Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel hardwood floors bathtub oven range refrigerator smoke-free units Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible business center clubhouse courtyard elevator fire pit gym playground bbq/grill bike storage garage parking 24hr maintenance conference room e-payments guest parking internet access key fob access lobby online portal package receiving smoke-free community

Want to make your friends jealous? Then move into the luxurious Siena Apartment Homes. Okay, we know that's not a good enough reason to choose an apartment in St. Louis Park, MN, but our gorgeous community spaces, outstanding customer service, and open apartment floor plans are three great reasons to choose our community.



Siena offers spacious one, two, and three-bedroom floor plans designed with stunning open concept kitchens complete with islands for entertaining, sleek granite countertops, and high-end dark maple cabinetry. Beyond the glamorous kitchen, you'll discover a cozy electric fireplace, a full-size washer and dryer, a double vanity, and more features that will add to your comfort including central heat and air conditioning.



Our community amenities are equally attractive. Work out in our state-of-the-art fitness center or let the kids run and play on our onsite play structure. We love a friendly community and encourage you to invite friends over for an intimate gathering