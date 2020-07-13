/
apartments with pool
140 Apartments for rent in St. Louis Park, MN with pool
Last updated July 13 at 12:04pm
34 Units Available
Wolfe Park
Park Glen
4501 Park Glen Rd, St. Louis Park, MN
Studio
$1,150
554 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,350
858 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,715
1107 sqft
This community offers a 24-hour gym, on-site parking, yoga studio and pool. Units include fireplaces, patios/balconies and have been recently renovated. Just a short drive from Bass Lake Park and the Miracle Mile Shopping Center.
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
6 Units Available
Elmwood
Cityscape Apartments
5707 Highway 7, St. Louis Park, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,531
909 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,753
1176 sqft
Spacious apartments located minutes from West End and Uptown. On-site fitness center, business center and free Wi-Fi. Updated kitchens, private balconies and patios, and full-size in-suite washers and dryers.
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
8 Units Available
Triangle
Park Towers Apartments
4820 Highway 7, St. Louis Park, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,201
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,486
1000 sqft
Features convenient floor plans with amenities like a cooking range, extra storage room and private balconies. A pet-friendly community that has underground garages and an outdoor pool.
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
18 Units Available
Meadowbrook
Era on Excelsior
6860 Excelsior Blvd, St. Louis Park, MN
Studio
$969
485 sqft
1 Bedroom
$959
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,373
1150 sqft
Granite counters and in-unit laundry characterize these recently renovated modern apartments. They are located just minutes away from a golf course and impressive biking trails.
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
17 Units Available
Eliot
Park Pointe
1435 Hampshire Ave S, St. Louis Park, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,321
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$408
1031 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,862
1270 sqft
Situated in the heart of St. Louis Park, with easy access to Minneapolis via I-394. Recently renovated units have walk-in closets, garbage disposal and dishwasher. The luxury community has gym, pool, sauna and more.
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
10 Units Available
Triangle
Inglewood Trails Apartments
3200 Inglewood Ave S, St. Louis Park, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,427
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,809
1210 sqft
Located in the vicinity of Lake Calhoun and downtown Minneapolis. The neighborhood offers exciting biking and hiking trails. Apartment homes come with full size washers, walk-in closets and patios.
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
13 Units Available
Oak Hill
Helix Apartments
7450 Highway 7, St. Louis Park, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,349
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,849
1153 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Private patios, suite-like bedrooms and spacious living areas are some highlights of these apartment homes. Residents of these luxury homes get access to the 24-hour fitness center, outdoor pool and laundry, among other facilities.
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
13 Units Available
Wolfe Park
4800 Excelsior
4800 Excelsior Blvd, St. Louis Park, MN
Studio
$1,380
557 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,580
851 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,065
1172 sqft
Contemporary community close to Trader Joe's and the Miracle Mile Shopping Center. Units feature lofted bedrooms, dual sink vanities, walk-in closets with mirrored doors and softened water.
Last updated July 13 at 12:02pm
131 Units Available
Blackstone
Elan West End
1325 Utica Avenue South, St. Louis Park, MN
Studio
$1,545
612 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,755
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,260
1087 sqft
Meet Elan West End: the newest addition to the St. Louis Park skyline. These luxe one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartment residences rival anything you’ve seen in the Twin Cities. Sophisticated and cool. Relaxing and warm. Inviting interiors.
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
2 Units Available
Eliot
The Gables at Park Pointe
1361 Hampshire Ave S, St. Louis Park, MN
Studio
$1,229
522 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,901
1084 sqft
Located in the heart of St. Louis Park with easy access to I-394. Units in luxury community include dishwasher, stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. Tenants have access to 24-hour gym, clubhouse, pool and sauna.
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
34 Units Available
Minnehaha
Urban Park II
3601 Phillips Parkway, St. Louis Park, MN
Studio
$1,285
547 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,420
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Proudly introducing Urban Park I & II—an upscale community where you can lead a comfortable and sophisticated lifestyle in the quaint Minneapolis metropolitan area.
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
5 Units Available
Eliot
Lou Park Apartments
1351 Hampshire Ave S, St. Louis Park, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,114
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,315
1075 sqft
Convenient access to the best shopping and dining of St. Louis Park. Tenants can enjoy units with walk-in closets and dishwashers. Luxury community features clubhouse, courtyard and pool.
Last updated July 9 at 09:01pm
Contact for Availability
Wolfe Park
Excelsior & Grand
3820 Grand Way, St. Louis Park, MN
Studio
$1,299
554 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,399
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,799
1191 sqft
Pet-friendly homes with walk-in closets, breakfast bars, stainless steel appliances in kitchens and fireplaces. Community amenities include a heated pool, guest parking and a fitness center. A short drive away from Ridgedale Mall.
Last updated July 13 at 12:07pm
1 Unit Available
Elmwood
Harmony Vista - Hoigaard Village
5650 W 36th St, St. Louis Park, MN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,940
1295 sqft
A level of sophistication that blends perfectly with its intimate and contemporary environment. Harmony Vista's 73 loft-style apartments come in many different sizes with a variety of one-of-a-kind floor plans and finishes.
Last updated July 13 at 12:13pm
8 Units Available
Elmwood
Camerata - Hoigaard Village
5600 Camerata Way, St. Louis Park, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,700
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,930
1194 sqft
The Camerata offers an impressive ensemble of floor plan options, including studios, one-bedrooms, one-bedrooms with dens, two-bedrooms, and two-bedrooms with den apartment homes.
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
21 Units Available
Blackstone
Central Park West
1511 Utica Ave S, St. Louis Park, MN
Studio
$1,490
621 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,740
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,299
1131 sqft
Prime location in St. Louis Park, this newly constructed complex features a 24-hour gym, BBQ/Grill, and Volleyball court. Units have hardwood floors, granite counters, and walk-in closets.
Last updated July 13 at 12:37pm
3 Units Available
Wolfe Park
Adagio - Hoigaard Village
5655 W 35th St, St. Louis Park, MN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,930
1092 sqft
The Adagio is a community that combines contemporary common areas, beautiful apartment interiors and a dynamic menu of complementary amenities, all meant to help you relax and appreciate your time at home.
Last updated July 13 at 12:27pm
9 Units Available
Blackstone
The Flats at West End
5310 W 16th St, St. Louis Park, MN
Studio
$1,369
539 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,708
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,283
1103 sqft
Located steps from The Shops at West End and the best shopping and dining of St. Louis Park. Luxury community features pool, elevator, bocce court and yoga classes. Units offer granite counters and in-unit laundry.
Last updated July 13 at 12:28pm
2 Units Available
Wolfe Park
Minikahda Court Apartments
3504 Minikahda Ct, St. Louis Park, MN
Studio
$1,184
442 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
680 sqft
Luxurious units feature hardwood floors, patio/balcony and air conditioning. Tenants have access to 24-hour gym, pool and onsite laundry. Conveniently situated close to beautiful 1.8 mile nature trail circling the Bass Lake Nature Preserve.
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Brookside
4124 Xenwood Avenue South
4124 Xenwood Avenue South, St. Louis Park, MN
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
2014 sqft
Beautifully Renovated 3 Bedroom Single Family Rental in St Louis Park!! - Beautifully updated and meticulously maintained! You'll love this charming 3 bedroom Cape Cod.
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
Blackstone
1511 Utica Avenue S
1511 Utica Avenue South, St. Louis Park, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,750
546 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
*1 month free, restrictions apply* Central Park west offers an amazing West End location with unparalleled amenities.
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
Triangle
4015 County Road 25
4015 County Road 25, St. Louis Park, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,622
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Parkway 25 features full community amenities including a stunning communal level complete with Wi-Fi, concierge reception, complimentary gourmet coffee, a fitness center, conference space, & a luxurious club room featuring a catering kitchen, bar,
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
Triangle
3030 France Avenue S
3030 France Avenue South, St. Louis Park, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,720
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Live in one of the most stylish apartments in Minneapolis! Surround yourself with pet friendly, modern homes, and luxury amenities. You will find easy access to Highway 100 and country Rd. 25 (Highway 7).
Last updated July 12 at 11:35pm
1 Unit Available
Aquila
8401 West 34th Street
8401 West 34th Street, St. Louis Park, MN
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
1880 sqft
Great 4-bed, 2-bath single-family home location with a private setting available early October in St Louis Park! Features large 3-car detached garage, wood floors, newer windows in-unit laundry and furnace, spacious back porch, walkout basement air
