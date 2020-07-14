Somerset Oak

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly fire pit parking 24hr maintenance garage internet access alarm system courtyard bike storage online portal

The expansive greenscape and lush grounds await you at Somerset Oaks Apartments and Townhomes in St. Louis Park, Minnesota! Tucked in a peaceful neighborhood just minutes from Lake Calhoun, Lake of the Isles, and the popular hub of Uptown Minneapolis. You will instantly fall in love with this eye-catching community. Somerset Oaks offers a unique living experience with state-of-the-art townhomes and apartments for rent with extraordinary interiors designed with you in mind. Take your dog for a walk at one of the many parks or lakes close by, or let your cat catch some rays in your sunny abode. Enjoy the convenience of a full-size washer and dryer in your home, spacious great rooms and enticing two-level townhome layouts. Offering 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments and townhomes for rent that are all pet-friendly. We welcome both cats and dogs. You will be moments away from parks, major highways and downtown Minneapolis! Call today to schedule your personal tour.