Home
/
St. Louis Park, MN
/
Somerset Oak
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:30 AM

Somerset Oak

7400 Oak Park Village Dr · (952) 529-4738
Location

7400 Oak Park Village Dr, St. Louis Park, MN 55426
Oak Hill

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 7 · Avail. Sep 2

$1,685

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1118 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Somerset Oak.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
fire pit
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
internet access
alarm system
courtyard
bike storage
online portal
The expansive greenscape and lush grounds await you at Somerset Oaks Apartments and Townhomes in St. Louis Park, Minnesota! Tucked in a peaceful neighborhood just minutes from Lake Calhoun, Lake of the Isles, and the popular hub of Uptown Minneapolis. You will instantly fall in love with this eye-catching community. Somerset Oaks offers a unique living experience with state-of-the-art townhomes and apartments for rent with extraordinary interiors designed with you in mind. Take your dog for a walk at one of the many parks or lakes close by, or let your cat catch some rays in your sunny abode. Enjoy the convenience of a full-size washer and dryer in your home, spacious great rooms and enticing two-level townhome layouts. Offering 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments and townhomes for rent that are all pet-friendly. We welcome both cats and dogs. You will be moments away from parks, major highways and downtown Minneapolis! Call today to schedule your personal tour.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3, 6, 9, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $25 per applicant
Deposit: $500
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $150 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
restrictions: No Aggressive Breeds; Weight limit: 75lbs
Dogs
deposit: $350 per dog
rent: $25/month per dog
Cats
deposit: $150 per cat
rent: $15/month per cat
Parking Details: On street parking: first come, first serve (free); Guest parking; Detached garage: included with lease. Surface lot. Detached Garages Available. Garage lot. Detached Garages Available.
Storage Details: Garage: included in the lease; Storage unit: $25/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Somerset Oak have any available units?
Somerset Oak has a unit available for $1,685 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does Somerset Oak have?
Some of Somerset Oak's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Somerset Oak currently offering any rent specials?
Somerset Oak is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Somerset Oak pet-friendly?
Yes, Somerset Oak is pet friendly.
Does Somerset Oak offer parking?
Yes, Somerset Oak offers parking.
Does Somerset Oak have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Somerset Oak offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Somerset Oak have a pool?
No, Somerset Oak does not have a pool.
Does Somerset Oak have accessible units?
No, Somerset Oak does not have accessible units.
Does Somerset Oak have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Somerset Oak has units with dishwashers.
Does Somerset Oak have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Somerset Oak has units with air conditioning.
