Last updated July 12 2020 at 3:58 PM

Excelsior & Grand

3820 Grand Way · (325) 400-3672
Location

3820 Grand Way, St. Louis Park, MN 55416
Wolfe Park

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 days AGO

Studio

Studios-1

$1,299

Studio · 1 Bath · 554 sqft

Studios-2

$1,499

Studio · 1 Bath · 554 sqft

1 Bedroom

One Bedroom-1

$1,399

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 644 sqft

One Bedroom Loft-1

$1,399

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 740 sqft

One Bedroom Den-1

$1,599

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 1040 sqft

See 3+ more

2 Bedrooms

Two Bedroom-1

$1,799

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 995 sqft

Two Bedroom Townhouse-1

$1,999

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1278 sqft

Two Bedroom-2

$2,299

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 995 sqft

See 3+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Excelsior & Grand.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
granite counters
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
carpet
fireplace
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
yoga
accessible
elevator
on-site laundry
basketball court
bike storage
car wash area
clubhouse
concierge
courtyard
hot tub
internet access
playground
tennis court
volleyball court
Ten minutes from the University of Minnesota, Excelsior and Grand boast unbeatable walkability (with an 82 walk score) to some of St. Louis Parks best upscale dining, shopping, and entertainment. Starbucks, Vibe Organic Juice Bar, CVS, Kindercare, and McCoys are all on-site. Trader Joes, Bass Lake Park, Honey and Rye Bakehouse, and the St. Louis Park Rec Center are only a short stroll away.\n\nExcelsior & Grand offers unique studio, one-, and two-bedroom floorplans featuring granite breakfast bars, stainless steel appliances, open-concept floor plans, oversized bedrooms, and walk-in closets. This luxury community is LEED Gold certified and provides an abundance of sustainable and energy-efficient design qualities.\n\nThese pet-friendly apartments feature a resort-style heated pool, 24-hour state-of-the-art fitness center with yoga/spin studio (featuring fitness on-demand system), heated underground resident parking, and controlled-access entry.

Nitty Gritty

Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Excelsior & Grand have any available units?
Excelsior & Grand offers studio floorplans starting at $1,299, one-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,399, and two-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,799. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
What amenities does Excelsior & Grand have?
Some of Excelsior & Grand's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Excelsior & Grand currently offering any rent specials?
Excelsior & Grand is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Excelsior & Grand pet-friendly?
Yes, Excelsior & Grand is pet friendly.
Does Excelsior & Grand offer parking?
Yes, Excelsior & Grand offers parking.
Does Excelsior & Grand have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Excelsior & Grand offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Excelsior & Grand have a pool?
Yes, Excelsior & Grand has a pool.
Does Excelsior & Grand have accessible units?
Yes, Excelsior & Grand has accessible units.
Does Excelsior & Grand have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Excelsior & Grand has units with dishwashers.
Does Excelsior & Grand have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Excelsior & Grand has units with air conditioning.
