St. Louis Park, MN
Lynn Plaza
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:18 AM

Lynn Plaza

3624 Lynn Ave · (952) 260-7436
Location

3624 Lynn Ave, St. Louis Park, MN 55416
Wolfe Park

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 24-307 · Avail. Jul 31

$890

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 610 sqft

Unit 24-104 · Avail. Jul 31

$890

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 610 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Lynn Plaza.

Amenities

on-site laundry
parking
e-payments
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
Property Amenities
parking
on-site laundry
e-payments
Lynn Plaza was built in 1964, consisting of two beautiful cream colored brick buildings that are three stories within the Wolfe Park neighborhood of St. Louis Park City limits.

• Uptown-Minneapolis is 1.2 miles down the street from Lynn Plaza. A half mile down the road is highway 100, Lund’s & Byerlies grocery shopping, Target, Trader Joes and Fresh Thyme. Whole Foods, Burger Jones, Punch Pizza, Rusticia Bakery, Chipotle and Noodles & Company are located 2 miles away near Lake Bade Maka Ska.
• Lake Bade Maka Ska is 1.3 miles away and has sailing, kayaking, and paddle boating plus fishing on all the lakes connected along with a major bike trail connecting to all the bikes trails in the cities.
• Cedar Lake Regional Trail is across the street from us and connects to all the major bikes trails.
• Light Rail - Minnesota just started the Light Rail project from Minneapolis to Edina and it comes through 4 blocks away right next to the major bike trails.
• Recreation Outdoor Center Aquatic Park (ROC) The ROC is a half mile down the road and offers outdoor pools, slides, hockey and outdoor sport services.


Building

Lynn Plaza consist of two buildings that are three stories with 22 apartments in each. Each building has one laundry room that is credit card pay and all residents have access to both buildings laundry rooms. Each building also has their one storage room with units for each apartments and both buildings also have their own caretakers making sure their buildings are clean daily.



Apartment Information

Each apartment is freshly painted and the carpet is steam cleaned or replaced if needed. Most bathrooms are tile and each apartment has intercoms to allow others into the controlled entrance.



• Studio 600 ft. - $800
• 1-bedroom 800 ft. - $900
• 2-bedroom 1,000 ft. - $1025


• Parking - We have private parking, but it is first come first serve. Each resident on the lease receives one parking permit. However, there is on-street parking all around us.
• Utilities – Lynn Plaza pays the trash, water, heat while the resident pays the electric, cable, internet.
• Payments - All payments after the security deposit and the first month’s rent are paid on line.
• Storage Unit - Each apartment receives one storage unit free of charge
• Laundry Rooms - Each apartment building has a laundry room with two washers and dryers that are credit card pay.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash, Water
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: First come first serve private parking. Each resident on the lease receives one parking permit. However, there is on-street parking all around.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Lynn Plaza have any available units?
Lynn Plaza has 2 units available starting at $890 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Lynn Plaza have?
Some of Lynn Plaza's amenities include on-site laundry, parking, and e-payments. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Lynn Plaza currently offering any rent specials?
Lynn Plaza is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Lynn Plaza pet-friendly?
No, Lynn Plaza is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Louis Park.
Does Lynn Plaza offer parking?
Yes, Lynn Plaza offers parking.
Does Lynn Plaza have units with washers and dryers?
No, Lynn Plaza does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Lynn Plaza have a pool?
No, Lynn Plaza does not have a pool.
Does Lynn Plaza have accessible units?
No, Lynn Plaza does not have accessible units.
Does Lynn Plaza have units with dishwashers?
No, Lynn Plaza does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Lynn Plaza have units with air conditioning?
No, Lynn Plaza does not have units with air conditioning.
