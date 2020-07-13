All apartments in Minneapolis
7 West

1800 Washington Ave S · (612) 255-9257
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1800 Washington Ave S, Minneapolis, MN 55454
Cedar-Riverside

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 224 · Avail. now

$1,350

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 364 sqft

Unit 442 · Avail. now

$1,410

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 381 sqft

Unit 533 · Avail. now

$1,440

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 381 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit 203 · Avail. Aug 27

$1,590

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 506 sqft

Unit 427 · Avail. Aug 24

$1,605

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 538 sqft

Unit 551 · Avail. Aug 31

$1,665

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 532 sqft

See 2+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 435 · Avail. now

$1,740

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 615 sqft

Unit 317 · Avail. now

$1,890

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 741 sqft

Unit 417 · Avail. now

$1,910

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 741 sqft

See 8+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 7 West.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
bathtub
extra storage
fireplace
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accessible
clubhouse
concierge
elevator
24hr gym
game room
parking
bbq/grill
bike storage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
coffee bar
courtyard
24hr maintenance
garage
package receiving
pet friendly
Are you looking for an apartment in Minneapolis, MN, that’s full of modern conveniences and located in a prime spot near the city? If so, you may have found your new home at 7 West Apartment Homes. Whether you’re moving across town or from across the country, come and see what we have to offer.

Choose from upscale studio, one and two-bedroom floor plans that include expansive nine-foot ceilings, spacious walk-in closets, and contemporary hardwood floors. The floor-to-ceiling windows invite in plenty of natural light and allow you to savor the views. Your chef-inspired kitchen has beautiful granite countertops, modern fixtures, generous cabinetry and a complete energy-efficient stainless steel appliance package. You’ll also love the open-living design, air conditioning and convenient full-sized washer and dryer right in your home.

At 7 West, urban apartment-life decadence extends beyond your front door. Elevate your lifestyle with gracious concierge services including packages and dry cleaning delivered straight to your door. Enjoy the fun and frequent resident activities like our weekly “Wake Up with Weidner” that includes a free breakfast and “Pizza Night.” Grab a slice, get to know your neighbors and make new friends. Get healthy in our state-of-the-art fitness center and achieve enlightenment in our calming yoga studio. Take advantage of the gorgeous resident lounge complete with kitchen and free wifi to relax, work and study. Challenge your neighbor to a billiards match in the game room, and entertain friends and family on the rooftop terrace or reserve the clubhouse for special occasions. You can also rest assured with controlled access to the building, an underground heated parking garage and a courtesy security patrol. We have furnished apartments available, and we’re a pet-friendly apartment community, complete with a “Yappy Hour” for residents and their dogs to mingle and make friends.

Enjoy the peace and quiet of your home while still being conveniently close to restaurants, shops, schools and public transportation options. Commuting is a breeze when you’re just steps away from the West Bank light rail station on the Green Line to downtown, and a block away from I-35 and I-94 to get you anywhere you need to go. In addition, bike rental stations and Zip Car ride-share offer eco-friendly transportation options. Grad students will appreciate the proximity of University of Minnesota Law School and Carlson School of Management, and Viking fans will love that U.S. Bank Stadium is within walking distance. A short walk from the community will lead you to the Mill City Museum, the Guthrie Theatre, Gold Medal Park, Republic Restaurant, Town Hall Brewery, the Theatre in the Round and much more. You’re also close to Matt’s Bar or the 508 where you can order a delicious Juicy Lucy burger. And for outdoor enthusiasts, the Mississippi River is nearby for recreation like jogging, biking, fishing, and boating.

If you’re looking for a LEED Gold-Certified environmentally friendly, modern apartment with superb service in an extraordinary location where downtown Minneapolis is your backyard, contact us today at 7 West Apartment Homes. Be sure to ask about our long-term lease and discount options. We’re here to schedule your private tour and help you find your stylish and relaxing new home.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12-36 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Internet
Application Fee: $25 per applicant
Deposit: $400 OAC
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $400 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Dogs
rent: $50/month per dog
Cats
rent: $25/ month per cat
Parking Details: $105/month parking ramp, $175/month underground heated parking.
Storage Details: Storage unit: $35-$75/month
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7 West have any available units?
7 West has 19 units available starting at $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 7 West have?
Some of 7 West's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7 West currently offering any rent specials?
7 West is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7 West pet-friendly?
Yes, 7 West is pet friendly.
Does 7 West offer parking?
Yes, 7 West offers parking.
Does 7 West have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7 West offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7 West have a pool?
No, 7 West does not have a pool.
Does 7 West have accessible units?
Yes, 7 West has accessible units.
Does 7 West have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7 West has units with dishwashers.
