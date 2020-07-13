Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities granite counters walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher furnished hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry carpet fireplace microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities gym parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly yoga accessible elevator on-site laundry basketball court bike storage car wash area clubhouse concierge courtyard hot tub internet access playground tennis court volleyball court

Ten minutes from the University of Minnesota, Excelsior and Grand boast unbeatable walkability (with an 82 walk score) to some of St. Louis Parks best upscale dining, shopping, and entertainment. Starbucks, Vibe Organic Juice Bar, CVS, Kindercare, and McCoys are all on-site. Trader Joes, Bass Lake Park, Honey and Rye Bakehouse, and the St. Louis Park Rec Center are only a short stroll away.



Excelsior & Grand offers unique studio, one-, and two-bedroom floorplans featuring granite breakfast bars, stainless steel appliances, open-concept floor plans, oversized bedrooms, and walk-in closets. This luxury community is LEED Gold certified and provides an abundance of sustainable and energy-efficient design qualities.



These pet-friendly apartments feature a resort-style heated pool, 24-hour state-of-the-art fitness center with yoga/spin studio (featuring fitness on-demand system), heated underground resident parking, and controlled-access entry.