1 bedroom apartments
197 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in St. Louis Park, MN
Eliot
19 Units Available
Siena Apartment Homes
6800 Cedar Lake Rd S, St. Louis Park, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,525
771 sqft
Luxury community offers tenants gym, courtyard and parking. Units include stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry and fireplace. Centrally located in the heart of St. Louis Park, MN, near parks and entertainment.
Meadowbrook
18 Units Available
Era on Excelsior
6860 Excelsior Blvd, St. Louis Park, MN
1 Bedroom
$991
550 sqft
Granite counters and in-unit laundry characterize these recently renovated modern apartments. They are located just minutes away from a golf course and impressive biking trails.
Eliot
17 Units Available
Park Pointe
1435 Hampshire Ave S, St. Louis Park, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,241
813 sqft
Situated in the heart of St. Louis Park, with easy access to Minneapolis via I-394. Recently renovated units have walk-in closets, garbage disposal and dishwasher. The luxury community has gym, pool, sauna and more.
Eliot
4 Units Available
Lou Park Apartments
1351 Hampshire Ave S, St. Louis Park, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,055
768 sqft
Convenient access to the best shopping and dining of St. Louis Park. Tenants can enjoy units with walk-in closets and dishwashers. Luxury community features clubhouse, courtyard and pool.
Wolfe Park
14 Units Available
4800 Excelsior
4800 Excelsior Blvd, St. Louis Park, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,550
851 sqft
Contemporary community close to Trader Joe's and the Miracle Mile Shopping Center. Units feature lofted bedrooms, dual sink vanities, walk-in closets with mirrored doors and softened water.
Wolfe Park
24 Units Available
The Ellipse on Excelsior
3920 Excelsior Blvd, St. Louis Park, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,498
803 sqft
Located just minutes from downtown Minneapolis and St. Louis Park's West End. The luxury community features clubhouse, car wash area, bike storage and 24-hour gym. Tenants can enjoy units with in-unit laundry and fireplace.
Wolfe Park
4 Units Available
Minikahda Court Apartments
3504 Minikahda Ct, St. Louis Park, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,170
607 sqft
Luxurious units feature hardwood floors, patio/balcony and air conditioning. Tenants have access to 24-hour gym, pool and onsite laundry. Conveniently situated close to beautiful 1.8 mile nature trail circling the Bass Lake Nature Preserve.
Wolfe Park
10 Units Available
Walden Wood
4301 Park Glen Rd, St. Louis Park, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,085
709 sqft
Located adjacent to the Bass Lake Preserve, which is a haven for bird-watchers. Stylish homes come with spacious closets and ornate woodwork in rooms.
Triangle
6 Units Available
Uptown West Apartments
3150 Raleigh Ave S, St. Louis Park, MN
1 Bedroom
$975
642 sqft
Uptown West Apartments is your new home! We offer excellent customer service, unique apartments with hardwood floors and one of the best locations in the metro! You will enjoy all the amenities of living in uptown Minneapolis without the added
Triangle
8 Units Available
Inglewood Trails Apartments
3200 Inglewood Ave S, St. Louis Park, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,341
850 sqft
Located in the vicinity of Lake Calhoun and downtown Minneapolis. The neighborhood offers exciting biking and hiking trails. Apartment homes come with full size washers, walk-in closets and patios.
Elmwood
12 Units Available
Cityscape Apartments
5707 Highway 7, St. Louis Park, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,338
909 sqft
Spacious apartments located minutes from West End and Uptown. On-site fitness center, business center and free Wi-Fi. Updated kitchens, private balconies and patios, and full-size in-suite washers and dryers.
Blackstone
7 Units Available
The Flats at West End
5310 W 16th St, St. Louis Park, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,698
801 sqft
Located steps from The Shops at West End and the best shopping and dining of St. Louis Park. Luxury community features pool, elevator, bocce court and yoga classes. Units offer granite counters and in-unit laundry.
Oak Hill
18 Units Available
Helix Apartments
7450 Highway 7, St. Louis Park, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,299
794 sqft
Private patios, suite-like bedrooms and spacious living areas are some highlights of these apartment homes. Residents of these luxury homes get access to the 24-hour fitness center, outdoor pool and laundry, among other facilities.
Wolfe Park
Contact for Availability
Excelsior & Grand
3820 Grand Way, St. Louis Park, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,499
808 sqft
Pet-friendly homes with walk-in closets, breakfast bars, stainless steel appliances in kitchens and fireplaces. Community amenities include a heated pool, guest parking and a fitness center. A short drive away from Ridgedale Mall.
Oak Hill
19 Units Available
Louisiana Oaks Apartments
7201 Walker St, St. Louis Park, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,456
816 sqft
Located close to the metro station, these apartment homes offer community facilities like heated parking, a modern fitness center and a spa. Homes come equipped with a fireplace and laundry, among other amenities.
Blackstone
30 Units Available
Central Park West
1511 Utica Ave S, St. Louis Park, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,740
809 sqft
Prime location in St. Louis Park, this newly constructed complex features a 24-hour gym, BBQ/Grill, and Volleyball court. Units have hardwood floors, granite counters, and walk-in closets.
Triangle
11 Units Available
Park Towers Apartments
4820 Highway 7, St. Louis Park, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,146
778 sqft
Features convenient floor plans with amenities like a cooking range, extra storage room and private balconies. A pet-friendly community that has underground garages and an outdoor pool.
Triangle
3 Units Available
Park Point
4300 Highway 7, St. Louis Park, MN
1 Bedroom
$960
515 sqft
Park Point was built in 1948 and is a quiet apartment complex of 5 apartment buildings located at the point of the Triangle Neighborhood within the St. Louis Park City limits. We are located across the street from Minneapolis – Uptown.
Wolfe Park
15 Units Available
Verge
3601 Park Center Blvd, St. Louis Park, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,399
698 sqft
Just off Highway 100 with quick access to downtown Minneapolis. Modern apartments with walkout balconies, hardwood floors, large kitchens and granite countertops. Wi-Fi cafe and rooftop terrace for residents.
Sorensen
8 Units Available
Boulevard 100
3000 South Highway 100, St. Louis Park, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,075
700 sqft
Looking for a clean, quiet place to come home to at an affordable price? Live at Boulevard 100 Apartments. You'll enjoy our St Louis Park location just minutes from Uptown and Downtown Minneapolis!
Wolfe Park
2 Units Available
Lynn Plaza
3624 Lynn Ave, St. Louis Park, MN
1 Bedroom
$890
610 sqft
Location Lynn Plaza was built in 1964, consisting of two beautiful cream colored brick buildings that are three stories within the Wolfe Park neighborhood of St. Louis Park City limits. • Uptown-Minneapolis is 1.
Elmwood
4 Units Available
Harmony Vista - Hoigaard Village
5650 W 36th St, St. Louis Park, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,670
927 sqft
A level of sophistication that blends perfectly with its intimate and contemporary environment. Harmony Vista's 73 loft-style apartments come in many different sizes with a variety of one-of-a-kind floor plans and finishes.
Minnehaha
6 Units Available
Urban Park Apartments
3601 Phillips Pkwy, St. Louis Park, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,360
757 sqft
Apartment community amenities include a tanning room, a pool, and bike and running paths. Along the scenic Cedar Lake Trail, these apartment homes feature fireplaces, in-home laundry and plank flooring. Easy access to Highway 169.
Willow Park
1 Unit Available
Westwood Chateau
2242 Nevada Ave S, St. Louis Park, MN
1 Bedroom
$950
650 sqft
Westwood Chateau is located in a nice quite area of St. Louis Park across from a park and with easy access to highways 100 & 7 and I394. We are minutes from the lakes and shopping.
