, at least), you will enjoy the wonderful ice skating rink called the Plymouth Ice Center. Owned and operated by the city, the rink has three layers of ice sheets for Olympic and Professional skaters. The Fieldhouse is a huge outdoor facility for sports, walking, jogging, etc. It’s a nice place to get (and stay) in shape. The Plymouth Creek Center is one of the most attractive parks in the country, especially during the fall and winter months. The change of the leaves and the snow capped hills make for beautiful scenery and landscape. If you are an avid walker, jogger, biker, or nature lover, you will flourish the meditative parks and trails located in the city.

The climate in Minnesota is is hot and cold- literally. You have to like it cold and snowy in the winters, and fairly steamy in the summers -- or you'll be like a fish out of water here. The summer temperatures average about 85 degrees with the hottest months being July and August. The winter temperatures average about 20 degrees. It can get downright frigid from December through March with temperatures in the below-zeroes. However, if you love the winter, love nature, love a quiet peaceful suburb but also love big cities, Plymouth is the perfect spot to call your new home.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Plymouth?
The average rent price for Plymouth rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,570.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Plymouth?
Some of the colleges located in the Plymouth area include Concordia University-Saint Paul, Hamline University, Hennepin Technical College, Metropolitan State University, and University of Minnesota-Twin Cities. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Plymouth?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Plymouth from include Minneapolis, St. Paul, St. Louis Park, Bloomington, and Eden Prairie.

