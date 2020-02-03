Rent Calculator
Home
Minneapolis, MN
837 Weeks Ave. SE
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
837 Weeks Ave. SE
837 Weeks Avenue Southeast
No Longer Available
Location
837 Weeks Avenue Southeast, Minneapolis, MN 55414
Como
Amenities
on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
range
oven
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
If space is what you are looking for, this place is it. Large bedrooms, huge living spaces, 3 season porch, tons of parking, and a 2 car garage.
Schedule your showing today!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 837 Weeks Ave. SE have any available units?
837 Weeks Ave. SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Minneapolis, MN
.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Minneapolis Rent Report
.
What amenities does 837 Weeks Ave. SE have?
Some of 837 Weeks Ave. SE's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 837 Weeks Ave. SE currently offering any rent specials?
837 Weeks Ave. SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 837 Weeks Ave. SE pet-friendly?
No, 837 Weeks Ave. SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Minneapolis
.
Does 837 Weeks Ave. SE offer parking?
Yes, 837 Weeks Ave. SE offers parking.
Does 837 Weeks Ave. SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 837 Weeks Ave. SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 837 Weeks Ave. SE have a pool?
No, 837 Weeks Ave. SE does not have a pool.
Does 837 Weeks Ave. SE have accessible units?
No, 837 Weeks Ave. SE does not have accessible units.
Does 837 Weeks Ave. SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 837 Weeks Ave. SE does not have units with dishwashers.
