Somerset Oak

Lease Length: 3, 6, 9, 12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $25 per applicant
Deposit: $500
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $150 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
restrictions: No Aggressive Breeds; Weight limit: 75lbs
Dogs
deposit: $350 per dog
rent: $25/month per dog
Cats
deposit: $150 per cat
rent: $15/month per cat
Parking Details: On street parking: first come, first serve (free);
Guest parking;
Detached garage: included with lease. Surface lot. Detached Garages Available. Garage lot. Detached Garages Available.
Storage Details: Garage: included in the lease; Storage unit: $25/month