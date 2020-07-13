Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel bathtub extra storage fireplace oven range refrigerator Property Amenities accessible clubhouse concierge elevator 24hr gym game room parking bbq/grill bike storage cats allowed dogs allowed coffee bar courtyard 24hr maintenance garage package receiving pet friendly

Are you looking for an apartment in Minneapolis, MN, that’s full of modern conveniences and located in a prime spot near the city? If so, you may have found your new home at 7 West Apartment Homes. Whether you’re moving across town or from across the country, come and see what we have to offer.



Choose from upscale studio, one and two-bedroom floor plans that include expansive nine-foot ceilings, spacious walk-in closets, and contemporary hardwood floors. The floor-to-ceiling windows invite in plenty of natural light and allow you to savor the views. Your chef-inspired kitchen has beautiful granite countertops, modern fixtures, generous cabinetry and a complete energy-efficient stainless steel appliance package. You’ll also love the open-living design, air conditioning and convenient full-sized washer and dryer right in your home.



At 7 West, urban apartment-life decadence extends beyond your front door. Elevate your lifestyle with gracious concierge services including packages and dry cleaning delivered straight to your door. Enjoy the fun and frequent resident activities like our weekly “Wake Up with Weidner” that includes a free breakfast and “Pizza Night.” Grab a slice, get to know your neighbors and make new friends. Get healthy in our state-of-the-art fitness center and achieve enlightenment in our calming yoga studio. Take advantage of the gorgeous resident lounge complete with kitchen and free wifi to relax, work and study. Challenge your neighbor to a billiards match in the game room, and entertain friends and family on the rooftop terrace or reserve the clubhouse for special occasions. You can also rest assured with controlled access to the building, an underground heated parking garage and a courtesy security patrol. We have furnished apartments available, and we’re a pet-friendly apartment community, complete with a “Yappy Hour” for residents and their dogs to mingle and make friends.



Enjoy the peace and quiet of your home while still being conveniently close to restaurants, shops, schools and public transportation options. Commuting is a breeze when you’re just steps away from the West Bank light rail station on the Green Line to downtown, and a block away from I-35 and I-94 to get you anywhere you need to go. In addition, bike rental stations and Zip Car ride-share offer eco-friendly transportation options. Grad students will appreciate the proximity of University of Minnesota Law School and Carlson School of Management, and Viking fans will love that U.S. Bank Stadium is within walking distance. A short walk from the community will lead you to the Mill City Museum, the Guthrie Theatre, Gold Medal Park, Republic Restaurant, Town Hall Brewery, the Theatre in the Round and much more. You’re also close to Matt’s Bar or the 508 where you can order a delicious Juicy Lucy burger. And for outdoor enthusiasts, the Mississippi River is nearby for recreation like jogging, biking, fishing, and boating.



If you’re looking for a LEED Gold-Certified environmentally friendly, modern apartment with superb service in an extraordinary location where downtown Minneapolis is your backyard, contact us today at 7 West Apartment Homes. Be sure to ask about our long-term lease and discount options. We’re here to schedule your private tour and help you find your stylish and relaxing new home.