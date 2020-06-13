170 Apartments for rent in Plymouth, MN

Finding an Apartment in Plymouth

If you've ever wanted to reenact the snowball fight scene in Elf and lay out by the pool tanning in the span of a year, then your next step is to find a place to live in Plymouth. This won’t be difficult nor will it be expensive.

How much will it cost? The good news is that you won’t have to work overtime every day to pay for rent. The average rent for a one-bedroom apartment is slightly higher than the national average and other places in Minnesota, but anyone with a decent paycheck will be able to afford rent.

When to rent Unless you've wished you were an Eskimo in a past life, you may want to avoid house searching and moving in the winter. The one benefit of winter renting, though, is less competition for housing due to the off-peak season. Renting during any other season should be a breeze as well.

What you need Set an appointment to meet with the landlord or apartment complex manager to discuss what you are looking for and what they have available. Most apartment complexes and landlords have some restrictions or guidelines as to what pets residents can have, and most will require a pet deposit - so keep that in mind when bringing your furry friends. Be sure to bring the deposit required, proper documentation and references, and a spirit for outdoor adventure.