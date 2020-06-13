Apartment List
/
MN
/
minnetonka
Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:23 PM

185 Apartments for rent in Minnetonka, MN

📍
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
$
20 Units Available
Minnetonka Hills Apts
2828 Jordan Ave S, Minnetonka, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,099
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,364
1058 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Ideally located less than 10 minutes from downtown Minnetonka. Beautiful park-like setting with landscaped entryway. Pet-friendly, furnished units feature patio/ balcony and air conditioning. Heated underground parking. Pool and gym on site.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
24 Units Available
Gates at Carlson Center
300 Carlson Pkwy, Minnetonka, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,314
844 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,509
1097 sqft
Close to the stunning beauty of Lake Minnetonka, Gates at Carlson Center is also connected to the wider locale via I-494 and I-394. Fully furnished apartments are supported by concierge and 24-hour maintenance services.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
11 Units Available
Brier Creek Apartments
10641 Greenbrier Rd, Minnetonka, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,241
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,607
1068 sqft
Luxury apartments nestled along the beautiful shores of Minnehaha Creek, just minutes from downtown Minneapolis and walking distance to Cedar Hills Shopping Center. Spacious rooms with fireplace, granite counters and oak wood accents.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
16 Units Available
Overlook
9731 Minnetonka Blvd, Minnetonka, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,575
861 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
1071 sqft
Beautiful four-story building with luxury rental units featuring granite counters, stainless steel appliances, patio/balcony, fireplace and extra storage. Grounds offer pool, gym, BBQ and clubhouse. Close to highways, with public transit out front.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
$
22 Units Available
Stratford Wood
18900 Stratford Rd, Minnetonka, MN
Studio
$1,051
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,152
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,229
1044 sqft
The epitome of luxury community living. Gorgeous wooded grounds. Apartments and townhouses offer deluxe amenities, including granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Fitness fans will enjoy the pool, gym, and basketball and tennis courts.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
21 Units Available
Regency Woods
2200 Plymouth Rd, Minnetonka, MN
Studio
$1,253
540 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,358
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,617
1075 sqft
Gorgeous apartments feature stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry and granite counters. Ideally located near the beautiful Minnetonka Loop Trail and the Ridgedale Regional Center. Enjoy 24-hour gym, club house, pool and more.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
$
20 Units Available
Claremont
10745 Smetana Rd, Minnetonka, MN
Studio
$1,030
422 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,240
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
1134 sqft
These elegantly furnished luxury apartments feature walk-in closets, in-suite laundry and fireplace. Fully equipped community grounds offer pool, club house, media room and Wi-Fi. Close to downtown shopping and city amenities.
Verified

1 of 55

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
12 Units Available
Residences at 1700
1700 Plymouth Rd, Minnetonka, MN
Studio
$1,508
531 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,626
844 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,992
1150 sqft
Easy access to the I-394 and only a short journey to Minneapolis' Meadow Park, Residences at 1700 is the prime location for urban living. Enjoy excellent retail outlets and eateries nearby.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
$
14 Units Available
The Island Residences at Carlson Center
501 Carlson Pkwy, Minnetonka, MN
Studio
$1,608
604 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,653
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,362
1157 sqft
This stunning, 5-story Class A apartment community is situated in a woodland oasis surrounded on all sides by water. Spacious luxury units and first-class amenities, including club room, coffee lounge with Wi-Fi, sauna and spa.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
$
3 Units Available
Ridgegate Apartments
1919 YMCA Ln, Minnetonka, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,355
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,970
1260 sqft
Minnetonka's newest luxury pet-friendly apartment community. Stainless steel appliances, fireplace, patio/balcony. Near I-394, I-494 and Ridgedale Mall. Deluxe apartments feature 9' ceilings, central air, and huge bath suites.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
$
24 Units Available
Waterstone Place
9700 Waterstone Pl, Minnetonka, MN
Studio
$1,295
582 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,595
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,720
1178 sqft
Luxury units surrounded by parklands just minutes from downtown Minneapolis. Enjoy downtown city shopping and entertainment and retreat to your deluxe apartment. These luxury apartments feature stainless steel appliances, granite counters and fireplace.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
$
3 Units Available
Cedar Pointe Townhomes
11229 Cedar Pointe Dr N, Minnetonka, MN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1620 sqft
Elegant, spacious town homes offer more than apartment living. In-unit laundry, granite counters and garage. Conveniently located near major highways, 10 minutes from downtown Minneapolis and 20 minutes from the Minneapolis/St. Paul International Airport.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
1 Unit Available
Oaks Glen Lake Apartments
14414 Stewart Ln, Minnetonka, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,125
904 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,705
1206 sqft
Unique apartment and retail community just minutes away from Glen Lake, Kinsel Park and Lake Rose. Pet-friendly, non-smoking community with state-of-the-art facilities, including gym, pools, spa, shopping and putting green.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
564 Willoughby Way W
564 Willoughby Way West, Minnetonka, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1308 sqft
Must see town home in sought after Ridgebury Development in a great location just off Hopkins Crossroads and by Ridgedale Mall.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 12:39pm
1 Unit Available
4330 Wilson Street
4330 Wilson Street, Minnetonka, MN
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1910 sqft
Nicely renovated 3 bedroom rental home with high-end furnishes, 3 bedrooms on upper level with a master bath. Close to Minnetonka Regional Trail. Unfinished lower level. Available May 16th for a 12 month lease. Minnetonka Schools.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
3942 Haven Road
3942 Haven Road, Minnetonka, MN
5 Bedrooms
$4,700
4705 sqft
Quiet cul de sac is the tranquil setting for this amazing 2-story walkout home. This home has been meticulously maintained and is move-in ready. Custom designed, open floor plan, soaring 2-story foyer and living room.
Results within 1 mile of Minnetonka
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
$
24 Units Available
Westwind Apts
275 Shelard Pkwy, Plymouth, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,236
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,398
1011 sqft
Located close to I-394 for easy transportation, the disabled-friendly community has an impressive walking score of 75. Residents get access to heated parking lots, laundry and game room.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
10 Units Available
Creekside Apartments
200 Nathan Ln N, Plymouth, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,218
885 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,610
1105 sqft
Upscale, smoke-free living. Spacious floor plans, professionally decorated interiors, fabulous club room, state-of-the-art fitness center, underground heated parking and furnished guest suites. Near transit and close to downtown Minneapolis.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
Downtown Hopkins
18 Units Available
Gallery Flats
50 8th Ave S, Hopkins, MN
Studio
$1,180
639 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,419
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,917
1093 sqft
Bright and airy apartments with maple cabinets and granite countertops provide modern style in walking distance from parks and restaurants. Gym, media room, pool and clubhouse make community living something special.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
26 Units Available
The Park at City West Apartments
6426 City West Pkwy, Eden Prairie, MN
Studio
$1,264
540 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,218
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,524
1075 sqft
Convenient location near US-212, just minutes to downtown Minneapolis. Residents can enjoy units with dishwasher, in-unit laundry, balcony or patio. The luxury community offers amenities like a pool, sauna, basketball court and 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
11 Units Available
The Axis
350 Nathan Ln, Plymouth, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,350
652 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,960
1269 sqft
Upscale living meets easy urban access and the beauty of nature. Luxury apartments feature stainless steel appliances, dishwasher and carpet. Pet-friendly community offers pool, clubhouse and conference room. Close to city shopping and dining.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
$
16 Units Available
Willow Creek Apartments
135 Nathan Ln N, Plymouth, MN
Studio
$1,119
605 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,188
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,327
900 sqft
An exceptional renting experience in a thriving community. Recently renovated, pet-friendly units feature walk-in closets, air conditioning and patio/balcony. Grounds feature pool, sauna, playground, business center, gym and much more.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 12:51pm
13 Units Available
Rosewood West
460 5th Ave N, Hopkins, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,005
901 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1105 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Rosewood West in Hopkins. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
Londonderry
28 Units Available
The Loden
5995 Lincoln Dr, Edina, MN
Studio
$1,242
596 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,494
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,797
1219 sqft
Resort-style living near area shops and parks. On-site amenities include an outdoor pool, jacuzzi spa, yoga studio, collaboration spaces and dog wash. Homes feature soaker bathtubs and full-size washers and dryers.

Median Rent in Minnetonka

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Minnetonka is $1,197, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,510.
Studio
$971
1 Bed
$1,197
2 Beds
$1,510
3+ Beds
$2,139
City GuideMinnetonka
"Skies blue / O'er you / Look down in love. / Waves bright / Give Light / As on they move." (-Slim Whitman, “By The Waters of Minnetonka”)

Lake Minnetonka may have only first been seen (to the best of our knowledge, anyway) in 1822, but that doesn't mean it's old hat. Minnetonka is a suburban city (the 17th largest) in the state of Minnesota. With 44% of the population aged 55 years or older (can anyone say baby boomers?), the city has a rich natural resource base and has a strong resolve of preserving it. While most of the cities in United States is focused on seeing whose downtown can be noisier, Minnetonka is proud of its 49 community parks and more than 1000 acres of natural open space. Try and say that, Vegas.

Moving In

How much is it going to cost? As of a 2010 census, there were around 21,000 households in Minnetonka. Out of its 23,000 houses, about 25% were rentals. See what we're getting at here? Does cash rule everything around you? No need to worry, the median rent of a 1 bedroom apartment in the city center is slightly higher than those a bit farther from the action.

Prepping for the move The benefits of suburban living are far reaching, and it shows pretty quickly when you see the lack of complications moving in. You won't have to battle out 30 hipsters in ratty t-shirts coasting on their freelance art money (no offense, San Francisco). Instead, just put a little legwork in, get your first and last month's rent ready, and get some boxes for your stuff. Before you know it, you'll be moving into your new place.

Finding Your Community

Your neighborhood should say a lot about you. After all, no one wants to be the single, 20-something, wannabe jazz musician in a block full of nuclear families, right? If you're interested in late night eats, you may want to pick the neighborhood with the best restaurants. If you want some privacy, though, you'll definitely want to stray from the city center.

Glen Lake: Glen Lake is relatively cheaper than the other 'hoods. And with Glen Lake Park down the way, Fido will thank you for choosing this spot. $$

Groveland: The largest neighborhood in the city, it's about four times the size of the others--not that it has anything to prove, or anything. If you want to prove you're a local hot shot, though, this is the place to do it. Median income in Groveland is high, and the rent shows it. $$$$

Oak Terrace: About the same size as Glen Lake, but much more, ahem, "efficient". Oak terrace has the lowest median apartment rent, making it the least expensive neighborhood to live in. $

Living by the Lake

Spend some time in Minnetonka and you'll feel like you're living in the background of someone's computer screen. The fresh air, the star gazing, all of it; it's the kind of environment you'll be hard pressed to find so close to a city yet so picturesque in reality anywhere else.

June 2020 Minnetonka Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Minnetonka Rent Report. Minnetonka rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Minnetonka rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Minnetonka Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Minnetonka Rent Report. Minnetonka rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Minnetonka rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Minnetonka rents declined significantly over the past month

Minnetonka rents have declined 0.5% over the past month, but are up marginally by 0.5% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Minnetonka stand at $1,197 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,510 for a two-bedroom. This is the third straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in February. Minnetonka's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.7%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Minnesota

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Minnetonka, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Minnesota, 8 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.7% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Eden Prairie is the most expensive of all Minnesota's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,826; of the 10 largest cities in Minnesota that we have data for, Forest Lake and St. Cloud, where two-bedrooms go for $1,098 and $872, are the only two major cities in the state to see rents fall year-over-year (-1.7% and -1.3%).
    • Burnsville and Rochester have both experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.9% and 1.1%, respectively).

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Minnetonka

    As rents have increased in Minnetonka, large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more modestly, or in some cases, even decline. Compared to most large cities across the country, Minnetonka is less affordable for renters.

    • Minnetonka's median two-bedroom rent of $1,510 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.5% rise in Minnetonka.
    • While Minnetonka's rents rose over the past year, some cities nationwide saw decreases, including Atlanta (-0.8%) and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Minnetonka than most large cities. For example, Tulsa has a median 2BR rent of $841, where Minnetonka is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Minneapolis
    $910
    $1,150
    -0.2%
    0.5%
    St. Paul
    $980
    $1,240
    -0.1%
    0.1%
    Eden Prairie
    $1,450
    $1,830
    -0.4%
    0.5%
    Burnsville
    $1,140
    $1,440
    -0.3%
    2.9%
    Minnetonka
    $1,200
    $1,510
    -0.5%
    0.5%
    Shakopee
    $1,120
    $1,410
    0
    0.3%
    Forest Lake
    $870
    $1,100
    0.1%
    -1.7%
    Hopkins
    $1,160
    $1,460
    0.1%
    1.3%
    Anoka
    $970
    $1,220
    0
    1.2%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

    How much is rent in Minnetonka?
    In Minnetonka, the median rent is $971 for a studio, $1,197 for a 1-bedroom, $1,510 for a 2-bedroom, and $2,139 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Minnetonka, check out our monthly Minnetonka Rent Report.
    What colleges and universities are located in or around Minnetonka?
    Some of the colleges located in the Minnetonka area include Concordia University-Saint Paul, Hamline University, Hennepin Technical College, Metropolitan State University, and University of Minnesota-Twin Cities. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
    What cities do people live in to commute to Minnetonka?
    Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Minnetonka from include Minneapolis, St. Paul, St. Louis Park, Bloomington, and Plymouth.

    Similar Pages

    Minnetonka 1 BedroomsMinnetonka 2 Bedrooms
    Minnetonka Apartments with ParkingMinnetonka Pet Friendly Places
    Minnetonka Studio Apartments