2 bedroom apartments
223 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in St. Louis Park, MN
Last updated June 12 at 04:11pm
Oak Hill
19 Units Available
Louisiana Oaks Apartments
7201 Walker St, St. Louis Park, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,634
1204 sqft
Located close to the metro station, these apartment homes offer community facilities like heated parking, a modern fitness center and a spa. Homes come equipped with a fireplace and laundry, among other amenities.
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Meadowbrook
18 Units Available
Era on Excelsior
6860 Excelsior Blvd, St. Louis Park, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,431
1150 sqft
Granite counters and in-unit laundry characterize these recently renovated modern apartments. They are located just minutes away from a golf course and impressive biking trails.
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Eliot
17 Units Available
Park Pointe
1435 Hampshire Ave S, St. Louis Park, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,452
1031 sqft
Situated in the heart of St. Louis Park, with easy access to Minneapolis via I-394. Recently renovated units have walk-in closets, garbage disposal and dishwasher. The luxury community has gym, pool, sauna and more.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Birchwood
6 Units Available
Colonial Terrace
5621 Minnetonka Blvd, St. Louis Park, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,329
900 sqft
Spacious apartments with walk-in closets and hardwood-style flooring. Residents get access to a community room and picnic spots. On-site parking available. Easy access to I-394. Close to Westwood Hills Nature Center.
Last updated June 12 at 04:11pm
Wolfe Park
11 Units Available
Walden Wood
4301 Park Glen Rd, St. Louis Park, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,304
1037 sqft
Located adjacent to the Bass Lake Preserve, which is a haven for bird-watchers. Stylish homes come with spacious closets and ornate woodwork in rooms.
Last updated June 12 at 12:22pm
Elmwood
4 Units Available
Harmony Vista - Hoigaard Village
5650 W 36th St, St. Louis Park, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,940
1295 sqft
A level of sophistication that blends perfectly with its intimate and contemporary environment. Harmony Vista's 73 loft-style apartments come in many different sizes with a variety of one-of-a-kind floor plans and finishes.
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Triangle
11 Units Available
Park Towers Apartments
4820 Highway 7, St. Louis Park, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,473
1000 sqft
Features convenient floor plans with amenities like a cooking range, extra storage room and private balconies. A pet-friendly community that has underground garages and an outdoor pool.
Last updated June 12 at 04:12pm
Wolfe Park
26 Units Available
The Ellipse on Excelsior
3920 Excelsior Blvd, St. Louis Park, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,983
1213 sqft
Located just minutes from downtown Minneapolis and St. Louis Park's West End. The luxury community features clubhouse, car wash area, bike storage and 24-hour gym. Tenants can enjoy units with in-unit laundry and fireplace.
Last updated June 12 at 12:42am
Wolfe Park
Contact for Availability
Excelsior & Grand
3820 Grand Way, St. Louis Park, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,899
1191 sqft
Pet-friendly homes with walk-in closets, breakfast bars, stainless steel appliances in kitchens and fireplaces. Community amenities include a heated pool, guest parking and a fitness center. A short drive away from Ridgedale Mall.
Last updated June 12 at 04:11pm
Oak Hill
2 Units Available
Somerset Oak
7400 Oak Park Village Dr, St. Louis Park, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,530
1083 sqft
Situated near the beautiful Lake Calhoun and Lake of the Isles. Tenants can enjoy units with walk-in closets, in-unit laundry and dishwashers. The community includes clubhouse, courtyard, parking and 24-hour maintenance.
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
Eliot
18 Units Available
Siena Apartment Homes
6800 Cedar Lake Rd S, St. Louis Park, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,920
1094 sqft
Luxury community offers tenants gym, courtyard and parking. Units include stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry and fireplace. Centrally located in the heart of St. Louis Park, MN, near parks and entertainment.
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Eliot
4 Units Available
Lou Park Apartments
1351 Hampshire Ave S, St. Louis Park, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,293
1075 sqft
Convenient access to the best shopping and dining of St. Louis Park. Tenants can enjoy units with walk-in closets and dishwashers. Luxury community features clubhouse, courtyard and pool.
Last updated June 12 at 04:11pm
Triangle
9 Units Available
Inglewood Trails Apartments
3200 Inglewood Ave S, St. Louis Park, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,872
1210 sqft
Located in the vicinity of Lake Calhoun and downtown Minneapolis. The neighborhood offers exciting biking and hiking trails. Apartment homes come with full size washers, walk-in closets and patios.
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Blackstone
31 Units Available
Central Park West
1511 Utica Ave S, St. Louis Park, MN
2 Bedrooms
$2,099
1131 sqft
Prime location in St. Louis Park, this newly constructed complex features a 24-hour gym, BBQ/Grill, and Volleyball court. Units have hardwood floors, granite counters, and walk-in closets.
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Sorensen
8 Units Available
Boulevard 100
3000 South Highway 100, St. Louis Park, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,320
985 sqft
Looking for a clean, quiet place to come home to at an affordable price? Live at Boulevard 100 Apartments. You'll enjoy our St Louis Park location just minutes from Uptown and Downtown Minneapolis!
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
Wolfe Park
12 Units Available
4800 Excelsior
4800 Excelsior Blvd, St. Louis Park, MN
2 Bedrooms
$2,065
1172 sqft
Contemporary community close to Trader Joe's and the Miracle Mile Shopping Center. Units feature lofted bedrooms, dual sink vanities, walk-in closets with mirrored doors and softened water.
Last updated June 9 at 04:27pm
Wolfe Park
15 Units Available
Verge
3601 Park Center Blvd, St. Louis Park, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
977 sqft
Just off Highway 100 with quick access to downtown Minneapolis. Modern apartments with walkout balconies, hardwood floors, large kitchens and granite countertops. Wi-Fi cafe and rooftop terrace for residents.
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
Elmwood
13 Units Available
Cityscape Apartments
5707 Highway 7, St. Louis Park, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,660
1176 sqft
Spacious apartments located minutes from West End and Uptown. On-site fitness center, business center and free Wi-Fi. Updated kitchens, private balconies and patios, and full-size in-suite washers and dryers.
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Eliot
6 Units Available
The Gables at Park Pointe
1361 Hampshire Ave S, St. Louis Park, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,658
1084 sqft
Located in the heart of St. Louis Park with easy access to I-394. Units in luxury community include dishwasher, stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. Tenants have access to 24-hour gym, clubhouse, pool and sauna.
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
$
Oak Hill
19 Units Available
Helix Apartments
7450 Highway 7, St. Louis Park, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,649
1153 sqft
Private patios, suite-like bedrooms and spacious living areas are some highlights of these apartment homes. Residents of these luxury homes get access to the 24-hour fitness center, outdoor pool and laundry, among other facilities.
Last updated June 12 at 12:42pm
Wolfe Park
4 Units Available
Minikahda Court Apartments
3504 Minikahda Ct, St. Louis Park, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,360
680 sqft
Luxurious units feature hardwood floors, patio/balcony and air conditioning. Tenants have access to 24-hour gym, pool and onsite laundry. Conveniently situated close to beautiful 1.8 mile nature trail circling the Bass Lake Nature Preserve.
Last updated June 12 at 12:34pm
Blackstone
8 Units Available
The Flats at West End
5310 W 16th St, St. Louis Park, MN
2 Bedrooms
$2,283
1103 sqft
Located steps from The Shops at West End and the best shopping and dining of St. Louis Park. Luxury community features pool, elevator, bocce court and yoga classes. Units offer granite counters and in-unit laundry.
Last updated June 12 at 12:30pm
Elmwood
5 Units Available
Camerata - Hoigaard Village
5600 Camerata Way, St. Louis Park, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,880
1194 sqft
The Camerata offers an impressive ensemble of floor plan options, including studios, one-bedrooms, one-bedrooms with dens, two-bedrooms, and two-bedrooms with den apartment homes.
Last updated June 12 at 12:05pm
Wolfe Park
1 Unit Available
Adagio - Hoigaard Village
5655 W 35th St, St. Louis Park, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
1104 sqft
The Adagio is a community that combines contemporary common areas, beautiful apartment interiors and a dynamic menu of complementary amenities, all meant to help you relax and appreciate your time at home.
