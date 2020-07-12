All apartments in St. Louis Park
Find more places like
Siena Apartment Homes.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Louis Park, MN
/
Siena Apartment Homes
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:51 PM

Siena Apartment Homes

Open Now until 6pm
6800 Cedar Lake Rd S · (612) 255-1599
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
St. Louis Park
See all
Eliot
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

6800 Cedar Lake Rd S, St. Louis Park, MN 55426
Eliot

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit S109 · Avail. Jul 14

$1,520

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 703 sqft

Unit S116 · Avail. Sep 9

$1,555

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 746 sqft

Unit N325 · Avail. now

$1,570

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 715 sqft

See 9+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit S326 · Avail. Aug 26

$1,840

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1138 sqft

Unit N114 · Avail. Jul 30

$1,860

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1046 sqft

Unit N318 · Avail. now

$1,965

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1114 sqft

See 4+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit S129 · Avail. Jul 16

$2,760

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1332 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Siena Apartment Homes.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
hardwood floors
bathtub
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
business center
clubhouse
courtyard
elevator
fire pit
gym
playground
bbq/grill
bike storage
garage
parking
24hr maintenance
conference room
e-payments
guest parking
internet access
key fob access
lobby
online portal
package receiving
smoke-free community
Want to make your friends jealous? Then move into the luxurious Siena Apartment Homes. Okay, we know that's not a good enough reason to choose an apartment in St. Louis Park, MN, but our gorgeous community spaces, outstanding customer service, and open apartment floor plans are three great reasons to choose our community.

Siena offers spacious one, two, and three-bedroom floor plans designed with stunning open concept kitchens complete with islands for entertaining, sleek granite countertops, and high-end dark maple cabinetry. Beyond the glamorous kitchen, you'll discover a cozy electric fireplace, a full-size washer and dryer, a double vanity, and more features that will add to your comfort including central heat and air conditioning.

Our community amenities are equally attractive. Work out in our state-of-the-art fitness center or let the kids run and play on our onsite play structure. We love a friendly community and encourage you to invite friends over for an intimate gathering

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-16 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 4x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $25 per applicant
Deposit: $300
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
deposit: $300 (one or two pets)
fee: $300 flat fee
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $30/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds; Weight limit: 75 lbs combined
Parking Details: Heated underground parking. For single space, $50/month. For units with two cars, a tandem space is available for $100/month.".

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Siena Apartment Homes have any available units?
Siena Apartment Homes has 20 units available starting at $1,520 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Siena Apartment Homes have?
Some of Siena Apartment Homes's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Siena Apartment Homes currently offering any rent specials?
Siena Apartment Homes is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Siena Apartment Homes pet-friendly?
Yes, Siena Apartment Homes is pet friendly.
Does Siena Apartment Homes offer parking?
Yes, Siena Apartment Homes offers parking.
Does Siena Apartment Homes have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Siena Apartment Homes offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Siena Apartment Homes have a pool?
No, Siena Apartment Homes does not have a pool.
Does Siena Apartment Homes have accessible units?
Yes, Siena Apartment Homes has accessible units.
Does Siena Apartment Homes have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Siena Apartment Homes has units with dishwashers.
Does Siena Apartment Homes have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Siena Apartment Homes has units with air conditioning.

Similar Listings

Camerata - Hoigaard Village
5600 Camerata Way
St. Louis Park, MN 55416
Uptown West Apartments
3150 Raleigh Ave S
St. Louis Park, MN 55416
Louisiana Oaks Apartments
7201 Walker St
St. Louis Park, MN 55426
Inglewood Trails Apartments
3200 Inglewood Ave S
St. Louis Park, MN 55416
Lynn Plaza
3624 Lynn Ave
St. Louis Park, MN 55416
Park Point
4300 Highway 7
St. Louis Park, MN 55416
Excelsior & Grand
3820 Grand Way
St. Louis Park, MN 55416
Lou Park Apartments
1351 Hampshire Ave S
St. Louis Park, MN 55426

Similar Pages

St. Louis Park 1 BedroomsSt. Louis Park 2 BedroomsSt. Louis Park Apartments with ParkingSt. Louis Park Pet Friendly PlacesSt. Louis Park Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MNEdina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNMaple Grove, MNRoseville, MNApple Valley, MNRichfield, MNGolden Valley, MNBrooklyn Center, MNChaska, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Wolfe ParkTriangleEliotOak HillElmwoodBirchwoodBlackstone

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline UniversityHennepin Technical CollegeMetropolitan State UniversityUniversity of Minnesota-Twin Cities