837 Weeks Ave. SE

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garage range oven

Unit Amenities hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

If space is what you are looking for, this place is it. Large bedrooms, huge living spaces, 3 season porch, tons of parking, and a 2 car garage.



Schedule your showing today!