All apartments in Minneapolis
Find more places like 837 Weeks Ave. SE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Minneapolis, MN
/
837 Weeks Ave. SE
Last updated August 20 2019 at 3:58 AM

837 Weeks Ave. SE

837 Weeks Avenue Southeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Minneapolis
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

837 Weeks Avenue Southeast, Minneapolis, MN 55414
Como

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
range
oven
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
If space is what you are looking for, this place is it. Large bedrooms, huge living spaces, 3 season porch, tons of parking, and a 2 car garage.

Schedule your showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 837 Weeks Ave. SE have any available units?
837 Weeks Ave. SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 837 Weeks Ave. SE have?
Some of 837 Weeks Ave. SE's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 837 Weeks Ave. SE currently offering any rent specials?
837 Weeks Ave. SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 837 Weeks Ave. SE pet-friendly?
No, 837 Weeks Ave. SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Minneapolis.
Does 837 Weeks Ave. SE offer parking?
Yes, 837 Weeks Ave. SE offers parking.
Does 837 Weeks Ave. SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 837 Weeks Ave. SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 837 Weeks Ave. SE have a pool?
No, 837 Weeks Ave. SE does not have a pool.
Does 837 Weeks Ave. SE have accessible units?
No, 837 Weeks Ave. SE does not have accessible units.
Does 837 Weeks Ave. SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 837 Weeks Ave. SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Park Point
4300 Highway 7
Minneapolis, MN 55416
Solhavn / Soltva / NoLo Flats
602 North 1st St.
Minneapolis, MN 55401
3500 Dupont Apartments
3500 Dupont Avenue South
Minneapolis, MN 55408
Else Warehouse
730 Washington Ave N
Minneapolis, MN 55401
Gibson
703 SE Central Avenue
Minneapolis, MN 55414
Rafter
333 Hennepin Avenue East
Minneapolis, MN 55414
East Village
1401 11th Ave S
Minneapolis, MN 55404
Maverick
120 Hennepin Ave
Minneapolis, MN 55401

Similar Pages

Minneapolis 1 BedroomsMinneapolis 2 Bedrooms
Minneapolis Apartments with ParkingMinneapolis Pet Friendly Places
Minneapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MN
Eden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MN
Edina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

WhittierLoring ParkMarcy Holmes
Warehouse DistrictDowntown WestUptown
Elliot ParkCarag

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Minnesota-Twin CitiesMinneapolis Community and Technical College
North Central UniversityDunwoody College of Technology
Augsburg University