Location



Lynn Plaza was built in 1964, consisting of two beautiful cream colored brick buildings that are three stories within the Wolfe Park neighborhood of St. Louis Park City limits.



• Uptown-Minneapolis is 1.2 miles down the street from Lynn Plaza. A half mile down the road is highway 100, Lund’s & Byerlies grocery shopping, Target, Trader Joes and Fresh Thyme. Whole Foods, Burger Jones, Punch Pizza, Rusticia Bakery, Chipotle and Noodles & Company are located 2 miles away near Lake Bade Maka Ska.

• Lake Bade Maka Ska is 1.3 miles away and has sailing, kayaking, and paddle boating plus fishing on all the lakes connected along with a major bike trail connecting to all the bikes trails in the cities.

• Cedar Lake Regional Trail is across the street from us and connects to all the major bikes trails.

• Light Rail - Minnesota just started the Light Rail project from Minneapolis to Edina and it comes through 4 blocks away right next to the major bike trails.

• Recreation Outdoor Center Aquatic Park (ROC) The ROC is a half mile down the road and offers outdoor pools, slides, hockey and outdoor sport services.





Building



Lynn Plaza consist of two buildings that are three stories with 22 apartments in each. Each building has one laundry room that is credit card pay and all residents have access to both buildings laundry rooms. Each building also has their one storage room with units for each apartments and both buildings also have their own caretakers making sure their buildings are clean daily.







Apartment Information



Each apartment is freshly painted and the carpet is steam cleaned or replaced if needed. Most bathrooms are tile and each apartment has intercoms to allow others into the controlled entrance.







• Studio 600 ft. - $800

• 1-bedroom 800 ft. - $900

• 2-bedroom 1,000 ft. - $1025





• Parking - We have private parking, but it is first come first serve. Each resident on the lease receives one parking permit. However, there is on-street parking all around us.

• Utilities – Lynn Plaza pays the trash, water, heat while the resident pays the electric, cable, internet.

• Payments - All payments after the security deposit and the first month’s rent are paid on line.

• Storage Unit - Each apartment receives one storage unit free of charge

• Laundry Rooms - Each apartment building has a laundry room with two washers and dryers that are credit card pay.