185 Apartments for rent in Minnetonka, MN

Finding Your Community

Your neighborhood should say a lot about you. After all, no one wants to be the single, 20-something, wannabe jazz musician in a block full of nuclear families, right? If you're interested in late night eats, you may want to pick the neighborhood with the best restaurants. If you want some privacy, though, you'll definitely want to stray from the city center.

Glen Lake: Glen Lake is relatively cheaper than the other 'hoods. And with Glen Lake Park down the way, Fido will thank you for choosing this spot. $$

Groveland: The largest neighborhood in the city, it's about four times the size of the others--not that it has anything to prove, or anything. If you want to prove you're a local hot shot, though, this is the place to do it. Median income in Groveland is high, and the rent shows it. $$$$

Oak Terrace: About the same size as Glen Lake, but much more, ahem, "efficient". Oak terrace has the lowest median apartment rent, making it the least expensive neighborhood to live in. $