Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:19 AM

246 Apartments for rent in St. Louis Park, MN with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with... Read Guide >
1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
Wolfe Park
24 Units Available
The Ellipse on Excelsior
3920 Excelsior Blvd, St. Louis Park, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,498
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,936
1213 sqft
Located just minutes from downtown Minneapolis and St. Louis Park's West End. The luxury community features clubhouse, car wash area, bike storage and 24-hour gym. Tenants can enjoy units with in-unit laundry and fireplace.
1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Meadowbrook
18 Units Available
Era on Excelsior
6860 Excelsior Blvd, St. Louis Park, MN
Studio
$960
485 sqft
1 Bedroom
$991
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,431
1150 sqft
Granite counters and in-unit laundry characterize these recently renovated modern apartments. They are located just minutes away from a golf course and impressive biking trails.
1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Eliot
7 Units Available
The Gables at Park Pointe
1361 Hampshire Ave S, St. Louis Park, MN
Studio
$1,290
522 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,658
1084 sqft
Located in the heart of St. Louis Park with easy access to I-394. Units in luxury community include dishwasher, stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. Tenants have access to 24-hour gym, clubhouse, pool and sauna.
1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
Wolfe Park
10 Units Available
Walden Wood
4301 Park Glen Rd, St. Louis Park, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,085
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,309
1037 sqft
Located adjacent to the Bass Lake Preserve, which is a haven for bird-watchers. Stylish homes come with spacious closets and ornate woodwork in rooms.
1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
Triangle
9 Units Available
Inglewood Trails Apartments
3200 Inglewood Ave S, St. Louis Park, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,341
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,872
1210 sqft
Located in the vicinity of Lake Calhoun and downtown Minneapolis. The neighborhood offers exciting biking and hiking trails. Apartment homes come with full size washers, walk-in closets and patios.
1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Oak Hill
19 Units Available
Helix Apartments
7450 Highway 7, St. Louis Park, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,299
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,649
1153 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Private patios, suite-like bedrooms and spacious living areas are some highlights of these apartment homes. Residents of these luxury homes get access to the 24-hour fitness center, outdoor pool and laundry, among other facilities.
1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Eliot
19 Units Available
Siena Apartment Homes
6800 Cedar Lake Rd S, St. Louis Park, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,525
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,920
1094 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,775
1423 sqft
Luxury community offers tenants gym, courtyard and parking. Units include stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry and fireplace. Centrally located in the heart of St. Louis Park, MN, near parks and entertainment.
1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Wolfe Park
12 Units Available
4800 Excelsior
4800 Excelsior Blvd, St. Louis Park, MN
Studio
$1,405
557 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,570
851 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,065
1172 sqft
Contemporary community close to Trader Joe's and the Miracle Mile Shopping Center. Units feature lofted bedrooms, dual sink vanities, walk-in closets with mirrored doors and softened water.
1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Elmwood
13 Units Available
Cityscape Apartments
5707 Highway 7, St. Louis Park, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,338
909 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,603
1176 sqft
Spacious apartments located minutes from West End and Uptown. On-site fitness center, business center and free Wi-Fi. Updated kitchens, private balconies and patios, and full-size in-suite washers and dryers.
1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
Oak Hill
19 Units Available
Louisiana Oaks Apartments
7201 Walker St, St. Louis Park, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,456
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,634
1204 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,335
1392 sqft
Located close to the metro station, these apartment homes offer community facilities like heated parking, a modern fitness center and a spa. Homes come equipped with a fireplace and laundry, among other amenities.
1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Eliot
17 Units Available
Park Pointe
1435 Hampshire Ave S, St. Louis Park, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,233
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,452
1031 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,897
1270 sqft
Situated in the heart of St. Louis Park, with easy access to Minneapolis via I-394. Recently renovated units have walk-in closets, garbage disposal and dishwasher. The luxury community has gym, pool, sauna and more.
1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Eliot
4 Units Available
Lou Park Apartments
1351 Hampshire Ave S, St. Louis Park, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,057
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,293
1075 sqft
Convenient access to the best shopping and dining of St. Louis Park. Tenants can enjoy units with walk-in closets and dishwashers. Luxury community features clubhouse, courtyard and pool.
1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 07:11am
Blackstone
7 Units Available
The Flats at West End
5310 W 16th St, St. Louis Park, MN
Studio
$1,379
539 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,698
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,283
1103 sqft
Located steps from The Shops at West End and the best shopping and dining of St. Louis Park. Luxury community features pool, elevator, bocce court and yoga classes. Units offer granite counters and in-unit laundry.
1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 06:54am
Elmwood
4 Units Available
Harmony Vista - Hoigaard Village
5650 W 36th St, St. Louis Park, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,670
927 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,940
1295 sqft
A level of sophistication that blends perfectly with its intimate and contemporary environment. Harmony Vista's 73 loft-style apartments come in many different sizes with a variety of one-of-a-kind floor plans and finishes.
1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Triangle
11 Units Available
Park Towers Apartments
4820 Highway 7, St. Louis Park, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,146
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,473
1000 sqft
Features convenient floor plans with amenities like a cooking range, extra storage room and private balconies. A pet-friendly community that has underground garages and an outdoor pool.
1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 12:42am
Wolfe Park
Contact for Availability
Excelsior & Grand
3820 Grand Way, St. Louis Park, MN
Studio
$1,399
554 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,499
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,899
1191 sqft
Pet-friendly homes with walk-in closets, breakfast bars, stainless steel appliances in kitchens and fireplaces. Community amenities include a heated pool, guest parking and a fitness center. A short drive away from Ridgedale Mall.
1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
Oak Hill
2 Units Available
Somerset Oak
7400 Oak Park Village Dr, St. Louis Park, MN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,530
1083 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,005
1514 sqft
Situated near the beautiful Lake Calhoun and Lake of the Isles. Tenants can enjoy units with walk-in closets, in-unit laundry and dishwashers. The community includes clubhouse, courtyard, parking and 24-hour maintenance.
1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Blackstone
30 Units Available
Central Park West
1511 Utica Ave S, St. Louis Park, MN
Studio
$1,525
621 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,740
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,099
1131 sqft
Prime location in St. Louis Park, this newly constructed complex features a 24-hour gym, BBQ/Grill, and Volleyball court. Units have hardwood floors, granite counters, and walk-in closets.
1 of 7

Last updated June 9 at 04:27pm
Wolfe Park
15 Units Available
Verge
3601 Park Center Blvd, St. Louis Park, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,399
698 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
977 sqft
Just off Highway 100 with quick access to downtown Minneapolis. Modern apartments with walkout balconies, hardwood floors, large kitchens and granite countertops. Wi-Fi cafe and rooftop terrace for residents.
1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Minnehaha
7 Units Available
Urban Park Apartments
3601 Phillips Pkwy, St. Louis Park, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,360
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,690
1010 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,025
1307 sqft
Apartment community amenities include a tanning room, a pool, and bike and running paths. Along the scenic Cedar Lake Trail, these apartment homes feature fireplaces, in-home laundry and plank flooring. Easy access to Highway 169.
1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 07:22am
Elmwood
3 Units Available
Camerata - Hoigaard Village
5600 Camerata Way, St. Louis Park, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,620
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,930
1194 sqft
The Camerata offers an impressive ensemble of floor plan options, including studios, one-bedrooms, one-bedrooms with dens, two-bedrooms, and two-bedrooms with den apartment homes.
1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 07:14am
Wolfe Park
1 Unit Available
Adagio - Hoigaard Village
5655 W 35th St, St. Louis Park, MN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
1104 sqft
The Adagio is a community that combines contemporary common areas, beautiful apartment interiors and a dynamic menu of complementary amenities, all meant to help you relax and appreciate your time at home.
1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 07:16am
Willow Park
1 Unit Available
Westwood Chateau
2242 Nevada Ave S, St. Louis Park, MN
1 Bedroom
$950
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Westwood Chateau is located in a nice quite area of St. Louis Park across from a park and with easy access to highways 100 & 7 and I394. We are minutes from the lakes and shopping.
1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 06:50am
Blackstone
137 Units Available
Elan West End
1325 Utica Avenue South, St. Louis Park, MN
Studio
$1,545
612 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,755
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,260
1087 sqft
Meet Elan West End: the newest addition to the St. Louis Park skyline. These luxe one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartment residences rival anything you’ve seen in the Twin Cities. Sophisticated and cool. Relaxing and warm. Inviting interiors.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in St. Louis Park, MN

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for St. Louis Park renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

