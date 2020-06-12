/
3 bedroom apartments
183 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in St. Louis Park, MN
Oak Hill
2 Units Available
Somerset Oak
7400 Oak Park Village Dr, St. Louis Park, MN
3 Bedrooms
$2,005
1514 sqft
Situated near the beautiful Lake Calhoun and Lake of the Isles. Tenants can enjoy units with walk-in closets, in-unit laundry and dishwashers. The community includes clubhouse, courtyard, parking and 24-hour maintenance.
Oak Hill
19 Units Available
Louisiana Oaks Apartments
7201 Walker St, St. Louis Park, MN
3 Bedrooms
$2,335
1392 sqft
Located close to the metro station, these apartment homes offer community facilities like heated parking, a modern fitness center and a spa. Homes come equipped with a fireplace and laundry, among other amenities.
Triangle
11 Units Available
Park Towers Apartments
4820 Highway 7, St. Louis Park, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1275 sqft
Features convenient floor plans with amenities like a cooking range, extra storage room and private balconies. A pet-friendly community that has underground garages and an outdoor pool.
Eliot
19 Units Available
Siena Apartment Homes
6800 Cedar Lake Rd S, St. Louis Park, MN
3 Bedrooms
$2,775
1423 sqft
Luxury community offers tenants gym, courtyard and parking. Units include stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry and fireplace. Centrally located in the heart of St. Louis Park, MN, near parks and entertainment.
Eliot
17 Units Available
Park Pointe
1435 Hampshire Ave S, St. Louis Park, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,897
1270 sqft
Situated in the heart of St. Louis Park, with easy access to Minneapolis via I-394. Recently renovated units have walk-in closets, garbage disposal and dishwasher. The luxury community has gym, pool, sauna and more.
Minnehaha
7 Units Available
Urban Park Apartments
3601 Phillips Pkwy, St. Louis Park, MN
3 Bedrooms
$2,025
1307 sqft
Apartment community amenities include a tanning room, a pool, and bike and running paths. Along the scenic Cedar Lake Trail, these apartment homes feature fireplaces, in-home laundry and plank flooring. Easy access to Highway 169.
Blackstone
137 Units Available
Elan West End
1325 Utica Avenue South, St. Louis Park, MN
3 Bedrooms
$3,255
1439 sqft
Meet Elan West End: the newest addition to the St. Louis Park skyline. These luxe one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartment residences rival anything you’ve seen in the Twin Cities. Sophisticated and cool. Relaxing and warm. Inviting interiors.
Aquila
1 Unit Available
8214 West 35th Street
8214 West 35th Street, St. Louis Park, MN
IMAGINE HOMES IS PLEASED TO OFFER 100% SELF-GUIDED HOME TOURS THAT ALLOW YOU TO VISIT OUR HOMES WHILE PRACTICING SOCIAL DISTANCING! This recently updated 4 bedroom home boasts a brand new kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counters,
Texa-Tonka
1 Unit Available
2925 Rhode Island Ave S
2925 Rhode Island Avenue South, St. Louis Park, MN
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1120 sqft
Welcome Home - Single Family St. Louis Park - Property Id: 249346 Conveniently located off of Minnetonka Boulevard.
Bronx Park
1 Unit Available
2746 Florida Ave South
2746 Florida Avenue South, St. Louis Park, MN
3 Bedrooms
$2,095
1800 sqft
2746 Florida Ave South Available 08/01/20 St Louis Park Single Family Home, Renovated Kitchen, One Car Garage, Avail 8-1 - This home will be available for a Aug 1st move in. Video walkthrough is located on the Guardian Property Management Website.
Oak Hill
1 Unit Available
3056 Nevada Ave S
3056 Nevada Avenue South, St. Louis Park, MN
3 Bedrooms
$2,895
2389 sqft
Must see 2008 built 2 story home in a great location with a great deck in the back overlooking a park 1 block away.
Willow Park
1 Unit Available
2521 Oregon Avenue South
2521 Oregon Avenue South, St. Louis Park, MN
IMAGINE HOMES IS PLEASED TO OFFER 100% SELF-GUIDED HOME TOURS THAT ALLOW YOU TO VISIT OUR HOMES WHILE PRACTICING SOCIAL DISTANCING! Fully renovated one story living in the heart of St. Louis Park.
Eliot
1 Unit Available
1812 Colorado Ave. S
1812 Colorado Avenue South, St. Louis Park, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
912 sqft
$300 OFF YOUR FIRST MONTH'S RENT IF YOU SIGN A LEASE BEFORE JUNE 26TH! Updated house in great St. Louis Park location. Close to the West End, Downtown, and Uptown. Washer & dryer included. Available August 1st. Sunny 3 bed, 1 bath with 1.
Brookside
1 Unit Available
4124 Xenwood Avenue S
4124 Xenwood Avenue South, St. Louis Park, MN
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
2014 sqft
Beautifully updated and meticulously maintained! You'll love this charming 3 bedroom Cape Cod. Main level features a large living room with wood burning fireplace, 2 bedrooms, 1 full bath, newly remodeled kitchen, and gleaming hardwood floors.
Results within 1 mile of St. Louis Park
62 Units Available
Talo Apartments
5100 Wayzata Blvd, Golden Valley, MN
3 Bedrooms
$2,879
1392 sqft
One-of-a-kind lazy river pool, Swedish sauna, and indoor rock climbing wall highlight the amenities for active residents. Only five minutes to downtown Minneapolis and all it has to offer.
Cedar Isles - Dean
17 Units Available
Foundry Lake Street
3118 W Lake St, Minneapolis, MN
3 Bedrooms
$3,120
1460 sqft
Situated along the Midtown Greenway. Thoughtfully appointed apartments in a community boasting Lake Calhoun views. Amenities include a fitness club, heated swimming pool and rooftop lounge. Residents can relax in the on-site restaurant and bar.
West Calhoun
19 Units Available
Calhoun Towers Apartments
3430 List Pl, Minneapolis, MN
3 Bedrooms
$3,495
1758 sqft
In West Calhoun near Lake Calhoun, with short commute to downtown. Newly updated units with stainless steel appliances and large closets. Fantastic city and lake views. Underground parking, pet-friendly, elevator, coffee bar.
Country Club
1 Unit Available
4905 W 44th St
4905 West 44th Street, Edina, MN
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1900 sqft
This superb side by side duplex sits on a private end lot with mature trees and a pristine yard.
Cottageville
1 Unit Available
1410 Lake Street Northeast
1410 Lake Street Northeast, Hopkins, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1020 sqft
IMAGINE HOMES IS PLEASED TO OFFER 100% SELF-GUIDED HOME TOURS THAT ALLOW YOU TO VISIT OUR HOMES WHILE PRACTICING SOCIAL DISTANCING! This beautiful 3 bedroom, 1 bath unit has been fully renovated.
Cottageville
1 Unit Available
1408 Lake Street Northeast
1408 Lake Street Northeast, Hopkins, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1020 sqft
IMAGINE HOMES IS PLEASED TO OFFER 100% SELF-GUIDED HOME TOURS THAT ALLOW YOU TO VISIT OUR HOMES WHILE PRACTICING SOCIAL DISTANCING! This beautiful 3 bedroom, 1 bath unit has been fully renovated.
Country Club
1 Unit Available
4529 Bruce Avenue
4529 Bruce Avenue, Edina, MN
Just blocks to 50th & france in the heart of edina! Amazing rental opportunity, quaint charm with modern updates and plenty of room to call home.
Results within 5 miles of St. Louis Park
Promenade
28 Units Available
71 France
7161 France Ave S, Edina, MN
3 Bedrooms
$2,615
1254 sqft
Luxury apartments with open layouts, hardwood floors and private patio/balcony. Gorgeous kitchen with granite counters. Complex offers a car wash area, pool, yoga and a relaxing fire pit/entertainment area.
Promenade
17 Units Available
The Durham
7201 York Ave S, Edina, MN
3 Bedrooms
$3,053
1500 sqft
Welcome to Durham. Excellence. Convenience. Extraordinary Lifestyle The Durham features just the right blend of luxury, charm and the ideal location for your next home.
Loring Park
14 Units Available
Vue
415 Oak Grove St, Minneapolis, MN
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
1236 sqft
1-3 bedroom and studio apartments available at VUE Apartments in Minneapolis, MN. First class amenities onsite. Picturesque city skyline views. Near high-end shops, restaurants and transit hubs. Stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors.
