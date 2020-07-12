/
elmwood
216 Apartments for rent in Elmwood, St. Louis Park, MN
Verified
6 Units Available
Cityscape Apartments
5707 Highway 7, St. Louis Park, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,531
909 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,753
1176 sqft
Spacious apartments located minutes from West End and Uptown. On-site fitness center, business center and free Wi-Fi. Updated kitchens, private balconies and patios, and full-size in-suite washers and dryers.
Verified
1 Unit Available
Harmony Vista - Hoigaard Village
5650 W 36th St, St. Louis Park, MN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,940
1295 sqft
A level of sophistication that blends perfectly with its intimate and contemporary environment. Harmony Vista's 73 loft-style apartments come in many different sizes with a variety of one-of-a-kind floor plans and finishes.
Verified
8 Units Available
Camerata - Hoigaard Village
5600 Camerata Way, St. Louis Park, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,700
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,930
1194 sqft
The Camerata offers an impressive ensemble of floor plan options, including studios, one-bedrooms, one-bedrooms with dens, two-bedrooms, and two-bedrooms with den apartment homes.
1 Unit Available
3712 Wooddale Ave S # 12
3712 Wooddale Avenue South, St. Louis Park, MN
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
1600 sqft
3712 Wooddale Ave S # 12 Available 09/01/20 St Louis Park Town Home, 2 Car Heated Garage, Walk Out Patio, Fireplace - This home will be available for a Sept 1 move in, the home is in wonderful condition.
1 Unit Available
6014 W 39th Street
6014 West 39th Street, St. Louis Park, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1403 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 6014 W 39th Street in St. Louis Park. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 1 mile of Elmwood
Verified
34 Units Available
Park Glen
4501 Park Glen Rd, St. Louis Park, MN
Studio
$1,150
554 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,350
858 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,715
1107 sqft
This community offers a 24-hour gym, on-site parking, yoga studio and pool. Units include fireplaces, patios/balconies and have been recently renovated. Just a short drive from Bass Lake Park and the Miracle Mile Shopping Center.
Verified
8 Units Available
Park Towers Apartments
4820 Highway 7, St. Louis Park, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,201
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,486
1000 sqft
Features convenient floor plans with amenities like a cooking range, extra storage room and private balconies. A pet-friendly community that has underground garages and an outdoor pool.
Verified
18 Units Available
Era on Excelsior
6860 Excelsior Blvd, St. Louis Park, MN
Studio
$969
485 sqft
1 Bedroom
$959
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,373
1150 sqft
Granite counters and in-unit laundry characterize these recently renovated modern apartments. They are located just minutes away from a golf course and impressive biking trails.
Verified
8 Units Available
Uptown West Apartments
3150 Raleigh Ave S, St. Louis Park, MN
Studio
$895
432 sqft
1 Bedroom
$995
642 sqft
Uptown West Apartments is your new home! We offer excellent customer service, unique apartments with hardwood floors and one of the best locations in the metro! You will enjoy all the amenities of living in uptown Minneapolis without the added
Verified
13 Units Available
Verge
3601 Park Center Blvd, St. Louis Park, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,399
698 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,590
977 sqft
Just off Highway 100 with quick access to downtown Minneapolis. Modern apartments with walkout balconies, hardwood floors, large kitchens and granite countertops. Wi-Fi cafe and rooftop terrace for residents.
Verified
21 Units Available
Louisiana Oaks Apartments
7201 Walker St, St. Louis Park, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,379
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,743
1204 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,744
1392 sqft
Located close to the metro station, these apartment homes offer community facilities like heated parking, a modern fitness center and a spa. Homes come equipped with a fireplace and laundry, among other amenities.
Verified
7 Units Available
Walden Wood
4301 Park Glen Rd, St. Louis Park, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,240
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,393
1037 sqft
Located adjacent to the Bass Lake Preserve, which is a haven for bird-watchers. Stylish homes come with spacious closets and ornate woodwork in rooms.
Verified
13 Units Available
Helix Apartments
7450 Highway 7, St. Louis Park, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,349
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,849
1153 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Private patios, suite-like bedrooms and spacious living areas are some highlights of these apartment homes. Residents of these luxury homes get access to the 24-hour fitness center, outdoor pool and laundry, among other facilities.
Verified
13 Units Available
4800 Excelsior
4800 Excelsior Blvd, St. Louis Park, MN
Studio
$1,380
557 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,580
851 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,065
1172 sqft
Contemporary community close to Trader Joe's and the Miracle Mile Shopping Center. Units feature lofted bedrooms, dual sink vanities, walk-in closets with mirrored doors and softened water.
Verified
3 Units Available
Colonial Terrace
5621 Minnetonka Blvd, St. Louis Park, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,329
900 sqft
Spacious apartments with walk-in closets and hardwood-style flooring. Residents get access to a community room and picnic spots. On-site parking available. Easy access to I-394. Close to Westwood Hills Nature Center.
Verified
3 Units Available
Lynn Plaza
3624 Lynn Ave, St. Louis Park, MN
Studio
$830
475 sqft
1 Bedroom
$890
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Location Lynn Plaza was built in 1964, consisting of two beautiful cream colored brick buildings that are three stories within the Wolfe Park neighborhood of St. Louis Park City limits. • Uptown-Minneapolis is 1.
Verified
12 Units Available
Park Embassy
4450 Minnetonka Blvd, Minneapolis, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,045
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1200 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Park Embassy in Minneapolis. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
Contact for Availability
Excelsior & Grand
3820 Grand Way, St. Louis Park, MN
Studio
$1,299
554 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,399
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,799
1191 sqft
Pet-friendly homes with walk-in closets, breakfast bars, stainless steel appliances in kitchens and fireplaces. Community amenities include a heated pool, guest parking and a fitness center. A short drive away from Ridgedale Mall.
Verified
6 Units Available
Boulevard 100
3000 South Highway 100, St. Louis Park, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,000
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,320
985 sqft
Looking for a clean, quiet place to come home to at an affordable price? Live at Boulevard 100 Apartments. You'll enjoy our St Louis Park location just minutes from Uptown and Downtown Minneapolis!
Verified
1 Unit Available
Somerset Oak
7400 Oak Park Village Dr, St. Louis Park, MN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,685
1083 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Situated near the beautiful Lake Calhoun and Lake of the Isles. Tenants can enjoy units with walk-in closets, in-unit laundry and dishwashers. The community includes clubhouse, courtyard, parking and 24-hour maintenance.
Verified
3 Units Available
Park Point
4300 Highway 7, St. Louis Park, MN
1 Bedroom
$960
515 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Park Point was built in 1948 and is a quiet apartment complex of 5 apartment buildings located at the point of the Triangle Neighborhood within the St. Louis Park City limits. We are located across the street from Minneapolis – Uptown.
Verified
6 Units Available
Park Point
4300 Highway 7, Minneapolis, MN
1 Bedroom
$965
515 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Park Point in Minneapolis. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 Unit Available
3971 Wooddale Avenue S.
3971 Wooddale Avenue South, St. Louis Park, MN
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
1702 sqft
3971 Wooddale Avenue S. Available 07/15/20 Newly Renovated 4 Bedroom / 2 Bathroom Home - Hard to find 4BR/2BA all on the main level in awesome St.
1 Unit Available
6524 Minnetonka Boulevard
6524 Minnetonka Boulevard, St. Louis Park, MN
4 Bedrooms
$2,395
1776 sqft
4 bed 2 bath, well cared home features vaulted ceiling and window wall that looks out to the totally private & fenced, backyard patio-garden. New furnace 2017. Basement is finished with bedroom, entertainment room, bathroom.
