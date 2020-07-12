/
birchwood
Last updated July 12 2020 at 8:29 PM
248 Apartments for rent in Birchwood, St. Louis Park, MN
Last updated July 12 at 09:46am
3 Units Available
Colonial Terrace
5621 Minnetonka Blvd, St. Louis Park, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,329
900 sqft
Spacious apartments with walk-in closets and hardwood-style flooring. Residents get access to a community room and picnic spots. On-site parking available. Easy access to I-394. Close to Westwood Hills Nature Center.
Results within 1 mile of Birchwood
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
6 Units Available
Cityscape Apartments
5707 Highway 7, St. Louis Park, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,531
909 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,753
1176 sqft
Spacious apartments located minutes from West End and Uptown. On-site fitness center, business center and free Wi-Fi. Updated kitchens, private balconies and patios, and full-size in-suite washers and dryers.
Last updated July 12 at 06:14pm
34 Units Available
Park Glen
4501 Park Glen Rd, St. Louis Park, MN
Studio
$1,150
554 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,350
858 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,715
1107 sqft
This community offers a 24-hour gym, on-site parking, yoga studio and pool. Units include fireplaces, patios/balconies and have been recently renovated. Just a short drive from Bass Lake Park and the Miracle Mile Shopping Center.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
8 Units Available
Park Towers Apartments
4820 Highway 7, St. Louis Park, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,201
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,486
1000 sqft
Features convenient floor plans with amenities like a cooking range, extra storage room and private balconies. A pet-friendly community that has underground garages and an outdoor pool.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
33 Units Available
Talo Apartments
5100 Wayzata Blvd, Golden Valley, MN
Studio
$1,353
585 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,458
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,907
1082 sqft
One-of-a-kind lazy river pool, Swedish sauna, and indoor rock climbing wall highlight the amenities for active residents. Only five minutes to downtown Minneapolis and all it has to offer.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
17 Units Available
Park Pointe
1435 Hampshire Ave S, St. Louis Park, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,321
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$408
1031 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,862
1270 sqft
Situated in the heart of St. Louis Park, with easy access to Minneapolis via I-394. Recently renovated units have walk-in closets, garbage disposal and dishwasher. The luxury community has gym, pool, sauna and more.
Last updated July 10 at 08:29pm
18 Units Available
Arcata Apartments
901 Xenia Ave S, Golden Valley, MN
Studio
$1,415
532 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,530
858 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,095
1083 sqft
This apartment complex features a pool deck with gas grills, outdoor TVs, bocce ball court, and a fire pit. Located five minutes from the heart of Minneapolis and within walking distance of shopping and dining.
Last updated July 10 at 08:21pm
8 Units Available
Uptown West Apartments
3150 Raleigh Ave S, St. Louis Park, MN
Studio
$895
432 sqft
1 Bedroom
$995
642 sqft
Uptown West Apartments is your new home! We offer excellent customer service, unique apartments with hardwood floors and one of the best locations in the metro! You will enjoy all the amenities of living in uptown Minneapolis without the added
Last updated July 11 at 02:21pm
13 Units Available
Verge
3601 Park Center Blvd, St. Louis Park, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,399
698 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,590
977 sqft
Just off Highway 100 with quick access to downtown Minneapolis. Modern apartments with walkout balconies, hardwood floors, large kitchens and granite countertops. Wi-Fi cafe and rooftop terrace for residents.
Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
7 Units Available
Walden Wood
4301 Park Glen Rd, St. Louis Park, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,240
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,393
1037 sqft
Located adjacent to the Bass Lake Preserve, which is a haven for bird-watchers. Stylish homes come with spacious closets and ornate woodwork in rooms.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
20 Units Available
Siena Apartment Homes
6800 Cedar Lake Rd S, St. Louis Park, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,520
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,840
1099 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,760
1423 sqft
Luxury community offers tenants gym, courtyard and parking. Units include stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry and fireplace. Centrally located in the heart of St. Louis Park, MN, near parks and entertainment.
Last updated July 12 at 06:11pm
131 Units Available
Elan West End
1325 Utica Avenue South, St. Louis Park, MN
Studio
$1,545
612 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,755
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,260
1087 sqft
Meet Elan West End: the newest addition to the St. Louis Park skyline. These luxe one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartment residences rival anything you’ve seen in the Twin Cities. Sophisticated and cool. Relaxing and warm. Inviting interiors.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
2 Units Available
The Gables at Park Pointe
1361 Hampshire Ave S, St. Louis Park, MN
Studio
$1,229
522 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,901
1084 sqft
Located in the heart of St. Louis Park with easy access to I-394. Units in luxury community include dishwasher, stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. Tenants have access to 24-hour gym, clubhouse, pool and sauna.
Last updated July 12 at 06:07pm
12 Units Available
Park Embassy
4450 Minnetonka Blvd, Minneapolis, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,045
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1200 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Park Embassy in Minneapolis. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
6 Units Available
Lou Park Apartments
1351 Hampshire Ave S, St. Louis Park, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,114
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,309
1075 sqft
Convenient access to the best shopping and dining of St. Louis Park. Tenants can enjoy units with walk-in closets and dishwashers. Luxury community features clubhouse, courtyard and pool.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
6 Units Available
Boulevard 100
3000 South Highway 100, St. Louis Park, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,000
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,320
985 sqft
Looking for a clean, quiet place to come home to at an affordable price? Live at Boulevard 100 Apartments. You'll enjoy our St Louis Park location just minutes from Uptown and Downtown Minneapolis!
Last updated July 12 at 06:34pm
1 Unit Available
Harmony Vista - Hoigaard Village
5650 W 36th St, St. Louis Park, MN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,940
1295 sqft
A level of sophistication that blends perfectly with its intimate and contemporary environment. Harmony Vista's 73 loft-style apartments come in many different sizes with a variety of one-of-a-kind floor plans and finishes.
Last updated July 12 at 06:29pm
8 Units Available
Camerata - Hoigaard Village
5600 Camerata Way, St. Louis Park, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,700
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,930
1194 sqft
The Camerata offers an impressive ensemble of floor plan options, including studios, one-bedrooms, one-bedrooms with dens, two-bedrooms, and two-bedrooms with den apartment homes.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
21 Units Available
Central Park West
1511 Utica Ave S, St. Louis Park, MN
Studio
$1,490
621 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,740
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,299
1131 sqft
Prime location in St. Louis Park, this newly constructed complex features a 24-hour gym, BBQ/Grill, and Volleyball court. Units have hardwood floors, granite counters, and walk-in closets.
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
3 Units Available
Adagio - Hoigaard Village
5655 W 35th St, St. Louis Park, MN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,930
1092 sqft
The Adagio is a community that combines contemporary common areas, beautiful apartment interiors and a dynamic menu of complementary amenities, all meant to help you relax and appreciate your time at home.
Last updated July 12 at 06:25pm
3 Units Available
Park Point
4300 Highway 7, St. Louis Park, MN
1 Bedroom
$960
515 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Park Point was built in 1948 and is a quiet apartment complex of 5 apartment buildings located at the point of the Triangle Neighborhood within the St. Louis Park City limits. We are located across the street from Minneapolis – Uptown.
Last updated July 12 at 06:23pm
9 Units Available
The Flats at West End
5310 W 16th St, St. Louis Park, MN
Studio
$1,369
539 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,708
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,283
1103 sqft
Located steps from The Shops at West End and the best shopping and dining of St. Louis Park. Luxury community features pool, elevator, bocce court and yoga classes. Units offer granite counters and in-unit laundry.
Last updated July 12 at 06:14pm
6 Units Available
Park Point
4300 Highway 7, Minneapolis, MN
1 Bedroom
$965
515 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Park Point in Minneapolis. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12 at 08:40pm
1 Unit Available
6524 Minnetonka Boulevard
6524 Minnetonka Boulevard, St. Louis Park, MN
4 Bedrooms
$2,395
1776 sqft
4 bed 2 bath, well cared home features vaulted ceiling and window wall that looks out to the totally private & fenced, backyard patio-garden. New furnace 2017. Basement is finished with bedroom, entertainment room, bathroom.
